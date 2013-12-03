Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares jittery over U.S. stimulus, BOJ talk crops yen

LONDON - World shares fall for a second day and gold is near a five-month low, as concern the U.S. will soon scale back its economic stimulus offset reports that Japan will ramp up its own stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Russian banks exposed in Ukraine political crisis

VIENNA/MOSCOW - Ukraine's political crisis increases systemic risks to the country's financial system and poses headaches for Russian banks that have the heaviest exposure among foreign lenders. (UKRAINE-BANKS/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Michael Shields and Douglas Busvine, 800 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk, 800 words)

Japan preparing $53 bln economic stimulus package this week

TOKYO - Japan will craft an economic stimulus package this week worth about $53 billion to bolster the economy ahead of an increase in the national sales tax in April, people familiar with the process say. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/, moved 400 words)

RBS tech fears return as CEO admits 'decades' of neglect

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland's boss admits the state-backed bank has not invested enough in its systems for decades after a systems crash leaves more than 1 million customers unable to withdraw cash or pay for goods. (RBS-TECHNOLOGY/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Steve Slater and Aashika Jain, 680 words)

ECONOMY

ECB seen on hold, new forecasts key to next move

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is likely to hold off any fresh policy action on Thursday, but new staff forecasts will be in focus for signs of prolonged price weakness that could lead it to act again next year. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Sakari Suoninen, 670 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-PPI/, moved, by Martin Santa, 360 words

UK construction leaps in November, boosted by home-building

LONDON - Britain's construction sector unexpectedly picks up more speed in November, hitting its strongest levels of output and employment since August 2007, according to a survey of purchasing managers. (PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 250 words)

Brazil's economy shrinks for first time since 2009

Brazil's economy contracts in the third quarter for the first time since early 2009, falling short of expectations yet again as plunging investment and idle factories wipe out what had already been sluggish growth. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Brad Haynes and Silvio Cascione, 900 words)

+ See also:

- EU-MERCOSUR/TRADE, expect by 1200 GMT/ 8 AM ET, by Robin Emmott, Guido Nejamkis and Alonso Soto, 790 words

Russia's stagnation raises pressures to find new model

MOSCOW - Russia says that its oil-rich economy will stagnate in the short term, challenging President Vladimir Putin to replace an outdated model of growth that depends heavily on natural resources. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/FORECAST (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lidia Kelly and Maya Nikolaeva, 765 words)

Portugal swaps bonds, eases redemptions post bailout

LISBON - Portugal swaps 6.6 billion euros of bonds maturing in the next two years for longer-dated paper, reducing short-term debt repayment costs to help smooth its planned exit from a bailout next year. (PORTUGAL-DEBT/SWAP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip, 500 words)

U.S. judge to rule on Detroit bankruptcy

DETROIT - The largest-ever municipal bankruptcy petition in U.S. history faces a watershed moment, as the judge overseeing Detroit's bankruptcy case is scheduled to rule whether the city is eligible for protection from creditors. (USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY, moved, by Joseph Lichterman, 870 words)

Iran sees limited improvement in oil exports next year

DUBAI - Iran's draft budget estimates oil exports at around 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), oil ministry website Shana says, indicating Tehran sees no major recovery in sales next year despite improving relations with the West. (IRAN-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Daniel Fineren and Marcus George, 460 words)

Record-breaking gas ship launched, bigger one planned

LONDON - It will be the biggest thing ever sent to sea - but as the Prelude FLNG vessel is launched, plans are already under way for something bigger. (SHIP-LNG/RECORD (PICTURE), moved, by Andrew Callus, 970 words)

COMPANIES

Thyssen hit by doubts $1.2 bln fundraising is enough

FRANKFURT - ThyssenKrupp has raised 882 million euros ($1.2 billion) in a sale of new shares, less than some analysts think it will need to pursue a turnaround after it fails to sell a loss-making plant and is forced to take back two others. (THYSSENKRUPP-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maria Sheahan and Arno Schuetze, 600 words)

Potash Corp to cut 18 pct of workforce as prices slump

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world's largest potash producer by capacity, says it will cut 18 percent of its workforce as it struggles with slumping demand and weak prices for the crop ingredient. (POTASHCORP-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

+ See also:

- RIOTINTO-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 640 words

Novartis opens animal health books to Bayer, Lilly - sources

FRANKFURT - Switzerland's Novartis is letting Bayer and other rivals check the books of its animal health business which could change hands for roughly 3 billion euros ($4 billion), several people familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (NOVARTIS-BAYER/ANIMAL-HEALTH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 330 words)

Copycat biotech drugs slow to take off in Europe

LONDON - Despite austerity-driven cuts across European healthcare systems, most countries have been slow to embrace a new class of medicines that could save them billions of euros - copies of biotech treatments. (BIOTECH-COPYCATS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- PHARMACEUTICALS-R&D/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 445 words)

- SANOFI-DIABETES/, moved, 400 words