TOP STORIES
Shares, dollar claw higher ahead of U.S. jobs data
LONDON - Financial markets are in a state of suspended
animation as tension mounts ahead of jobs data that could make
or break the case for an imminent scaling back in U.S. stimulus.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6) expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Toni Vorobyova, 800 words)
Solid U.S. job gains expected in November, Fed seen on hold
WASHINGTON - U.S. employers likely maintained a strong pace
of hiring in November, but probably not strong enough for the
Federal Reserve to start reducing the amount of money it is
pumping into economy. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 660 words)
Nestle to sell stake in Givaudan worth $1.27 billion
ZURICH - Nestle has launched the sale of its entire 10
percent stake in Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan,
worth 1.145 billion Swiss francs ($1.27 billion).
(NESTLE-GIVAUDAN/STAKE (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET,
by Caroline Copley and Blaise Robinson, 600 words)
Investors join gold rush for European infrastructure
LONDON - Power distribution systems may not sound like
trophy assets, but for investors seeking higher returns in a low
interest rate world, such European infrastructure is gold dust.
(INFRASTRUCTURE-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Simon Jessop, 1,060
words)
INSIGHT
Fukushima water tanks: leaky and built with illegal labour
NAHA - Storage tanks at the Fukushima nuclear plant like one
that spilled almost 80,000 gallons of radioactive water this
year were built in part by workers illegally hired in one of the
poorest corners of Japan, say labour regulators and some of
those involved in the work. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/FUKUSHIMA-LABOUR
(INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC)
ECONOMY
Europe struggles to agree plan to close sick banks
BRUSSELS - European ministers make a fresh attempt next week
to agree a blueprint to close failing banks but progress is
uncertain because the fundamental questions of who gets power to
close a bank and how to pay the bill remain open.
(EU-ECOFIN/BANKS (PREVIEW), moving shortly, by John O'Donnell
and Jan Strupczewski, 750 words)
Bundesbank raises growth outlook for Germany
FRANKFURT - Germany's Bundesbank raises its forecast for
growth of the euro zone's largest economy this year and next,
highlighting the increasing divergence between the currency
block's member countries. (BUNDESBANK/GROWTH, moved, 150 words)
1994-style Fed tail risks to hit junk debt the hardest
LONDON - Crowded junk corporate bonds may be most vulnerable
to what could be the biggest tail risk of 2014: a Federal
Reserve that is forced to play catch-up by withdrawing monetary
stimulus aggressively and even raising interest rates.
(INVESTMENT-JUNK/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Natsuko Waki, 800 words)
Global trade deal seen "very close", India makes WTO sweat
NUSA DUA, Indonesia - Ministers from nearly 160 member
countries of the World Trade Organisation enters a final day of
negotiations with officials sounding optimistic over chances of
salvaging a deal that would save the trade body from sliding
into irrelevance. (TRADE-WTO/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved,
Randy Fabi, 700 words)
France struggles in EU to stem low-cost foreign workers
DUNKERQUE, France - At the northern tip of France, on the
Channel coast, the country's second-biggest industrial building
site buzzes with engines, cranes, and more than 1,000 workers.
(FRANCE-EU/WORKERS (PICTURE), moved, by Natalie Huet, 1,200
words)
COMPANIES
Australia spurns Qantas plea for help as it cut to junk
SYDNEY - Australia's prime minister Tony Abbott spurns a
plea for help from Qantas Airways, saying subsidising the
embattled airline will be "a bottomless pit" as its credit
rating is relegated to junk status. (AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/RATINGS
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Ian Chua and Jane Wardell, 755 words)
+ See also:
- AERLINGUS-PENSION/, moved, 200 words
UK banks pay out 82 mln stg on swaps mis-selling
LONDON - Britain's banks pick up the pace of compensation
for small firms mis-sold risky interest rate products but have
still only paid out 81 million pounds from more than 3 billion
set aside, official data show. (BANKS-COMPENSATION/BRITAIN,
expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 400 words)
+ See also:
- LLOYDS-IRELAND/APOLLO, moved, 200 words
Strong growth, talent dearth make oil engineers hard to buy
LONDON - Strong growth projections combined with a dearth of
talent in the oil and gas sector are making oil services
engineering firms tricky takeover targets for bigger cash-rich
rivals, investor and banking sources say.
(OIL-SERVICES-ACQUISITIONS, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 780
words)
Anglo American to flesh out plans amid high expectations
LONDON - Four months after branding the mining group's
performance "unacceptable poor", Anglo American's new boss is
set to detail his plans to get the group to meet targets for
cash generation and radically improved shareholder returns.
(ANGLOAMERICAN/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Clara
Ferreira-Marques, 500 words)
Novartis bone marrow cancer drug meets goal in study
ZURICH - An experimental drug from Novartis to treat a type
of bone marrow cancer met its primary goal in a late-stage
study, the Swiss drugmaker says. (NOVARTIS-DRUG/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 220 words)
+ See also:
- SHIRE-EYE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 300 words
China's Internet video websites turn policeman
BEIJING - The website of China's biggest Internet video
company Youku Tudou Inc was once a haven for illicit Hollywood
blockbusters and hit South Korean soap operas, until it realised
piracy really doesn't pay. (CHINA-INTERNET/VIDEO (PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Paul Carsten and Jane Lanhee Lee, 1,300 words)