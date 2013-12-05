Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Japan approves $182 bln econ package, doubts remain

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved a $182 billion economic package to pull the economy out of deflation, but doubts remain about the economic impact. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/STIMULUS, moved, 380 words)

New forecasts may put policy pressure on ECB

FRANKFURT - New projections from the European Central Bank will probably point to euro zone inflation remaining below target into 2015, raising pressure on the bank to take fresh action to stimulate the economy next year. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carrel, 675 words)

UK's Osborne to deliver more upbeat outlook for UK

LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne is set to announce stronger growth forecasts and a turning point in his battle to fix public finances in an update on the UK budget, but falling living standards mean he cannot declare victory yet. (BRITAIN-BUDGET (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 600 words)

Swiss banks prepare to bow to U.S. tax demands, grudgingly

ZURICH - Switzerland's private banks have little choice but to bow to massive pressure to clear with their past as a tax hideaway for wealthy Americans as a deadline for a controversial tax deal with U.S. officials looms. (USA-TAX/SWITZERLAND, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 850 words)

MARKETS

Shares stabilise after sell-off, euro firm ahead of ECB

LONDON - European shares look to be slowly stabilising after three days of sustained selling, as the focus turns to the European Central Bank's monthly meeting for any signs it is readying further support measures. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 890 words)

ECONOMY

French unemployment at 16-year high in third quarter

PARIS - France's jobless rate inches up in the third quarter to a more than 16-year high of 10.9 percent, adding to pressure on President Francois Hollande in his battle to get unemployment falling. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Spain's industrial output falls in Oct after brief Sept rise

MADRID - Spanish industrial output fell in October, official data shows, after briefly breaking 30 months of slowing activity in September, pointing to a slow and bumpy return to economic growth. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)

Norway delays rate hike by a year as growth wanes

OSLO - Norway's central bank delays a planned interest rate hike by a year, hoping to boost growth and guide the economy through unexpected turbulence which has knocked it off its perch as Western Europe's best performer. (NORWAY-RATES/, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- FINLAND-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words

Ukraine corporate bonds feel heat from currency, curbs fear

LONDON - Dollar bonds issued by Ukrainian companies back in the easy-money times are taking a hit on doubts over the country's solvency and fears that a currency devaluation or capital curbs might propel firms into default. (UKRAINE-COMPANIES/BONDS, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 700 words)

India, Japan eye joint tenders for cheaper LNG

NEW DELHI - India and Japan are stepping up the pressure for cheaper liquefied natural gas (LNG) with potential joint tenders as two of the world's biggest gas buyers try to ease the pain of high prices and rising demand. (INDIA-JAPAN/LPG (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nidhi Verma, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Merck KGaA offers $2.6 bln for AZ Electronic Materials

FRANKFURT/LONDON - Merck KGaA, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for flat panel displays, bids 1.6 billion pounds ($2.61 billion) for Britain's AZ Electronic Materials to bolster its offering of speciality chemicals. (MERCK-AZ/BID (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Paul Sandle and Ludwig Burger, 500 words)

BNP Paribas agrees to buy Polish Rabobank unit for $1.4 bln

WARSAW - France's BNP Paribas agrees to buy its Dutch rival Rabobank's Polish unit Bank BGZ, in a deal which values the target at 4.2 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) and is the latest example of consolidation among Polish banks. (POLAND-BGZ/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words)

GM to drop Chevy brand in Europe to focus on Opel

FRANKFURT - General Motors will drop the Chevrolet brand in Europe by end 2015, and focus its resources on pushing its Opel and Vauxhall brands, the latest effort by the U.S. carmaker to turn around its European operations. (GENERALMOTORS-CHEVY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze, 380 words)

+ See also:

- DONGFENG-RENAULT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words

China Cinda prices Asia's biggest IPO, raising $2.5bln

HONG KONG - China Cinda Asset Management has priced Asia's biggest initial public offering this year at the top of its marketing range after rampant investor interest in a company that converts China's growing pile of bad loans into profits. (CINDA-IPO/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas, 800 words)

Credit Suisse sells German private bank to ABN's Bethmann

ZURICH - Credit Suisse says it will sell its private bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of state-owned ABN AMRO, for an undisclosed price. (CREDITSUISSE-BETHMANN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

UBS shuffles top execs as asset management head retires

ZURICH - UBS says its operations chief Ulrich Koerner will run its asset management arm when its head retires next year, a move which may signal restructuring of the unit. (UBS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 750 words)

Qantas warns on profits and cuts jobs, shares plummet

SYDNEY - Qantas Airways warns it expects to post an underlying pre-tax loss between A$250 million ($225 million) and A$300 million for the first half of the current year, following a "marked deterioration" in market conditions. (AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jane Wardell, 500 words)

Dubai state fund buys Atlantis hotel from debt-laden peer

DUBAI - Some of Dubai's state-owned entities step in to buy assets from indebted conglomerate Dubai World as the emirate speeds up on disposals to address upcoming debt maturities. (EMIRATES-ICD/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Mirna Sleiman and David French, 600 words)

Zurich Insurance may exit businesses to boost profits

ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Zurich Insurance pledges to improve profitability and sell underperforming businesses over the next three years, boosting its share even as it warns it will miss some of its targets in 2013. (ZURICH-GOALS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould and Paul Arnold, 550 words)

Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro to raise spending next year

OSLO - Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest producers of aluminium, will increase its capital expenditure by close to 40 percent next year as it expects world demand to accelerate in the next decade. (NORSKHYDRO-CAPITALMARKETSDAY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

RBS, S&P sued by investors for $250 mln crisis losses

SYDNEY - Royal Bank of Scotland and rating agency Standard & Poor's have been sued by a group of European institutional investors for damages of up to $250 million suffered on complex financial products in the lead-up to the global financial crisis. (RBS-S&P/GFC (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Kangaroos and SQUID: technology transforms mines hunt

LONDON - From intelligent drills to analysing gum tree leaves, an unprecedented push to develop new methods and technologies promises to transform the way miners explore for new deposits, allowing them to dig deeper, faster and more cheaply. (MINING-TECHNOLOGY/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 860 words)