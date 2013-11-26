Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares droop as oil prices climb on Iran deal doubts

LONDON - World shares and the dollar slip as oil prices climb amid doubts over the real impact of the Iran nuclear deal and renewed political tensions in the East China Sea. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Bayer bids $2.4 bln for Norwegian drug partner Algeta

OSLO/LONDON - Bayer bids $2.4 billion for Norway's Algeta, its partner for a new prostrate cancer treatment, a 27 percent premium to the stock's last close. (BAYER-ALGETA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Ben Hirschler, 650 words)

Repsol board set to accept $5 bln YPF deal - sources

MADRID - Spanish oil major Repsol's board is set to accept compensation of $5 billion in bonds for Argentina's nationalisation of its stake in YPF, less than half it had demanded, sources close to the board say. (REPSOL/YPF (UPDATE 1), moved, by Carlos Ruano and Tracy Rucinski, 450 words)

Monte Paschi approve capital increase for up to 3 bln euros

MILAN - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena approves a capital increase of up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) and says it expects to complete the rights issue in the first quarter of next year. (MONTEPASCHI-CAPITALINCREASE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Silvia Aloisi, 500 words)

INVESTMENT & REGULATION

Ink barely dry, EU aides fret new rules crimp investment

PARIS - With the ink barely dry on new capital rules for banks, insurers and pension funds, some European policymakers are already pressing for changes to avoid strangling investment in credit-starved small business as an unintended consequence. (EU INVESTMENT/, moved, by Paul Taylor, 700 words)

European stocks rally skids as investors focus on quality

LONDON - A five-month rally in Europe's cheapest stocks has skidded as relatively higher prices and an uncertain economic outlook lead investors to focus on more solid companies (MARKETS-EUROPE/SHORTED, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 750 words)

Euro zone money market funds face twin threats

LONDON - Euro zone money market funds face the twin threat of tougher regulation and negative interest rates, which could ultimately force governments and banks to plug a funding shortfall of hundreds of billions of euros if these funds go under. (MARKETS-MONEY MARKETS) expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Marc Jones and Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

ECONOMY

UK's Osborne asks BoE to look at extra bank restraint powers

LONDON - Britain's finance minister George Osborne asks the Bank of England to consider whether it needs extra powers to restrain banks' risk-taking and accelerate a timeframe for new rules agreed by international financial regulators (BOE-LEVERAGE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 675 words)

U.S. housing permits highest in 5-1/2 years

WASHINGTON - Permits for future U.S. home construction rose to their highest level in nearly 5-1/2 years in October, suggesting the housing market recovery remains intact despite recent signs of slowing. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 370 words)

Portugal's parliament passes 2014 budget, challenges loom

LISBON - Portugal's parliament passed on Tuesday the 2014 budget bill in the final vote, imposing further austerity intended to make the country meet tough deficit goals and exit its three-year international bailout next year. (PORTUGAL-BUDGET/, PIX, TV), moved, by Andrei Khalip, 600 words)

Independent Scotland would keep the pound and the queen

GLASGOW, Scotland - An independent Scotland would keep the British pound, the queen and remain in the European Union but have its own defence force and collect its own taxes, First Minister Alex Salmond says. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Belinda Goldsmith, 550 words)

Pope attacks "tyranny" of markets, urges renewal

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis attacks unfettered capitalism as "a new tyranny" and urges global leaders to fight poverty and inequality in document setting out platform of papacy. (POPE-DOCUMENT/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Naomi O'Leary, 750 words)

+See also:

- POPE-DOCUMENT/QUOTES (FACTBOX), moved, by Naomi O'Leary, 550 words

Reuters quarterly housing market polls - U.S., Canada and Britain

LONDON - Reuters will publish polls of market watchers on their views for the housing market in the U.S., Canada and Britain. (PROPERTY POLL/USA, expect by 1520 GMT/1020 AM ET, by Jason Lange, 600 words)

+ See also:

- PROPERTY POLL/BRITAIN, expect by 1520 GMT/1020 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words

- PROPERTY POLL/CANADA, expect by 1520 GMT/1020 AM ET, by Andrea Hopkins and Deepti Govind, 600 words

COMPANIES

China slowdown to hurt Remy Cointreau profit

PARIS - French spirits group Remy Cointreau SA warns full-year operating profit will fall by at least 20 percent as a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending hurts demand for its premium cognac. (REMY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Hugo Boss delays 2015 profit target on China slowdown

FRANKFURT - German fashion house Hugo Boss says it will not meet its 2015 profit margin target due to slower than expected growth in China and as it spends more money on its own stores and advertising to combat weak markets (HUGOBOSS-PROFIT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 600 words)

DBS, ABN AMRO bid for SocGen Asia private bank - sources

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG - Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, ABN AMRO and Credit Suisse have submitted final round bids for Societe Generale's Asian private bank, which is being valued at around $400 million, people familiar with the matter say. (SOCGEN-ASIA/PRIVATEBANKING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas, 400 words)

Talvivaara's top creditor pulls support for restructuring

HELSINKI - Finnish miner Talvivaara suffers a fresh setback as its biggest creditor Nyrstar withdraws support for the company's debt restructuring, prompting a court to rethink whether to approve the company's plan. (TALVIVAARA-NYRSTAR/), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl, 400 words)