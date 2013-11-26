Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Bayer bids $2.4 bln for Norwegian drug partner Algeta
OSLO/LONDON - Bayer bids $2.4 billion for Norway's Algeta,
its partner for a new prostrate cancer treatment, a 27 percent
premium to the stock's last close. (BAYER-ALGETA/ (UPDATE 3),
expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi and Ben Hirschler,
650 words)
Shares sag as oil prices stabilise after Iran deal
LONDON - European shares sag and the dollar slips as
niggling doubts over the Iran nuclear deal drag oil prices back
up and political tensions resurface in the East China Sea
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc
Jones, 700 words)
Repsol likely to accept $5 bln offer from Argentina over YPF
MADRID - The board of Spanish oil major Repsol is likely to
vote to accept an initial $5 billion debt offer from Argentina
in compensation for the 51 percent stake in YPF seized last
year. (REPSOL/YPF, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tracy
Rucinski, 750 words)
It's the economy, Scots: independence plan unveiled
GLASGOW - The Scottish government will focus on the
potential economic gains from independence when it unveils its
vision for the future if Scots choose to end a 306-year union
with England. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (PIX), moved, by Belinda
Goldsmith, 615 words)
INVESTMENT
European stocks rally skids as investors focus on quality
LONDON - A five-month rally in Europe's cheapest stocks has
skidded as relatively higher prices and an uncertain economic
outlook lead investors to focus on more solid companies
(MARKETS-EUROPE/SHORTED, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Francesco Canepa, 750 words)
Euro zone money market funds face twin threats
LONDON - Euro zone money market funds face the twin threat
of tougher regulation and negative interest rates, which could
ultimately force governments and banks to plug a funding
shortfall of hundreds of billions of euros if these funds go
under. (MARKETS-MONEY MARKETS) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Marc Jones and Jamie McGeever, 800 words)
China investors give Asian hedge funds a shot in the arm
HONG KONG - Capital-starved Asian hedge funds may have got
the lifeline they've been waiting years for - investors from
China, some of whom are willing to risk very large sums of
money. (ASIA-FUNDS/CHINA, moved, by Nishant Kumar, 1,050 words)
ECONOMY
India considers more Iran oil imports, readies payments
NEW DELHI - India could step up crude imports from Iran next
month and start transferring billions of dollars it owes for oil
as early as next week, following a deal between Tehran and six
world powers to curb the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme.
(IRAN OIL/ASIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nidhi Verma, 600 words)
China's reforms tested in region wealthier than most nations
GUANGZHOU - Just days after China announced sweeping reforms
to revitalise its economy, several hundred striking workers
rallied outside a Nokia factory in its wealthiest and most
industrialised region shouting: "Protect our rights!"
(CHINA-REFORM/GUANGDONG, moved, by James Pomfret, 1,250 words)
COMPANIES
DBS, ABN AMRO bid for SocGen Asia private bank - sources
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG - Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, ABN
AMRO and Credit Suisse have submitted final round bids for
Societe Generale's Asian private bank, which is being valued at
around $400 million, people familiar with the matter say.
(SOCGEN-ASIA/PRIVATEBANKING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Saeed Azhar
and Denny Thomas, 400 words)
China slowdown to hurt Remy Cointreau profit
PARIS - French spirits group Remy Cointreau warns of a
double-digit decline in full-year operating profit because of a
slowdown in China that will weigh on demand for its premium
cognac (REMY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)
Hugo Boss delays 2015 profit target on China slowdown
FRANKFURT - German fashion house Hugo Boss says it will not
meet its 2015 profit margin target due to slower than expected
growth in China and as it spends more money on its own stores
and advertising to combat weak markets (HUGOBOSS-PROFIT/ (UPDATE
2), expect by 1030 GMT /5.30 AM ET, by Victoria Bryan, 600
words)
Adobe says breach notices taking longer than anticipated
BOSTON - Adobe says it is taking longer than hoped to warn
customers about a massive data breach that compromised data on
tens of millions of people, leaving some in the dark 10 weeks
after the attack was discovered. (ADOBE-CYBERATTACK), moved, by
Jim Finkle, 550 words