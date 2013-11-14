Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
With France stalling, euro zone recovery comes to near halt
BRUSSELS/PARIS - The euro zone economy all but stagnated in
the third quarter with France's recovery fizzling out and slower
expansion in Germany. (ECONOMY/EUROPE (WRAPUP 3), moved, by
Leigh Thomas and Martin Santa, 900 words)
+ See also:
- EASTEUROPE-GDP/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Marcin
Goettig, 960 words
Yellen to defend Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy
WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee
to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, will offer a stout defence of
the central bank's aggressive monetary easing before a Senate
panel that includes some tough Republican critics.
(USA-FED/YELLEN (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Alister Bull, 680 words)
Shares rally on Yellen hopes, sagging growth hits euro
LONDON - Confirmation by incoming Federal Reserve chief
Janet Yellen that the U.S. central bank's loose monetary policy
is here to stay lifts world stocks while weak euro zone data
gives the dollar a boost. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHICS),
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 765 words)
U.S. jobless claims fall, but prior week revised higher
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell last week, but an upward revision to
the prior week's figure suggested the labour market recovery
remained gradual. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/TRADE , moved, 200 words
INSIGHT
Big profits elude companies chasing obesity business
KALUNDBORG, Denmark - As obesity rates soar worldwide, it is
proving surprisingly difficult for both drugmakers and food
companies to develop effective businesses that address the
problem head on. (OBESITY-BUSINESS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE,
GRAPHICS), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and
Martinne Geller, 1,400 words)
MARKETS
Euro zone revival dents appeal of dividend futures
LONDON - Investor appetite for euro zone companies as the
economy shows signs of recovery has fuelled a rally in dividend
futures, making a trade seen as easy money for the past two
years look less secure. (MARKETS-EUROPE/DIVIDENDS, moved, by
Toni Vorobyova, 700 words)
ECONOMY
Europe set to assure markets it will stand by weak banks
BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will assure
markets on Friday that they will stand by their banks if health
checks next year reveals they need to bolster their capital.
(EU-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O'Donnell, 570 words)
Low rates, ample liquidity tighten doom loop - Bundesbank
FRANKFURT - The Bundesbank raises alarm about the European
Central Bank's unlimited supply of liquidity and low interest
rates, which in some euro zone countries has tightened the "doom
loop" between banks and governments.
(BUNDESBANK/FINANCIALSTABILITY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 680
words)
Ireland opts to exit bailout without back up credit line
DUBLIN - Ireland says it will make a clean break from its
EU/IMF bailout next month, forgoing a precautionary credit line
that some of its European partners had wanted it to take.
(EUROZONE-IRELAND/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Padraic Halpin
and Conor Humphries, 800 words)
Not so happy birthday: Abenomics ages, challenges remain
TOKYO - A year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took
financial markets by storm with promises to revive the moribund
Japanese economy, data shows growth slowed sharply and that his
"Abenomics" policy mix is yet to secure a durable recovery.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Stanley White and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 850 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Osamu Tsukimori,
450 words
- JAPAN-BANKS-EARNINGS/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE), moved, by Taiga
Uranaka, 890 words
UK retail sales show surprise fall in October
LONDON - British retail sales unexpectedly fall in October,
hit in part by mild weather that causes shoppers to put off
buying winter clothes, official data shows. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Paul Sandle, 475
words)
Oil supply now comfortable but could tighten - IEA
LONDON - Oil markets look well supplied in the short term
but prices could rise in the next few months due to a seasonal
increase in demand and production problems in some OPEC
producers, the West's energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Christopher Johnson, 300 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-OIL/PRICE, moved, by Florence Tan and Fayen Wong,
1,250 words
- NORWAY-OIL/INVESTMENTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gwladys
Fouche, 575 words
COMPANIES
Wal-Mart U.S. quarterly comparable sales slip
Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports lower-than-expected quarterly
revenue, hurt by an unexpected decline in U.S. comparable sales
and what the company called a competitive retail environment.
(WALMART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)
Union rejection sends Boeing in search of new 777X site
SEATTLE - Boeing workers' rejection of a new labour deal has
sent the U.S. planemaker in search of alternative sites to build
its newest jet and could mark the beginning of the end for
wide-body aircraft manufacturing in the Seattle area.
(BOEING-UNION/777X, moved, by Alwyn Scott, 800 words)
Airbus raises order goal but doubts grow over A380 output
PARIS - Airbus parent EADS posts higher profits and raises
its forecast for new aircraft orders and deliveries but doubts
grow over production rates for its flagship A380 as recession
softens demand for the world's biggest jetliner. (EADS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altemeyer, 600 words)
Air France-KLM will not subscribe to Alitalia cash call
PARIS/MILAN - Top shareholder Air France-KLM says it will
not subscribe to Alitalia's 300 million euro ($402 million)
capital increase after the Italian airline failed to meet strict
conditions for financial restructuring. (AIRFRANCEKLM-ALITALIA/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)
Sony banks on PlayStation 4 to win US holiday console battle
SAN FRANCISCO - Sony Corp hopes its PlayStation 4 video game
console, to be released on Friday, can win a sales battle
brewing with Microsoft Corp and build a platform for recovery at
the Japanese firm's loss-making consumer electronics operations.
(SONY-PLAYSTATION/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Malathi Nayak, 700
words)
Mechel debt woes deepen, Russian cbank rates bonds worthless
MOSCOW - Russia's central bank has rules that nearly $2
billion in rouble bonds issued by mining group Mechel are
effectively worthless, deepening the company's debt crisis a day
after its shares slumped to an all-time low. (RUSSIA-MECHEL/
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, By Polina Devitt and
Alessandra Prentice, 730 words)
RWE slashes jobs, costs to escape industry turmoil
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF - German utility RWE says it will cut
more jobs and trim capital spending as it joins peers in warning
of a deep crisis in Europe's energy industry that will keep a
lid on growth in the foreseeable future. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
3), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff, 560 words)
Zurich Insurance won't hit year-end General target
ZURICH - Zurich Insurance says it will miss an "ambitious"
year-end target for its largest unit, General Insurance, taking
some of the shine off better-than-expected net profit two weeks
before its investor day. (ZURICH/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alice
Baghdjian, 600 words)
Shares in scandal-hit Serco dive after profit warning
LONDON - Serco Group Plc, the embattled contractor accused
of overbilling the British government, takes a raft of charges
and warns of lower profits as problems in Britain, Australia and
the United States begin to bite. (SERCO-PROFIT/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Christine Murray, 825 lines)
Burberry streamlines management to ease Bailey workload
LONDON - British luxury brand Burberry attempts to reassure
investors that chief executive designate Christopher Bailey will
not be overstretched, streamlining its organisational structure,
including the appointment of a chief design officer
(BURBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 650 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-RETAIL/GREEN (INTERVIEW), moved, by James Davey,
470 words