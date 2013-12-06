Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. unemployment rate hits 5-year low, eyes on the Fed

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers hire more workers than expected in November and the jobless rate falls to a five-year low of 7.0 percent, which could fan speculation the Federal Reserve might start reducing its bond purchases this month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)

Dollar rises vs euro, yen after U.S. jobs report

LONDON - The dollar jumps to session highs against the euro and yen after data shows U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and the jobless rate fell to a five-year low of 7.0 percent, which might back the case for an imminent scaling-back of Federal Reserve stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moving shortly, by Toni Vorobyova, 760 words)

Nestle sells Givaudan stake as it trims portfolio

ZURICH/PARIS - Nestle is selling its 10 percent stake in Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan, for as much as 1.08 billion Swiss francs ($1.20 billion), as it concentrates resources on its core food businesses. (NESTLE-GIVAUDAN/STAKE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Caroline Copley and Blaise Robinson, 550 words)

Europe struggles to agree plan to close sick banks

BRUSSELS - European ministers make a fresh attempt next week to agree a blueprint to close failing banks but progress is uncertain because the fundamental questions of who gets power to close a bank and how to pay the bill remain open. (EU-ECOFIN/BANKS (PREVIEW), moved, by John O'Donnell and Jan Strupczewski, 750 words)

SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHT

How Fed policy enriches private equity, if not workers

MACON, Georgia - A junk-debt bubble inflated by Fed policies has helped cut the risk of leveraged buyouts - for investors, if not for the workers that can end up paying the price. (USA-QE3/PIKTOGGLES (SPECIAL REPORT-PICTURE,GRAPHICS,TV), moved, by Carrick Mollenkamp, 3,320 words)

Tech start-ups show little imagination on board diversity

SAN FRANCISCO - At Pinterest, the online bulletin board service that is valued near $3.8 billion, some 70 percent of the users are female. But the company's board of directors is 100 percent male. (WOMEN-BOARDS/SILICONVALLEY (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah McBride and Poornima Gupta, 1,765 words)

Fukushima water tanks: leaky and built with illegal labour

NAHA - Storage tanks at the Fukushima nuclear plant like one that spilled almost 80,000 gallons of radioactive water this year were built in part by workers illegally hired in one of the poorest corners of Japan, say labour regulators and some of those involved in the work. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/FUKUSHIMA-LABOUR (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC)

INVESTMENT

Investors join gold rush for European infrastructure

LONDON - Power distribution systems may not sound like trophy assets, but for investors seeking higher returns in a low interest rate world, such European infrastructure is gold dust. (INFRASTRUCTURE-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Simon Jessop, 1,060 words)

1994-style Fed tail risks to hit junk debt the hardest

LONDON - Crowded junk corporate bonds may be most vulnerable to what could be the biggest tail risk of 2014: a Federal Reserve that is forced to play catch-up by withdrawing monetary stimulus aggressively and even raising interest rates. (INVESTMENT-JUNK/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Historic trade reform ready for WTO approval

GENEVA/NUSA DUA, Indonesia - The first global trade reform since the creation of the World Trade Organization is ready for agreement by ministers from the body's 159 member countries, sources involved in the talks say. (TRADE-WTO/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, Randy Fabi and Tom Miles, 755 words)

Bundesbank optimistic on German growth, orders fall

BERLIN - German industrial orders post their biggest fall in nearly a year in October but the trend remains upward and the Bundesbank sent a more positive signal by raising its forecasts for growth of Europe's largest economy this year and next. (GERMANY-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 650 words)

France struggles in EU to stem low-cost foreign workers

DUNKERQUE, France - At the northern tip of France, on the Channel coast, the country's second-biggest industrial building site buzzes with engines, cranes, and more than 1,000 workers. (FRANCE-EU/WORKERS (PICTURE), moved, by Natalie Huet, 1,200 words)

Mexico poised to unveil energy bill; right eyes compromise

MEXICO CITY - Mexican senators will present a bill to open up Mexico's energy sector, and opposition conservatives are weighing a compromise on demands for lucrative concessions to clinch a deal with the ruling party, a top lawmaker says, (MEXICO-REFORMS/, moved, by Simon Gardner and Dave Graham, 660 words)

COMPANIES

Deep discounts sound warning for U.S. retail profits

NEW YORK - Consumers have feasted on discounts this holiday season, but it means thinner profit margins for retailers from Wal-Mart Stores Inc to Neiman Marcus, and car makers, a red flag for investors who have ridden a sector rally all year. (USA-RETAIL/MARGINS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Angela Moon, 1,120 words)

UK banks pay out 82 mln stg on swaps mis-selling

LONDON - Britain's banks pick up the pace of compensation for small firms mis-sold risky interest rate products but have still only paid out 81 million pounds from more than 3 billion set aside, official data show. (BANKS-COMPENSATION/BRITAIN, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 400 words)

+ See also:

- LLOYDS-IRELAND/APOLLO, moved, 200 words

Australia spurns Qantas plea for help as it cut to junk

SYDNEY - Australia's prime minister Tony Abbott spurns a plea for help from Qantas Airways, saying subsidising the embattled airline will be "a bottomless pit" as its credit rating is relegated to junk status. (AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/RATINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ian Chua and Jane Wardell, 755 words)

+ See also:

- AERLINGUS-PENSION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words

Boeing bidders dangle goodies to win 777X jetliner

NEW YORK/CHARLESTON, South Carolina - South Carolina will clinch a long-awaited land sale next week that should help Boeing Co expand aircraft production. Perhaps more importantly, the $13.8 million deal may help South Carolina win assembly work for Boeing's next big jet. (BOEING-777X/ (ANALYSIS,), moved, by Alwyn Scott and Harriet McLeod, 1,180 words)

Anglo American to flesh out plans amid high expectations

LONDON - Four months after branding the mining group's performance "unacceptable poor", Anglo American's new boss is set to detail his plans to get the group to meet targets for cash generation and radically improved shareholder returns. (ANGLOAMERICAN/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 500 words)

Britain's taxman catches up with online bookmakers

LONDON - Bookmakers are preparing for a tax avoidance crackdown on online gambling in Britain that will cost the industry 300 million pounds ($490 million) a year, putting a brake on the fastest growing part of their businesses. (BRITAIN-BETTING/ONLINE, moved, by Keith Weir, 790 words)