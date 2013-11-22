Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
German business morale surges after modest Q3 growth
BERLIN - German business morale surged to its highest level
in 1-1/2 years in November, suggesting Europe's largest economy
is regaining momentum after growing by a modest 0.3 percent in
the third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030
GMT, by Michelle Martin, 600 words)
ECB's Praet warns of deflationary environment
PARIS/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank's chief
economist says the euro zone faces deflationary pressures, and
the bank's president stresses that interest rates must remain
low "because the economy is weak" (ECB/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by
1030, by Ingrid Melander and Paul Carrel, 700 words).
Novartis sweetens investors with $5 billion share buyback
ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis offers a sweetener to
investors by starting a $5 billion share buyback programme, but
shies away from announcing any radical surgery to its structure.
(NOVARTIS-INVESTORDAY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Caroline Copley, 700 words)
+ See also:
- NOVARTIS INVESTORDAY/CANCER, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 530
words
Stocks gain as Fed-fired volatility eases, dollar firm
LONDON - World shares are set to end a volatile week on a
positive note with the dollar at a four month peak against the
yen as worries about an early end to the Federal Reserve's
stimulus dissipate. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly,
500 words)
INVESTMENT
Work harder to get juicy returns in 2014
LONDON - Investors who've had a relatively easy year from
soaring stock markets must work harder next year by pushing out
into riskier investments if they were to replicate the bumper
gains of 2012. (INVESTMENT-2014/(ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9
AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)
Counting the cost of currency risk in emerging bond markets
LONDON - Investors scalded by emerging currency falls are
scrabbling to protect their portfolios but prohibitive hedging
costs and fresh exchange rate pressures are raising the risk of
a renewed bond market exodus. (EMERGING-CURRENCIES/ (ANALYSIS),
expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)
Profits spike, risks multiply in Asia's derivatives return
HONG KONG - Investment banks in Asia are taking advantage of
a regulatory grey area to reap big returns from rising sales of
equity derivatives, increasing the systematic risks to the
financial system that regulators are trying to eradicate.
(ASIA-DERIVATIVES/, by Lawrence White, moved, 1,050 words)
ECONOMY
Markets finally absorb Fed's two-track message
SAN FRANCISCO - After months of misfires, the U.S. Federal
Reserve's message is finally getting through to Wall Street: to
taper is not to tighten. (USA-FED/MESSAGE (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Ann Saphir, 1,000 words)
China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation rises
SHANGHAI - Rapid swings in Chinese financial markets in
response to ambitious reform plans herald a white-knuckle year
for investors, as speculation on the direction and tempo of
policy pours gas on an already volatile market.
(CHINA-REFORM/VOLATILITY, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,150 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-BANKS/SHADOW, moved, by Hongmei Zhao and Gabriel
Wildau, 850 words
Japan inflation, output data seen confirming steady recovery
TOKYO - Japanese consumer inflation likely accelerated to a
fresh five-year high and factory output probably rose for a
second straight month in October, a Reuters poll showed,
underscoring a steady recovery in the world's third-largest
economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CPI (PREVIEW), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 530 words)
Father of Web says China will dismantle 'great firewall'
LONDON - China's rulers will ultimately take it upon
themselves to dismantle the "great firewall" that limits its
people's access to the Internet because doing so will boost
China's economy, the inventor of the World Wide Web says.
(CHINA-INTERNET/BERNERS-LEE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Guy
Faulconbridge, 650 words)
COMPANIES
UK police arrest former Co-op bank chairman in drugs probe
LONDON - British police have arrested the former chairman of
the Co-operative Bank as part of an investigation into the
supply of illegal drugs after a newspaper published a video
apparently showing the man arranging to buy crack cocaine and
crystal meth. (BRITAIN-COOP/FLOWERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 430
words)
+ See also:
- CO-OP-PRIVATEEQUITY/, moved, by Tommy Wilkes and Anjuli
Davies, 630 words
SAP debating faster move to cloud, impacting 2015 target
BARCELONA - Enterprise software group SAP says it is
debating whether to accelerate moving more of its business to
the cloud, a change in strategy that could have a small impact
on its target of growing sales to more than 20 billion euros.
(SAP/, moved, 150 words)
UK real estate's glistening rally set to lose lustre
LONDON - The strong outperformance of UK housebuilders,
which saw shares of some firms nearly triple in two years, is
set to fade in 2014 as investors turn cautious on an uncertain
rate outlook and prospects of higher input costs.
(EUROPE-MARKETS/HOUSEBUILDERS, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Atul Prakash, 750 words)
Spain's car plants look beyond labour costs to prolong boom
MARTORELL, Spain - While much of the European car industry
is in dire straits, Spanish assembly plants are raising
production, winning new models and creating jobs despite years
of recession. (SPAIN-CARS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Sonya Dowsett,
1,090 words)
+ See also:
- AUTOSHOW-CHINA/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Samuel Shen and
Norihiko Shirouzu, 700 words
Gulf carriers eye prize as Australia airlines duke it out
SYDNEY - The bad-tempered battle between Virgin Australia
and Qantas over Australia's skies is a proxy for increasingly
tough regional competition among carriers including ambitious
Gulf airlines Etihad and Emirates. (AUSTRALIA-VIRGIN/QANTAS
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Jane Wardel, 990 words)
Ecclestone says Horner could succeed him - media
LONDON - Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone has
named Red Bull team boss Christian Horner as the ideal candidate
to succeed him when he finally relinquishes his grip on the
sport, British media reports. (MOTORRACING-ECCLESTONE/HORNER,
moved, 330 words)