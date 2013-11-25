Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Iran deal sends oil lower, lifts shares and dollar
LONDON - The historic deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme
prompts a dip in oil prices and buoys world shares as investors
price in an easing in political tensions and the lift it may
give to global economic growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6),
moved, by Richard Hubbard, 700 words)
Insurance relief in Iran nuclear deal may lift oil sales
DUBAI - The easing of a ban on European insurance for
shipments of Iranian oil may lift Iran's crude exports to big
oil buyers in Asia, including India and China. (IRAN NUCLEAR/OIL
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Daniel Fineren,600 words)
Italian government calls confidence vote over 2014 budget
ROME - Italy's government calls a confidence vote on its
2014 budget this week, a first test for Enrico Letta's
government since his coalition partners the centre-right party
of Silvio Berlusconi split. The vote comes at a delicate moment
as the Senate prepares to vote on whether to expel Berlusconi
from parliament. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), PIX,TV, moved, by
Giuseppe Fonte, 600 words)
RBS brings in lawyers to review treatment of small firms
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed law firm
Clifford Chance to conduct an inquiry into the treatment
received by small business customers in financial distress,
responding to suggestions it closed down viable businesses too
quickly. (RBS DEFAULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 500
words)
INSIGHT
Weak at home, France seeks grandeur abroad
PARIS - November has been a torrid month for France, rapped
by the European Commission for failing to reform its economy and
hit by a new sovereign debt downgrade. Yet abroad, it has exuded
self-confidence and strength. (FRANCE PARADOX/, moved, by Mark
John and John Irish, 900 words)
ECONOMY
Airlines to give China flight plans after air zone created
BEIJING/TOKYO - Asian airlines will inform China of their
flight plans before entering airspace over waters disputed with
Japan, regional aviation officials say, effectively
acknowledging Beijing's authority over a newly declared "Air
Defense Identification Zone". (CHINA-JAPAN/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES,
TV), moved, by Ben Blanchard and Tim Kelly, 1,090 words)
WTO talks fail to agree on global trade deal text
GENEVA - Marathon talks on the World Trade Organization's
first-ever worldwide trade reform in Geneva failed early on
Monday to agree on a text to put to ministers who meet in Bali
next month. (WTO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tome Miles, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Swatch takes majority stake in Dubai retailer Rivoli
ZURICH - Global watchmaker Swatch has taken control of
Dubai's Rivoli retail chain, the latest luxury group to take a
closer interest in its emerging markets outlets in order to use
local knowledge to manage its image and better profit from rapid
regional growth. (SWATCH-RIVOLI (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silke
Koltrowitz, 600 words)
Peugeot to name Tavares as CEO-in-waiting - sources
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen is poised to name former Renault
No.2 Carlos Tavares as its next chief executive, sources with
knowledge of the matter say, in a move that may help to secure
new funding from Chinese partner Dongfeng.
(PEUGEOT-VARIN/SUCCESSION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gilles Guillaume
and Laurence Frost, 500 words)
Chinalco out of race for Glencore's Las Bambas mine
HONG KONG/LONDON - Chinalco, the largest aluminium producer
in China, has dropped out of the race for Glencore Xstrata's
$5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, leaving Minmetals
as the front-runner, sources familiar with the matter say.
(CHINALCO LASBAMBAS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
Monte Paschi seeks to press ahead with capital increase
MILAN/ROME - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena calls
a board meeting for Tuesday to discuss its capital position,
indicating it wants to press ahead with a 2.5 billion-euro ($3.4
billion) rights issue it must carry out by the end of 2014.
(MONTEPASCHI-CAPITALINCREASE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1500 GMT/10
AM ET, 200 words)
Diageo offers to sell Whyte & Mackay whisky assets
LONDON - Britain's Diageo has offered to sell most of Whyte
& Mackay's whisky assets to address competition concerns arising
from its July acquisition of a controlling interest in India's
United Spirits. (DIAGEO-COMPETITION/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500
GMT/10 AM ET, 320 words)