TOP STORIES
Price growth and jobless fall eases pressure on ECB to act
BRUSSELS - A pick-up in inflation this month eases pressure
on the European Central Bank to act next week, and the first
fall in unemployment in almost three years shows a tentative
euro zone recovery is gaining traction.. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/,
moved, by Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell, 500 words)
S&P cuts Netherlands rating, lifts outlook for Spain
AMSTERDAM - Standard & Poor's removes one of the euro zone's
few remaining triple-A credit ratings, cutting the Netherlands
to "AA+" while rewarding Spain for moves to reform public
finances with an improved stable outlook. (EUROZONE-DEBT/RATING
(UPDATE 5), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sara Webb and Julien
Toyer, 500 words)
London spearheads 11 pct jump in 1 million euro bankers
LONDON - More than 3,500 bankers in Europe earned 1 million
euros or more last year after a big jump across the Continent
and in Britain, which had 12 times as many high earners as any
other country. (BANKERS-EUROPE/HIGHEARNERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Steve Slater, 500 words)
No quick exit from West's economic malaise
LONDON - Ending the Great Stagnation that is taxing Western
policy makers may depend as much on the Chinese Communist Party
as it does on the world's leading central banks. (ECONOMY
GLOBAL/STAGNATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Alan Wheatley, 1,570
words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Shares near 6-year high, euro firm after inflation rebound
LONDON - World stocks hovered around a six-year high on
Friday as faith in an improving global economy and support from
central banks drove markets towards a third straight month of
gains. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Marc Jones, 800
words)
Global investors brace for Fed move, cut N. American bonds
LONDON - Leading global investors slashed North American
bond holdings to a 3 1/2-year low in November as expectations
for dwindling U.S. monetary stimulus encouraged them to buy
developed-market equities, a Reuters survey showed.
(FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 700 words)
Loyal friends may save bonds from carnage
LONDON - Global sovereign debt markets may avoid a steep
sell-off next year even if the Federal Reserve terminates its
bond buying by end-2014 as growing long-term demand from pension
funds and reduced government borrowing would cushion the impact.
(INVESTMENT-BONDS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Ukraine's Yanukovich vetoes EU push to save trade deal
VILNIUS - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich rejects
last-minute attempts by the European Union to rescue a trade
deal that could have been signed at a summit on Friday and would
have signalled a historic shift away from Russia, EU diplomats
say. (UKRAINE EU/, moved, by Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft,
700 words)
UK housing market picks up speed, business lending down
LONDON - Britain's housing market recovery is advancing but
data on Friday also showed how businesses are struggling to get
credit, highlighting why the Bank of England has shifted a
stimulus programme away from the housing market.
(BRITAIN-HOUSING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and
Silvia Antonioli, 600 words)
European firms size up Iran's post-deal potential
BERLIN - The phone hasn't stopped ringing at the
German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce since six world powers
reached a deal with Tehran to curb its nuclear programme,
opening the prospect that Iran can begin to shake off its
economic isolation. (IRAN COMPANIES/OPENING, moved, by Alexandra
Hudson, 700 words)
Turkey, Kurdistan sign landmark energy contracts
ANKARA - Turkey and Kurdistan sign a multi-billion dollar
energy package that will help transform Iraq's semi-autonomous
region into an oil and gas powerhouse and anger the central
government in Baghdad. (TURKEY-IRAQ/OIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun, 600 words)
India's economy makes cautious recovery in September quarter
NEW DELHI - An expansion in farm output and some
infrastructure helped India's economy recover slightly in the
September quarter, but growth still hovered close to decade
lows, tempering hopes of a sustained rebound ahead of elections
due next year. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rajesh
Kumar Singh, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Stores open early on US Thanksgiving but shoppers in no rush
Jill McCormack didn't mind waiting in the cold for five
hours on Thursday. She was frozen, but first in line when the
Macy's Inc M.N flagship store in New York opened for the first
time ever on Thanksgiving Day. (USA THANKSGIVING/RETAILERS,
moved, 600 words)
Amazon won't let German strikes dampen Christmas cheer
HAMBURG - Amazon.com Inc has no intention of bowing to
pressure from striking workers in Germany, its second biggest
market, and is more worried about bad weather hurting Christmas
deliveries, its country head says (AMAZON-GERMANY/ (INTERVIEW),
moved, by Emma Thomasson and Nadine Schimroszik, 700 words)
Australia spurns ADM's $2.6 bln GrainCorp bid, shares tumble
SYDNEY - Australia rejects a A$2.8 billion ($2.6 billion)
takeover of GrainCorp by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels
Midland (ADM), bowing to pressure from grain growers in a rare
and surprising decision. (GRAINCORP ADM/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by
Lincoln Feast and Colin Packham, 600 words)