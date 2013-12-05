Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. GDP seen growing faster in third quarter
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy grew faster than initially
estimated in the third quarter as businesses aggressively
accumulated stock, but underlying domestic demand remained
sluggish. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET,
by Lucia Mutikani, 550 words)
ECB holds rates, focus shifts to new forecasts
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank remains prepared to
take various policy options to support the euro zone economy,
President Mario Draghi says. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE 3), expect by
1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Paul Carrel, 580 words)
UK's Osborne says vindicated by rebound, vows to stay course
LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne celebrates
a sharp turnaround in the economy as vindication of his push to
fix a gaping budget deficit but he says he will not relax his
austerity grip in the years ahead. (BRITAIN-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 3,
PICTURE), moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 760
words)
Japan approves $182 bln economic package, doubts remain
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet
approved a $182 billion package to pull the economy out of
deflation, but doubts remain about the impact.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/STIMULUS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White, 470
words)
Swiss banks prepare to bow to U.S. tax demands, grudgingly
ZURICH - Switzerland's private banks have little choice but
to bow to massive pressure to clear with their past as a tax
hideaway for wealthy Americans as a deadline for a controversial
tax deal with U.S. officials looms. (USA-TAX/SWITZERLAND, expect
by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 850 words)
EXCLUSIVE
Nigerian drive to end fuel subsidy fraud mired in confusion
ABUJA/LAGOS - Nigeria's drive to clean up a gasoline subsidy
scheme that soaks up a fifth of federal spending is mired in
confusion, with the government, anti-graft investigators and
fuel importers at odds over attempts to root out massive fraud.
(NIGERIA-FRAUD/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Joe Brock and Tim Cocks,
1,300 words)
ECONOMY
Fed should telegraph QE reductions, Lockhart says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., - Once the Federal Reserve finally
trims its bond-buying program, it should then commit to an
effective schedule that will wind it down completely, a top U.S.
central banker says. (USA-FED/LOCKHART, moved, by Jonathan
Spicer, 720 words)
Bond sale takes Spain past 2013 fundraising target
MADRID - Spain's penultimate bond auction of 2013 sees the
sovereign sail past its issuance target for the year, helping
build up cash to pay off short-term paper and lengthen the
government's overall debt maturity. (SPAIN-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 380 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-BONDS/, moved, 200 words
Ukraine corporate bonds hit by fear of devaluation, curbs
LONDON - Dollar bonds issued by Ukrainian companies back in
the easy-money times are taking a hit on doubts over the
country's solvency and fears that a currency devaluation or
capital curbs might propel firms into default.
(UKRAINE-COMPANIES/, moved, by Sujata Rao, 700 words)
China bars banks from bitcoin transactions
SHANGHAI - China's government bans financial institutions
from trading in bitcoin, in what analysts says is a restrained
first step towards regulating the digital currency that has
exploded in popularity in China and soared in value in recent
months. (CHINA-BITCOIN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by John Ruwitch and
Pete Sweeney, 730 words)
Norway delays rate hike by a year to boost waning growth
OSLO - Norway's central bank delays a planned interest rate
hike by a year, hoping to boost growth and guide the economy
through unexpected turbulence which has knocked it off its perch
as Western Europe's best performer. (NORWAY-RATES/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen, 580 words)
+ See also:
- FINLAND-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words
COMPANIES
Merck KGaA offers $2.6 bln for AZ Electronic Materials
FRANKFURT/LONDON - Merck KGaA, the world's largest maker of
liquid crystals for flat panel displays, bids 1.6 billion pounds
($2.61 billion) for Britain's AZ Electronic Materials to bolster
its offering of speciality chemicals. (MERCK-AZ/BID (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Paul Sandle and Ludwig Burger, 500 words)
BNP Paribas to buy Rabobank's Polish unit for $1.4 bln
WARSAW - BNP Paribas has agreed to buy the Polish business
of its Dutch rival Rabobank for $1.4 billion, as the French bank
returns to the acquisition trail after a period of
re-structuring and seeks growth outside the eurozone.
(POLAND-BGZ/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian
Krajewski, 925 words)
Portugal's CTT shares rise in debut, investors eye bank
LISBON - Portugal's postal service CTT rise as much as 7
percent in its stock exchange debut, following the bailed-out
country's first IPO in almost five years that helps Lisbon
further exceed its privatisation revenue target.
(PORTUGAL-POST/IPO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Daniel Alvarenga and
Sergio Goncalves, 500 words)
GM to drop Chevy brand in Europe to focus on Opel
FRANKFURT - General Motors will drop the Chevrolet brand in
Europe by end 2015, and focus its resources on pushing its Opel
and Vauxhall brands, the latest effort by the U.S. carmaker to
turn around its European operations. (GENERALMOTORS-CHEVY/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze, 750
words)
+ See also:
- DONGFENG-RENAULT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laurence Frost and
Donny Kwok, 580 words
Zurich Insurance may exit businesses to boost profits
ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Zurich Insurance pledges to improve
profitability and sell underperforming businesses over the next
three years, boosting its share even as it warns it will miss
some of its targets in 2013. (ZURICH-GOALS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Jonathan Gould and Paul Arnold, 550 words)
Kangaroos and SQUID: technology transforms mines hunt
LONDON - From intelligent drills to analysing gum tree
leaves, an unprecedented push to develop new methods and
technologies promises to transform the way miners explore for
new deposits, allowing them to dig deeper, faster and more
cheaply. (MINING-HIDDENDEPOSITS/, expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM
ET, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 860 words)
Dubai state fund buys Atlantis hotel from debt-laden peer
DUBAI - Some of Dubai's state-owned entities step in to buy
assets from indebted conglomerate Dubai World as the emirate
speeds up on disposals to address upcoming debt maturities.
(EMIRATES-ICD/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Mirna Sleiman and
David French, 600 words)