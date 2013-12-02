Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Global factory growth picks up but Europe diverging

LONDON/BEIJING - Increasing demand for manufactured goods drove global factory activity higher last month but the spurt in the euro zone masks a widening disparity among some of the bloc's key members. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Subhadip Sircar, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words

- ECONOMY-GERMANY/PMI, moved, 300 words

UK manufacturing surges, banks lend more under funding plan

LONDON - British manufacturing grew at its strongest pace in almost three years in November and a rush of new orders suggested the economy's recovery is getting onto a firmer footing, a survey shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Matt Scuffham, 640 words)

Shares, euro rattled but sterling drives higher

LONDON - Evidence that Britain's economy is accelerating away from its European neighbours drives sterling to a five-year high, as signs of backsliding in France and Spain spooks euro zone stocks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 885 words)

Britain's Cameron pushes EU-China trade deal in Beijing

BEIJING - British Prime Minister David Cameron arrives in China saying he will advocate a multi-billion-dollar free trade deal between Beijing and the European Union, stoking tensions with the EU executive that has condemned the move as premature. (BRITAIN CHINA/TRADE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Andrew Osborn and Ben Blanchard, 600 words)

INSIGHT

After big economic stimulus, BOJ under pressure to do more

TOKYO - A year into "Abenomics," it was not supposed to be like this for the Bank of Japan. Financial markets are now looking for a second round of quantitative easing. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara, Yoshifumi Takemoto and Sumio Ito, 1,635 words)

UK power rises prompt questions of network owners, regulator

LONDON - Rising electricity and gas prices to homes have become a big political issue in Britain, with consumer groups and some politicians saying the market is flawed. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Tom Bergin, 1,300 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-NPOWER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Peter Griffiths, 700 words

MARKETS

Emerging markets shakeup a wake-up call

LONDON - As a decade-long tide of easy money goes out, emerging economies are facing an urgent need: to mobilise home-grown investment pools that can act as a counterweight to the ebb and flow of foreign capital. (EMERGING/PENSIONS (ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS, FACTBOX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

+ See also:

- EMERGING-PENSIONS (FACTBOX), moving shortly, 300 words

ECONOMY

Utilities lose, telcos win as investors focus on regulation

LONDON - Politics and regulation are growing in importance as drivers of European equities, prompting some investors to ditch banks and utilities, while creating opportunities in transport and telecom stocks. (EUROPE-MARKETS/POLITICS, moved, by Toni Vorobyova, 800 words)

Single supervision to boost bank mergers - Constancio

DUBLIN - The centralisation of banking supervision in the euro zone is expected to lead to mergers among European banks and a stronger reliance on market funding, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio says. (ECB/CONSTANCIO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Conor Humphries, 500 words)

EU watchdog sees failings in sovereign debt ratings process

LONDON - The "Big Three" credit rating agencies that score European Union government debt could be fined after failing to fix poor practices from the past, the sector's regulator says. (EU-RATINGSAGENCIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words)

Portugal new bond likely early 2014, lower yields seen

LISBON - Portugal is working "very actively" to issue a bond in early 2014 following a planned bond swap this week, and the government believes yields will continue to fall amid strong investor interest in its debt, the state treasury secretary says. (PORTUGAL-TREASURY/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Sergio Goncalves, 575 words)

France looks to ease Sunday shop opening curbs

PARIS - The French government pledges to ease a general ban on Sunday shop openings, injecting a limited dose of flexibility into the highly regulated retail sector. (FRANCE-REFORM/SHOPPING (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)

Iran to reassert authority at OPEC after nuclear deal

VIENNA - Bijan Zanganeh returns this week to the same Vienna hotel suite he last occupied eight years ago as Iranian oil minister, ready to prepare OPEC for what Tehran hopes will mark its return to the rank of the cartel's second biggest producer. (OPEC-IRAN/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler, 980 words)

Bali talks to decide fate of WTO

GENEVA/JAKARTA - Ministers meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali from Tuesday until Friday will decide the fate of the World Trade Organization, with two possible outcomes: a global trade agreement, the first since the WTO was created in 1995, or a failure that kills off the Doha round of trade talks and casts the WTO into obsolescence. (WTO-BALI/, moved, by Tom Miles and Randy Fabi, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Thyssen shares sink as US deal fails to fix wider losses

FRANKFURT - ThyssenKrupp shares collapse after the steelmaker's announcement of a buyer for only part of its loss-making Steel Americas unit leaves investors worried how much it still must do to extract itself from a business that is costing it billions. (THYSSENKRUPP-USSTEEL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maria Sheahan, 600 words)

+ See also:

- OUTOKUMPU/SHARES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jussi Rosendahl, 300 words

Lloyds Bank picks Blackwell to oversee privatisation

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group appoints Norman Blackwell as its new chairman, handing him the task of overseeing the state-backed lender's return to private ownership. (LLOYDS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 350 words)

GSK says CEO's China visit flags commitment after scandal

LONDON/BEIJING - GlaxoSmithKline's chief executive is showing his commitment to doing business in China by joining a trade trip there, a GSK spokesman says, following allegations of illegal payments to Chinese doctors and officials. (BRITAIN CHINA/TRADE-GSK, moved, 300 words)

UBS to buy back outstanding bonds for up to $2.4 bln

ZURICH - Swiss bank UBS is making a cash tender offer to buy back 11 bonds for up to 2.15 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) to try to reduce its balance sheet. (UBS-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)