TOP STORIES
Fragile global recovery stumbles as Europe, China falter
LONDON - The fragile global economic recovery takes a step
backwards this month as surveys show businesses across the euro
zone and China's vast factory sector grew at a milder pace.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600
words)
Fed tapering unease, ECB rate talk rattle investors
LONDON - Speculation over the outlook for U.S. monetary
policy and disappointing global growth data sends world equities
lower and lifts the dollar past 100 yen though the greenback
falls against the euro. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by
1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 750 words)
ECB's Draghi: no news on negative deposit rate
BERLIN - The European Central Bank has nothing new to say
about instituting negative deposit rates, ECB President Mario
Draghi says, after a media report that the central bank was
actively considering the move. (ECB/DRAGHI (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Stephen Brown, 400 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-SCHAEUBLE/ECB (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by
Matthias Sobolewski, 500 words)
- GERMANY-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matthias Sobolewski,
400 words)
Yellen set to move closer to confirmation as next Fed chair
WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen will take an important step on
Thursday towards becoming the first woman to lead the U.S.
Federal Reserve, with the Senate Banking Committee expected to
back the nomination and clear her path to take the central
bank's helm. (USA-FED/YELLEN, moved, by Alister Bull, 470 words)
SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHT
How German taxman used stolen data to squeeze Switzerland
DUESSELDORF, Germany - Pushing the bounds of its laws,
Germany's federal states and central government gradually
constructed a system to buy stolen data on tax evaders. The
campaign includes a formula to share out the costs, Reuters has
found.(GERMANY-SWISS/DATATHEFT (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Edward Taylor, Matthias Inverardi and Mark
Hosenball, 2,500 words)
Big trucks still rule Detroit in energy-conscious era
DETROIT - Five years into a remarkable rebound from
near-disaster, the Detroit 3 automakers still count on sales of
pickup trucks and SUVs in the North American market for the bulk
of their global profits, despite efforts to shift buyers into
smaller, greener vehicles as part of a broader move to remake
the Motor City. (AUTOS-DETROIT/TRUCKS (INSIGHT, PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Paul Lienert, 1,450 words)
REUTERS SUMMIT
BlackRock bets China reforms will boost energy, industrials
HONG KONG - BlackRock has cut its bets on Internet and
gaming shares in Asia and boosted exposure to Chinese
industrials and energy stocks, expecting Beijing's bold new
reform agenda will lift return on equity.
(INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/BLACKROCK (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Nishant
Kumar and Clement Tan, 720 words)
Once an investor magnet, emerging currencies drag on returns
LONDON - Once a source of rich incremental returns for
investors, emerging market currencies are on their way to
becoming the most unloved of asset classes, bearing the brunt of
a seismic shift in global capital flows. (EMERGING-CURRENCIES/
(ANALYSIS), expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET by Sujata Rao, 850
words)
ECONOMY
Merkel defends German surplus against criticism
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel defends Germany against
international criticism that it was not doing enough to reduce
its high trade surpluses and rejects the idea that it should
deliberately weaken its competitiveness. (GERMANY-MERKEL/BANKS
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Brown, 515 words)
Bank of Japan upbeat on global outlook, says Japan on track
TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says the U.S.
and euro zone economies are gaining strength, seeking to dispel
concerns among other policymakers that Japan's export engine and
broader recovery were vulnerable to weakness overseas.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara
and Stanley White, 580 words)
Greece sees higher surplus, but still at odds with lenders
ATHENS - Greece more than doubles its forecast for a budget
surplus before interest payments this year, hinting at light at
the end of the tunnel for its battered economy and boosting its
chances of securing more leeway on its debts to the EU and IMF.
(GREECE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and
Renee Maltezou, 680 words)
+ see also:
- GREECE-BUDGET/TARGETS (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words
Strong bond sale puts Spain's 2013 issuance goal in sight
MADRID - Spain draws strong demand at a bond sale, putting
it within a whisker of reaching its 2013 issuance target as its
prime minister said more advantageous borrowing terms had saved
the state 6 billion euros this year. (SPAIN-BOND/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Paul Day, 500 words)
+ see also:
- FRANCE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 100 words
COMPANIES
SABMiller says emerging market beer drinkers driving growth
LONDON - SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer, says
emerging markets would continue to drive sales and earnings
while European and North American consumers drink less beer.
(SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Martinne Geller, 580
words)
Credit Suisse sets up Swiss subsidiary as crisis lifeboat
ZURICH - Credit Suisse says it is setting up a Swiss
subsidiary by mid-2015, a move that will make it easier to break
up the bank in the event of a severe crisis. (CREDIT SUISSE/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800
words)
+ See also:
- SANTANDER-PROPERTY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah White, 200
words
Europe bank payouts capped by capital rebuild efforts
LONDON - Investor expectations for bank dividends will have
to be reined in after lenders ramped up capital levels in the
third quarter, spooked by an impending mega fine against JP
Morgan and spiralling regulatory demands. (BANKS-CAPITAL/EUROPE,
expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)
After the low-cost airline, the poor man's private jet
DUBAI - The Dubai Airshow produced a harvest of deals for
the world's biggest and flashiest jets this week, but for those
unable to afford a $400-million A380 superjumbo there is always
an alternative - the poor man's private jet.
(AIRSHOW-DUBAI/PRIVATE-JETS, moved, by Nadia Saleem, 730 words)
Russia's Fridman enters race for RWE's DEA unit - sources
FRANKFURT/DUBAI - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has
teamed up with other investors to bid for German utility RWE's
oil and gas unit DEA, three people familiar with the deal says.
(RWE-DEA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Dinesh Nair,
455 words)
Spain looks beyond labour to foster booming auto sector
MADRID - Grey-shirted workers chat to each other as they
assemble five different models of car on a moving carousel at
the Martorell plant near Barcelona, the headquarters of the
Volkswagen Spanish brand SEAT and Spain's biggest car factory.
(SPAIN/CARS (PICTURE), expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Sonya
Dowsett, 900 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-AUTOS/, moved, 200 words
Private equity circles UK's Co-Op mutual
LONDON - Private equity firms are circling struggling UK
mutual The Co-operative Group, hoping management, which is
battling to contain a scandal at its banking arm, will be forced
into selling-off other parts of its business.
(COOP/PRIVATE-EQUITY, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tommy
Wilkes, 600 words)