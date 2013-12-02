Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Global factory growth picks up but Europe splits

LONDON/MUMBAI - Buoyant demand for manufactured goods drives global factory activity to accelerate last month, surveys show, but a two-year high growth spurt in the euro zone masks an underlying disparity among the bloc's members. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Subhadip Sircar, 700 words)

Thyssen shares plunge as M&A deals disappoint

FRANKFURT - Shares in ThyssenKrupp plunge in early trading on disappointment that two major asset deals announced over the weekend leave the German industrial group more exposed to the volatile steel sector than hoped. (THYSSENKRUPP-USSTEEL/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan, 600 words)

European shares wobble after data, sterling drives higher

LONDON - World shares dip and the dollar treads water, as investors cautiously await key U.S. data this week after a decent reading on China manufacturing but mixed euro zone PMI numbers. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

UBS to buy back outstanding bonds for up to $2.4 bln

ZURICH - Swiss bank UBS is making a cash tender offer to buy back 11 bonds for up to 2.15 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) to try to reduce its balance sheet. (UBS-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

INSIGHT

UK power rises prompt questions of network owners, regulator

LONDON - Rising electricity and gas prices to homes have become a big political issue in Britain, with consumer groups and some politicians saying the market is flawed. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Tom Bergin, 1,300 words)

MARKETS

Emerging markets shakeup a wake-up call

LONDON - As a decade-long tide of easy money goes out, emerging economies are facing an urgent need: to mobilise home-grown investment pools that can act as a counterweight to the ebb and flow of foreign capital. (EMERGING/PENSIONS(ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS, FACTBOX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

Utilities lose, telcos win as investors focus on regulation

LONDON - Politics and regulation are growing in importance as drivers of European equities, prompting some investors to ditch banks and utilities, while creating opportunities in transport and telecom stocks. (EUROPE-MARKETS/POLITICS, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Toni Vorobyova, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Data and ECB may help set tone for investors in 2014

LONDON - A rush of key economic releases this week and the European Central Bank's last meeting of the year may help set the tone for investors and traders looking ahead to 2014. (GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Andy Bruce, 680 words)

Bank of England says bank lending stronger in third quarter

LONDON - The Bank of England said net lending by banks and building societies taking part in its Funding for Lending Scheme was 5.8 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) in the third quarter, more than three times the level of the previous quarter. (BRITAIN-BANK/LENDING (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

France looks to ease Sunday shop opening curbs

PARIS - France will introduce new legislation next year to clarify which stores can escape a general ban on Sunday opening, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault says. (FRANCE REFORM/SHOPPING (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

BOJ's Kuroda unwavering on inflation as Japan capex rises

NAGOYA/TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says he sees no need to water down the bank's commitment to achieve 2 percent inflation in two years, stressing that the country is on track to meet the target despite risks from soft overseas growth. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 790 words)

Iran to reassert authority at OPEC after nuclear deal

VIENNA - Bijan Zanganeh returns this week to the same Vienna hotel suite he last occupied eight years ago as Iranian oil minister, ready to prepare OPEC for what Tehran hopes will mark its return to the rank of the cartel's second biggest producer. (OPEC-IRAN/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler, 980 words)

Rosneft, foreign-led firms boost Russian oil output

MOSCOW - Increased production at Rosneft and foreign-led projects sent overall Russian oil output, the world's largest, to a new post-Soviet record of 10.61 million barrels per day in November, Energy Ministry data shows. (RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

Bali talks to decide fate of WTO

GENEVA/JAKARTA - Ministers meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali from Tuesday until Friday will decide the fate of the World Trade Organization, with two possible outcomes: a global trade agreement, the first since the WTO was created in 1995, or a failure that kills off the Doha round of trade talks and casts the WTO into obsolescence. (WTO-BALI/, moved, by Tom Miles and Randy Fabi, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Esprit tries on Zara for fashion makeover

HONG KONG/MADRID - Esprit Holdings' chief is doubling down on a bet to fix the struggling clothing retailer he took charge of a year ago by revamping its existing business model and recreating it in the image of his former employer-now-rival, Zara. (ESPRIT/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Clare Baldwin and Sarah Morris, 1,200 words)

Danone may take legal action over dairy recall - Fonterra CEO

WELLINGTON - New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra says it may face legal action from France's Danone over the recall of infant formula containing a potentially contaminated Fonterra ingredient. (FONTERRA-DANONE/DISPUTE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 420 words)

Chinese firms want to buy coal assets overseas on the cheap

MELBOURNE - Chinese companies are on the hunt to buy overseas coal mines as Beijing's switch to cleaner fuels stokes demand for higher-quality coal produced in countries such as Australia, according to people familiar with the firms' strategies. (CHINA-COAL/, moved, Sonali Paul, 800 words)