TOP STORIES

EU fines banks 1.7 bln euros for benchmark rigging

BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators say their investigations into rate rigging are far from over as they fine six financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank, RBS and Citigroup, a record 1.7 billion euros. (EU-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURE), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Foo Yun Chee, 650 words)

+ See also:

- EU-SECURITIES/, moved, by Huw Jones, 485 words

Recovery pauses in November, euro zone divergence deepens

LONDON - Global growth is modest and a tepid expansion in the euro zone services sector masks a growing disparity among its key members last month, data shows. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- PMI-FINAL/GERMANY, moved, 400 words

- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 700 words

U.S. private sector adds 215,000 jobs in November - ADP

NEW YORK - U.S. private employers added 215,000 jobs in November, topping economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor shows. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9AM ET, by Rodreigo Campos, 550 words)

+ See also:

USA-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 250 words

Tesco's problems mount as UK sales resume decline

LONDON - Tesco's sales fall in Britain and abroad in the third quarter, casting fresh doubt over a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) plan to reinvigorate the world's third-biggest retailer. (TESCO-SALES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by James Davey, 820 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

How Peugeot and France ran out of gas

PARIS - The rush to Paris's Charles-de-Gaulle airport for flights to China began on Friday, Oct. 11. A first set of bankers booked onto the 10-hour overnight Air China Flight; over the next 48 hours, they were followed by top management from PSA Peugeot Citroën and the French Finance Ministry. (FRANCE-PEUGEOT/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS, TV), moved, by Sophie Sassard, Mark John and Gilles Guillaume, 2,840 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-PEUGEOT/LAYOFFS (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nicholas Vinocur and Bernie Woodall, 1,930 words

- FRANCE-PEUGEOT/INNOVATION (FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Laurence Frost, 980 words

- FRANCE-PEUGEOT/AFRICA (FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Diadie Ba, 445 words

MARKETS

Shares slide ahead of U.S. data crunch

LONDON - World shares fall for a third day and gold drops to a five-month low, as focus returns to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to wind down its bond-buying stimulus as soon as this month or next. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 900 words)

Euro deflation threat crushes inflation-protected bets

LONDON - Tumbling inflation and a buyers' strike among hedge funds and other speculative investors is making this a loss-making year for holders of euro zone inflation-linked bonds. (MARKETS-INFLATION/, moved, by Jamie McGeever and Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 770 words)

China reforms seen extending opportunities beyond miners

LONDON - Plans for big economic reforms in Beijing have put companies with exposure to China back in vogue, with Europe's consumer firms - from baby food to cars - set to replace miners as key beneficiaries of Chinese growth. (MARKETS-CHINA/REFORMS, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tricia Wright, 800 words)

Sterling rally puts it at risk of BoE verbal intervention

LONDON - Sterling is at a five-year high against a basket of currencies helped by stellar British data, but its rally is raising the risk of verbal intervention by the Bank of England, which wants to keep the currency competitive to support exports. (MARKETS-FOREX/STERLING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anirban Nag, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone suffers weak recovery, retail sales disappoint

BRUSSELS - Rising inventories and investment keep euro zone economic growth in positive territory in the third quarter despite a negative contribution from trade and no help from household demand which weakened further in October. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1) moving shortly, by Martin Santa, 540 words)

Cameron says Britain must stick to economic recovery plan

LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron appeals to voters to give his government more time to secure the country's economic recovery and defends his deficit-cutting policies.(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CAMERON, moved, 400 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

LONDON - The euro will reverse its recent upward trend in the coming year as the continued dovish stance of the European Central Bank contrasts with the U.S. Federal Reserve coming close to reining in its stimulus programme, a Reuters poll finds. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-YEN/POLL, moved, by Deepti Govind, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, moved, by Yati Himatsingka, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-NORDIC/POLL, moved, by Balazs Koranyi, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-RAND/POLL, moved, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words

OPEC shadow boxes ahead of next oil supply curb

VIENNA - What is Saudi Arabia's bottom line for propping up oil prices unilaterally before it leans on the rest of OPEC to help share the burden? (OPEC-AGREEMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Amena Bakr and Peg Mackey, 830 words)

In World Cup year, Europe offers Brazil longer-term goal

BRUSSELS/BRASILIA - While much of Brazil is focused on hosting next year's soccer World Cup, a free-trade deal with Europe could be of far longer-lasting significance. (TRADE-EU/LATAM, moved, by Robin Emmott and Alonso Soto, 740 words)

COMPANIES

StanChart set to end 10-year boom with 2013 profit drop

LONDON - Standard Chartered warns that 10 years of record earnings are likely to end this year, with profit set to fall because of losses in Korea, a slowdown in its key Asian markets and tougher regulations. (STANCHART-TRADING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater, 500 words)

+ See also:

- FUNDS-YUAN/, moved, 700 words

UK insurers plan to invest 25 bln pounds in infrastructure

LONDON - British insurers plan to invest 25 billion pounds ($41 billion) in transport and energy projects over the next five years, the finance ministry says, a day before it presents a half-yearly economic update. (BRITAIN-INFRASTRUCTURE/, moved, by David Milliken, 520 words)

Bank of Ireland to repay state 1.8 billion euros

DUBLIN - Bank of Ireland plans to raise 580 million euros ($788 million) of equity as part of a deal to repay 1.8 billion euros of state-owned preference shares and hand the government a timely boost. (BANKOFIRELAND-REPAYMENT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 450 words)

+ See also:

- IRELAND-BANKS/INVESTMENT, moved, by Padraic Halpin and Laura Noonan, 500 words

Egypt to pay $1.5 bln arrears to foreign oil firms

CAIRO - Egypt promises to pay $1.5 billion of the $6 billion it says it owes oil firms, hoping the announcement will revive confidence in an economy battered by nearly three years of political upheaval. (EGYPT-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Asma Alsharif and Shadia Nasralla, 1,030 words)

Greece, Blackberry - "cautious" bets for Canada's Fairfax

LONDON - Bets on debt-ravaged Greece or ailing phone maker Blackberry would make many investors flee, but for Prem Watsa both are part of a "cautious" strategy he employs to manage Fairfax Financial's $23.3 billion portfolio. (INVESTMENT/WATSA (INTERVIEW), moved, by Laura Noonan, 1,080 words)