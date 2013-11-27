Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Merkel seals German grand coalition deal with the SPD

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel clinches a coalition deal with the Social Democrats that rolls back painful reforms of the German welfare state but preserves Berlin's strict approach towards struggling European partners. (GERMANY-COALITION (UPDATE 3), pix, tv, moving shortly, by Andreas Rinke and Alexandra Hudson, 800 words)

German government deal lifts euro, helps buoy shares

LONDON - The euro touches a four-year high against the yen and one-month peak against the dollar and European stocks rise after a deal is reached to form a new German government and more talk emerges of help for struggling firms from the region's central bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1015 GMT/ 0515 ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

Consumers drive British growth again, investment up too

LONDON - Britain's economic growth broadened a bit in the third quarter of 2013 as companies increased investment but strong consumer spending remains the main driver of growth, leaving the recovery still vulnerable. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 600 words)

See also:

- BRITAIN BORROWING, moved, by David Milliken, 400 words

Repsol's board gathers to ratify Argentine deal

MADRID - The fractious board of Spanish oil major Repsol is set to gather to accept a preliminary compensation offer from Argentina over assets seized last year in a deal that could put to rest 18 months of external strife. (REPSOL-YPF/, expect by 1330, by Tracy Rucinski, 350 words)

REGULATION

Madame Nouy set to take on Europe's banks

FRANKFURT - The woman set to police Europe's banks has spent much of her 40-year career rising through the ranks of French financial supervision, once a bastion of male domination. (ECB/BANKS, moved, by Eva Taylor, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters monthly ECB and BoE policy polls

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 120 economists for their views on the outlook for European Central Bank and Bank of England monetary policy. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect by 1420 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BOE-RATES/POLL, expect by 1420 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words

Eonia rates trend higher as banks grow cautious on funding

LONDON - Overnight Eonia lending rates creep higher as banks repay the European Central Bank the long-term funding they borrowed during the height of the debt crisis, prompting excess liquidity to fall. (MARKETS-MONEY/, with desk, By Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 600 words)

Ukraine leader to go to EU summit, but not to sign the pact

KIEV - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich says he will attend an EU summit this week, but, criticising the bloc for a 'humiliating' financial aid offer, declares he will sign a free trade pact only when it suits Ukraine's interests (UKRAINE-EU, (UPDATE 4), moved, pix, tv, by Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth, 790 words)

Foreign flows to N.Africa evaporate on combination of funds

LONDON - International fund flows to North African markets have dwindled as shocks both inside and outside the countries mean the Arab Spring uprisings of nearly three years ago have failed to bring hoped-for economic improvement. (N.AFRICA-INVESTMENT, by Carolyn Cohn, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 950 words)

Thais move on more ministries; central bank cuts rates

BANGKOK - Thousands of Thai demonstrators mass outside four ministries, a major government office complex and 19 provincial halls in an effort to cripple the administration and oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. (THAILAND-PROTEST/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Online shopping hits impulse buys

LONDON - For consumers, one of the great things about shopping online is bypassing the queue to check out. For producers of the candy, magazines and drinks often sold there, it's a problem. (RETAIL-CONSUMER/CHECKOUTS (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 1,100 words)

Alitalia a symbol of Italy's bid to create market economy

MILAN - In 2008, Maurizio Prato, then chairman of Alitalia, said only an "exorcist" could save the Italian airline. Five years later, the near-bankrupt carrier is still waiting for its miracle worker. (ALITALIA/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 650 words)

Some German insurers may fail under capital rules - watchdog

FRANKFURT - Some German insurers may fail in the wake of tough new European capital rules for the industry due to come into force in 2016, Germany's top insurance supervisor says. (GERMANY-INSURANCE/REGULATOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexander Huebner, 640 words)

Monte Paschi tries to win over local opposition to cash call

MILAN - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena would be nationalised without a capital injection and disappear from its base in Siena, bank executives say in an attempt to overcome local opposition to its planned rights issue. (MONTEPASCHI RIGHTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 450 words)

+ See also+

- GENERALI-PLAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gianluca Semeraro, 600 words)

UK: Last-minute price hike would have risked Royal Mail sale

LONDON - Britain's sale of the Royal Mail postal service, its biggest privatisation in decades, would have been put at "considerable risk" if it had tried to raise the price at the last minute, ministers said on Wednesday. (ROYAL MAIL-SALE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment and William James, 600 words)

Accor shares drop as new CEO's revamp plan disappoints

PARIS - Accor's new chief has stymied expectations that his strategic rethink at the hotels group will result in more cash-generating disposals and cost cuts, offering instead a reorganisation he says would boost shareholder returns. (ACCOR-PLAN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Surviving Chairman Ma: Life in the shadow of China's Alibaba

SHANGHAI - In a small research lab in Palo Alto, California, flanked by Hewlett-Packard Co and Stanford University, China's largest electronics retailer is learning how to compete online. (CHINA-ECOMMERCE/, moved, by Adam Jourdan, 1,100 words)