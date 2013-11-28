Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Britain cuts mortgage support to avoid housing bubble
LONDON - The Bank of England moves to head off the risk of a
bubble in house prices on Thursday, making a surprise
announcement that it would put the brakes on a scheme launched
last year to boost mortgage lending (BRITAIN-BANK/REGULATION
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by David Milliken
and Huw Jones, 900 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BANK/HOUSEBUILDERS), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET,
by Brenda Goh, 500 words
Stronger U.S. data spurs world shares, yen falls
LONDON - World shares edge toward six-year highs and the yen
languishes at long-term lows against the euro and dollar after
sentiment gets a boost from a batch of strong U.S. economic data
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by
Richard Hubbard and Marc Jones, 750 words)
Banks line up to lift fixed pay as Europe bonus cap looms
LONDON - The biggest banks in London, including Deutsche
Bank, Barclays and JPMorgan, look certain to bump up fixed pay
for thousands of staff from next year as a result of new
European rules capping bonuses. (BANKS-PAY/EUROPE, expect by
1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)
UBS shrinks advisory team for emerging markets rich
ZURICH/DUBAI - Swiss lender UBS is scaling back corporate
advisory and investment banking services for ultra-rich clients
in some key emerging market countries to reduce overlaps with
other departments, three sources familiar with the plan say.
(UBS-WEALTH/(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Katharina Bart and Dinesh
Nair, 500 words)
ECONOMY
EU leaders set for tough talk with Ukraine's Yanukovich
KIEV - The European Union tells Ukraine its rejection of a
free-trade deal in favour of closer ties with Russia will put at
risk its economic future, as EU leaders prepare for what is
likely to be a fraught meeting with President Viktor Yanukovich
(UKRAINE-EU (UPDATE 2, pix, tv), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET,
by Natalia Zinets, 1,000 words)
German unemployment climbs to highest level in 2-1/2 years
BERLIN - German joblessness rises for a fourth month in a
row to its top level since April 2011, a day after Chancellor
Angela Merkel unveils a coalition programme that rows back on
reforms that helped slash unemployment. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 500 words)
Euro zone loans contraction increases pressure on ECB
FRANKFURT - A contraction in loans to households and
companies in the euro zone quickened in October, underlining the
weak state of the euro zone economy as the European Central Bank
mulls whether to take fresh policy action (EUROZONE/M3 (UPDATE
1), moved by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel, 500 words)
Germany's SPD lobbies sceptical members to back coalition
BERLIN - Germany's Social Democrats begin a tough campaign
to convince nearly half a million grassroots members, many of
them deeply sceptical about entering another partnership with
Angela Merkel, to back a "grand coalition" in a high-stakes
party vote. (GERMANY-COALITION/, expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET,
tv, by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum, 600 words)
Ireland's working emigrants reluctant to return home
DUBLIN - For a country keen to turn another chapter in its
painful history of emigration around, Ireland is having to watch
a growing cohort of graduates leave jobs, rather than benefits,
to seek better opportunities abroad. (IRELAND-EMIGRATION/ (PIX),
moved, by Padraic Halpin, 1,150 words)
COMPANIES
German utility E.ON plans sale of Italian business
FRANKFURT/MILAN - Germany utility E.ON has started
preparations for the sale of its Italian business and will soon
begin the search for a buyer, four people familiar with the
matter say, with the price likely to be about 3 billion euros
($4 billion). (EON-ITALY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)
Eyeing holiday sales, more US retailers open on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK - Macy's Inc and a slew of other U.S. retailers are
opening on Thanksgiving for the first time ever in a
bare-knuckled brawl for a bigger slice of overall holiday sales.
(USA THANKSGIVING/RETAILERS, moved, by Lisa Baertlein, 800
words)
Alitalia cash call seen going ahead, big challenges remain
MILAN - Alitalia is expected to get the bulk of the cash it
was seeking in a 300 million euro ($407 million) capital
increase, but the airline still urgently needs a cash-rich
partner to keep its aircraft in the air. (ALITALIA/, PIX,
expected by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 600 words)
Thomas Cook turnaround gathers pace as profit rises 49 pct
LONDON - Thomas Cook posts a 49 percent jump in full-year
operating profit and raises its revenue and cost cutting targets
in the latest stage of a turnaround at the world's oldest travel
firm. (THOMASCOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)
Kingfisher cautious on France as Q3 profit edges higher
LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvement
retailer, highlights contrasting growth prospects for 2014 in
Britain and France as it posts third-quarter profit at the lower
end of forecasts, blaming a tough French market.
(KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)