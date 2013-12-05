Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Japan approves $182 bln econ package, doubts remain
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet
approved a $182 billion economic package to pull the economy out
of deflation, but doubts remain about the economic impact.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/STIMULUS, moved, 380 words)
New forecasts may put policy pressure on ECB
FRANKFURT - New projections from the European Central Bank
will probably point to euro zone inflation remaining below
target into 2015, raising pressure on the bank to take fresh
action to stimulate the economy next year. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE
1), moved, by Paul Carrel, 675 words)
UK's Osborne to deliver more upbeat outlook for UK
LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne is set to
announce stronger growth forecasts and a turning point in his
battle to fix public finances in an update on the UK budget, but
falling living standards mean he cannot declare victory yet.
(BRITAIN-BUDGET (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by
William Schomberg and David Milliken, 600 words)
Swiss banks prepare to bow to U.S. tax demands, grudgingly
ZURICH - Switzerland's private banks have little choice but
to bow to massive pressure to clear with their past as a tax
hideaway for wealthy Americans as a deadline for a controversial
tax deal with U.S. officials looms. (USA-TAX/SWITZERLAND, expect
by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 850 words)
MARKETS
Shares stabilise after sell-off, euro firm ahead of ECB
LONDON - European shares look to be slowly stabilising after
three days of sustained selling, as the focus turns to the
European Central Bank's monthly meeting for any signs it is
readying further support measures. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 890 words)
ECONOMY
French unemployment at 16-year high in third quarter
PARIS - France's jobless rate inches up in the third quarter
to a more than 16-year high of 10.9 percent, adding to pressure
on President Francois Hollande in his battle to get unemployment
falling. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)
Spain's industrial output falls in Oct after brief Sept rise
MADRID - Spanish industrial output fell in October, official
data shows, after briefly breaking 30 months of slowing activity
in September, pointing to a slow and bumpy return to economic
growth. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)
Norway delays rate hike by a year as growth wanes
OSLO - Norway's central bank delays a planned interest rate
hike by a year, hoping to boost growth and guide the economy
through unexpected turbulence which has knocked it off its perch
as Western Europe's best performer. (NORWAY-RATES/, moved, 100
words)
+ See also:
- FINLAND-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words
Ukraine corporate bonds feel heat from currency, curbs fear
LONDON - Dollar bonds issued by Ukrainian companies back in
the easy-money times are taking a hit on doubts over the
country's solvency and fears that a currency devaluation or
capital curbs might propel firms into default.
(UKRAINE-COMPANIES/BONDS, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sujata
Rao, 700 words)
India, Japan eye joint tenders for cheaper LNG
NEW DELHI - India and Japan are stepping up the pressure for
cheaper liquefied natural gas (LNG) with potential joint tenders
as two of the world's biggest gas buyers try to ease the pain of
high prices and rising demand. (INDIA-JAPAN/LPG (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Nidhi Verma, 500 words)
COMPANIES
Merck KGaA offers $2.6 bln for AZ Electronic Materials
FRANKFURT/LONDON - Merck KGaA, the world's largest maker of
liquid crystals for flat panel displays, bids 1.6 billion pounds
($2.61 billion) for Britain's AZ Electronic Materials to bolster
its offering of speciality chemicals. (MERCK-AZ/BID (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Paul Sandle and Ludwig Burger,
500 words)
BNP Paribas agrees to buy Polish Rabobank unit for $1.4 bln
WARSAW - France's BNP Paribas agrees to buy its Dutch rival
Rabobank's Polish unit Bank BGZ, in a deal which values the
target at 4.2 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) and is the latest
example of consolidation among Polish banks. (POLAND-BGZ/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words)
GM to drop Chevy brand in Europe to focus on Opel
FRANKFURT - General Motors will drop the Chevrolet brand in
Europe by end 2015, and focus its resources on pushing its Opel
and Vauxhall brands, the latest effort by the U.S. carmaker to
turn around its European operations. (GENERALMOTORS-CHEVY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze, 380
words)
+ See also:
- DONGFENG-RENAULT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words
China Cinda prices Asia's biggest IPO, raising $2.5bln
HONG KONG - China Cinda Asset Management has priced Asia's
biggest initial public offering this year at the top of its
marketing range after rampant investor interest in a company
that converts China's growing pile of bad loans into profits.
(CINDA-IPO/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Elzio Barreto
and Denny Thomas, 800 words)
Credit Suisse sells German private bank to ABN's Bethmann
ZURICH - Credit Suisse says it will sell its private bank in
Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of state-owned
ABN AMRO, for an undisclosed price. (CREDITSUISSE-BETHMANN/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)
UBS shuffles top execs as asset management head retires
ZURICH - UBS says its operations chief Ulrich Koerner will
run its asset management arm when its head retires next year, a
move which may signal restructuring of the unit. (UBS/ (UPDATE
2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 750 words)
Qantas warns on profits and cuts jobs, shares plummet
SYDNEY - Qantas Airways warns it expects to post an
underlying pre-tax loss between A$250 million ($225 million) and
A$300 million for the first half of the current year, following
a "marked deterioration" in market conditions.
(AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jane Wardell,
500 words)
Dubai state fund buys Atlantis hotel from debt-laden peer
DUBAI - Some of Dubai's state-owned entities step in to buy
assets from indebted conglomerate Dubai World as the emirate
speeds up on disposals to address upcoming debt maturities.
(EMIRATES-ICD/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Mirna
Sleiman and David French, 600 words)
Zurich Insurance may exit businesses to boost profits
ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Zurich Insurance pledges to improve
profitability and sell underperforming businesses over the next
three years, boosting its share even as it warns it will miss
some of its targets in 2013. (ZURICH-GOALS/ (UPDATE 2), expect
by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould and Paul Arnold, 550
words)
Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro to raise spending next year
OSLO - Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest producers of
aluminium, will increase its capital expenditure by close to 40
percent next year as it expects world demand to accelerate in
the next decade. (NORSKHYDRO-CAPITALMARKETSDAY/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 240 words)
RBS, S&P sued by investors for $250 mln crisis losses
SYDNEY - Royal Bank of Scotland and rating agency Standard &
Poor's have been sued by a group of European institutional
investors for damages of up to $250 million suffered on complex
financial products in the lead-up to the global financial
crisis. (RBS-S&P/GFC (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Kangaroos and SQUID: technology transforms mines hunt
LONDON - From intelligent drills to analysing gum tree
leaves, an unprecedented push to develop new methods and
technologies promises to transform the way miners explore for
new deposits, allowing them to dig deeper, faster and more
cheaply. (MINING-TECHNOLOGY/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Clara Ferreira-Marques, 860 words)