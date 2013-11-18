Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Markets reward China's reform ambition, await follow-up

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Investors reward Beijing for its ambitious reform plan, sustaining a stocks rally led by consumer goods shares seen as direct beneficiaries of the promised easing of China's one-child policy and efforts to boost consumption. (CHINA-REFORM/ (WRAPUP 2, PIC), moved, by Clement Tan and Kevin Yao, 1,040 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Natalie Thomas, 820 words

Airbus, Boeing agree to buy more supplies from Gulf

DUBAI - Airbus and Boeing announces deals to buy more equipment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as Gulf states move to secure a boost to their local economies from massive orders with the two planemakers. (AIRSHOW-DUBAI/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, by Rania El Gamal, 420 words)

+ See also:

- AIRSHOW-DUBAI/OSPREY, moved, by Andrea Shalal-Esa, 540 words

China reform plans lift world shares to 6-year high

LONDON - World shares hit a near six-year high, cheered by signs of ambitious economic reform in China and the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6) expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

China stocks to lead emerging market rebound, HSBC says

HONG KONG - HSBC Global Asset Management expects emerging market stocks to play catch-up with those in developed economies, with China's relatively cheaper shares well positioned to lead the rebound. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/HSBC (REUTERS-SUMMIT (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Nishant Kumar, 580 words)

France may be 'major pothole' - hedge fund star Hintze

LONDON - CQS founder Michael Hintze, one of Europe's most influential hedge fund managers, has warned that France's struggling economy could present a "major pothole" for investors in 2014. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/HINTZE (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Laurence Fletcher, 670 words)

ECONOMY

Evaporating inflation, elusive growth

LONDON - Janet Yellen is expected to get the final political nod in the next couple of weeks to chair the U.S. Federal Reserve. So when she signalled in congressional testimony last week that the U.S. economy was still in need of easy money, it was more than a throwaway line to please vetting senators worried about their voters' lack of jobs. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 750 words)

Evaporating inflation, elusive growth

LONDON - Janet Yellen is expected to get the final political nod in the next couple of weeks to chair the U.S. Federal Reserve. So when she signalled in congressional testimony last week that the U.S. economy was still in need of easy money, it was more than a throwaway line to please vetting senators worried about their voters' lack of jobs. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 750 words)

Spain's bad loans ratio rises to 12.7 pct in Sept

MADRID - Spanish banks' bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose to 12.7 percent in September from 12.1 percent in August, marking a new high, Bank of Spain data shows. (SPAIN-BANKS/, moved, 100 words)

U.S. Fed's Rosengren advocates streamlining capital rules

ABU DHABI - U.S. regulators should consider streamlining rules now being adopted that force big banks to hold more capital, a top Federal Reserve official says. (USA-FED/ROSENGREN-CAPITA, moved, 355 words)

UK households downbeat on finances, power bills a worry

LONDON - British households have turned much more gloomy about their personal finances as news of big increases in their power bills appears to have compounded worries about low pay growth, a survey shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSEHOLDS, moved, 250 words)

COMPANIES

Russia's Prokhorov agrees to buy Kerimov stake in Uralkali

MOSCOW - Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov agrees to buy Suleiman Kerimov's 21.75 percent stake in Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner, to try to calm tensions over the collapse of a sales cartel. (RUSSIA-URALKALI/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Polina Devitt, 500 words)

Too few European banks have been wound down - EBA chairman

FRANKFURT - Too few European banks have been wound down over the past few years, the chairman of the European Banking Authority (EBA), Andrea Enria, is quoted as saying in an interview. (EUROPE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

European telecoms rally closing gap with U.S. peers

PARIS - A recent rally has lifted European telecoms stocks to their highest point in four years, nearly closing the gap with their once more richly valued U.S. peers and raising questions over whether the run has gone too far, too fast. (EUROPE-TELECOM-RALLY/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Leila Abboud and Harro Ten Wolde, 600 words)

VW may tighten belts after peak investment -analysts

BERLIN - Volkswagen boosted investment during the European crisis when peers Peugeot Citroen and Fiat were bleeding red ink. Now that auto markets are recovering, the German powerhouse is shifting into reverse. (VW-BUDGET/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer, 740 words)

+ See also:

- DAIMLER-CHINA/, moved, 150 words

Lloyds sells SWIP to Aberdeen for 660 million pounds

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group PLC is selling its fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment Partnership to Aberdeen Asset Management for around 660 million pounds ($1.1 billion). (LLOYDSBANKING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, By Chris Vellacott and Matt Scuffham, 500 words)

RBS in talks over sale of equity derivatives unit

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland says it is in talks to sell its retail investor products and equity derivatives business to an unnamed party. (RBS-IP&ED/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Capita chief Pindar to step down after 26 years

LONDON - Capita Chief Executive Paul Pindar is to quit Britain's largest outsourcing company in early 2014, leaving after 26 years as the sector faces up to greater scrutiny and possibly tougher times ahead. (CAPITA/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Christine Murray, 560 words)

Miner upgrades may herald better earnings, but not yet

LONDON - Market expectations of mining companies' earnings are on the rise but, unlike the aftermath of previous recessions, investors may have to wait before that translates into better times for other industries in Europe. (EUROPE-EARNINGS/MINERS, moved, by Tricia Wright, 830 words)

Private equity firm Advent offers $1.58 bln cash for UNIT4

AMSTERDAM - Private equity firm Advent International has made a cash offer of 1.17 billion euros ($1.58 billion) for UNIT4 NV, the Dutch business software company says. (UNIT4-ADVENT/, moved, 100 words)

No easy money in skin care for fashion brands

PARIS - Burberry is the latest luxury brand to eye the 28-billion-euro global skin care market but despite potentially rich pickings in Asia it faces an uphill struggle to win customer trust in a crowded market. (LUXURY-SKINCARE/(ANALYSIS, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 1,080 words)