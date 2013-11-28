Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
German unemployment climbs to highest level in 2-1/2 years
BERLIN - German joblessness rises for a fourth month in a
row to its top level since April 2011, a day after Chancellor
Angela Merkel unveils a coalition programme that rows back on
reforms that helped slash unemployment. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Michelle Martin,
500 words)
Euro zone loans contraction increases pressure on ECB
FRANKFURT - A contraction in loans to households and
companies in the euro zone quickened in October, underlining the
weak state of the euro zone economy as the European Central Bank
mulls whether to take fresh policy action (EUROZONE/M3 (UPDATE
1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Sakari Suoninen and Paul
Carrel, 500 words)
World shares rally, yen falls after robust U.S. data
LONDON - World shares head toward six-year highs and the yen
languishes at fresh lows against the euro and dollar after
investor sentiment gets a boost from a batch of strong U.S.
economic data, though activity is light due to the Thanksgiving
holiday. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)
Banks line up to lift fixed pay as Europe bonus cap looms
The biggest banks in London, including Deutsche Bank,
Barclays and JPMorgan, look certain to bump up fixed pay for
thousands of staff from next year as a result of new European
rules capping bonuses. (BANKS-PAY/EUROPE, due 1400 GMT/9 AM ET,
by Steve Slater, 600 words)
REGULATION & INVESTMENT
Japan mulls stripping Tibor supervision from banks - sources
TOKYO - An advisory panel set up by Japan's financial
regulator will consider stripping oversight for setting Tibor,
the yen benchmark interest rate, from the banking group now
responsible for its administration, say people with knowledge of
the potential supervisory overhaul. (JAPAN-TIBOR/, moved, by
Noriyuki Hirata and Emi Emoto, 700 words)
Australia business spending surge defies doomsayers
SYDNEY - Australia's decade-long boom in mining investment
is not slowing nearly as quickly as many feared, while other
sectors are beefing up spending at a rate that should greatly
ease concerns about the economic outlook. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/,
moved, by Wayne Cole, 650 words)
ECONOMY
Germany's SPD lobbies sceptical members to back coalition
BERLIN - Germany's Social Democrats begin a tough campaign
to convince nearly half a million grassroots members, many of
them deeply sceptical about entering another partnership with
Angela Merkel, to back a "grand coalition" in a high-stakes
party vote. (GERMANY-COALITION/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET,
tv, by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum, 600 words)
Swiss growth just tops forecast in third quarter
ZURICH - Switzerland's economy grew a touch more than
expected in the third quarter on the back of government
spending, construction and a pick-up in exports, suggesting
growth may accelerate into the start of next year (SWISS
ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Caroline Copley, 400 words)
Ireland's working emigrants reluctant to return home
DUBLIN - For a country keen to turn another chapter in its
painful history of emigration around, Ireland is having to watch
a growing cohort of graduates leave jobs, rather than benefits,
to seek better opportunities abroad. (IRELAND-EMIGRATION/ (PIX),
moved, by Padraic Halpin, 1,150 words)
Thai output contracts for 7th month, tensions escalate
BANGKOK - Thai factory output shrinks more than expected in
October, adding to a string of weak data that have prompted the
central bank to unexpectedly cut interest rates to support the
economy as mounting political tension dents confidence.
(THAILAND-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)
Philippine growth slowest in more than a year
MANILA - Annual growth in the Philippines cools to its
slowest in more than a year in the third quarter, with the
economy set to take another hit from this month's powerful
typhoon that devastated much of the country's coconut and rice
growing central provinces. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, by
Karen Lema, 700 words)
Rural India shows signs of economic revival
NEW DELHI/SHIRDHON - The best monsoon in six years means
vigorously growing crops and surging sales of tractors and
motorbikes that raise hopes this pick up in activity will spread
and feed a wider revival in an economy that has slumped to its
worst growth in a decade. But the benefits may be fleeting
because rural growth alone will not be enough to pull India's
economy out of the doldrums longer term.
(INDIA-ECONOMY/GREENSHOOTS, moved, by Rajendra Jadhav and Rajesh
Kumar Singh, 1,000 words)
COMPANIES
Alitalia cash call seen going ahead, big challenges remain
MILAN - Alitalia is expected to get the bulk of the cash it
was seeking in a 300 million euro ($407 million) capital
increase, but the airline still urgently needs a cash-rich
partner to keep its aircraft in the air. (ALITALIA/, PIX,
expected by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 600 words)
Thomas Cook turnaround gathers pace as profit rises 49 pct
LONDON - Thomas Cook posts a 49 percent jump in full-year
operating profit and raises its revenue and cost cutting targets
in the latest stage of a turnaround at the world's oldest travel
firm. (THOMASCOOK/, moved, 430 words)
Kingfisher cautious on France as Q3 profit edges higher
LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements
retailer, posts third-quarter profit at the lower end of
forecasts and cautions that its markets remains tough,
particularly in France where consumer confidence is weak.
(KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)
Samsung's marketing splurge doesn't always bring results
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co is expected to spend around
$14 billion - more than Iceland's GDP - on advertising and
marketing this year, but it doesn't always get value for money.
(SAMSUNG-MARKETING/, moved, by Miyoung Kim, 1,150 words)
Chinese bad loan manager Cinda sits on its own debt mountain
HONG KONG - China Cinda Asset Management's drive to crank
profit out of bad loans has come at a cost - a debt mountain of
its own. (CHINACINDA-FINANCIALS/, moved, by Elzio Barreto, 700
words)
Hot springs are passe - Japan's tourist towns covet casinos
OTARU/SASEBO - Ageing and shrinking, Japan's country towns
want to gamble away their economic and demographic woes. With
lawmakers planning to submit legislation soon to open Japan to
casino gambling, likely in time for the 2020 Olympics, several
small cities, hot spring towns and tourist destinations are
pushing to get one of the coveted licences. (JAPAN-CASINOS/,
moved, by Nathan Layne and Junko Fujita, 1,200 words)