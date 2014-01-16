Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Goldman Sachs profit hit by lower bond trading revenue

NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports a 21 percent drop in quarterly profit as revenue from fixed-income trading falls. (GOLDMANSACHS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Banking regulation meets law of unintended consequences

LONDON - Arcane measures designed to make banks safer are pushing trading activity into areas where the banking regulator's writ doesn't run, making conventional markets more risky as volumes dwindle. (BANKS/REGULATION, moved, by Laura Noonan, 830 words)

Derivatives may escape euro zone transaction tax - document

LONDON - The "bogeymen" of derivatives and securitised debt, blamed for deepening the financial crisis, may escape a new euro zone transactions tax as policymakers fear harming funding for companies and the economy, a document seen by Reuters shows. (EU-TRANSACTIONTAX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 620 words)

World Economic Forum warns of dangers in growing inequality

LONDON - A chronic gap between rich and poor is yawning wider, posing the biggest single risk to the world in 2014, even as economies in many countries start to recover, the World Economic Forum says. (DAVOS-RISKS/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 525 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Stocks, dollar cheered by brighter data, US earnings

LONDON - Global stocks steady around six-year peaks and the dollar rises, held aloft by robust data from Europe, the United States and Japan as well as upbeat corporate earnings. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Toni Vorobyova, 725 words)

Investors lap up Spanish bonds at triple auction

MADRID - Spain sells more debt than planned at a triple bond auction, taking advantage of falling borrowing costs and sustained investor appetite for its debt to start front-loading its annual issuance program. (SPAIN-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

Dubai Group signs $10 bln debt restructuring deal - sources

DUBAI - Dubai Group has signed a $10 billion debt restructuring deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, bringing an end to the last major hangover from the emirate's 2009 financial crisis. (EMIRATES-DUBAIGROUP/DEBT (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by David French, 465 words)

Aberdeen hit by fresh client rush to emerging market exit

LONDON - Aberdeen Asset Management said clients pulled yet more money out of its funds at the end of 2013 as sentiment towards Asian and emerging markets took a fresh hit, adding it sees further market flux in the months ahead. (ABERDEEN-IMS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Simon Jessop, 580 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims fall for second consecutive week

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell for a second week last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in December was likely to be temporary. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 500 words)

No reason for "irrational" inflation fears - ECB's Weidmann

BERLIN - The president of Germany's Bundesbank says there is no reason for "irrational inflationary fears" and dismisses suggestions of a danger of the euro zone falling into deflation, echoing the European Central Bank's outlook. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/WEIDMANN (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 550 words)

Central bank chief urges speed on Hollande's reform pact

PARIS - France can revive its competitiveness and growth if it rapidly pushes through with a reform drive proposed by President Francois Hollande, the central bank governor says. (FRANCE-HOLLANDE/NOYER (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Greek banks likely to need capital boost after stress tests

ATHENS - Greek banks will most likely need additional capital after stress test results are published later this month, Central Bank Governor George Provopoulos says. (GREECE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Paris lobby wants tax cuts to compete with London, Singapore

PARIS - French finance lobby Europlace calls on the government to cut taxes on banks to better compete with London and Singapore, adding it would be open to a European solution to the fate of Euronext. (FRANCE-EURONEXT/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lionel Laurent, 600 words)

OPEC outages cut its oil output to below 2014 demand

LONDON - OPEC has lowered its oil output further and is pumping less than this year's global need for its crude, the exporter group says, underlining the toll that outages in Libya and elsewhere are taking on production. (OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Reuters quarterly G20 economic outlook polls

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 300 economists on the outlook for the world's largest economies including the U.S., euro zone, Japan, Britain, Germany, Italy, France, Turkey, Canada and Latin American countries. The results will be published at 1520 GMT/10.20 AM ET. (ECONOMY-POLL/ (WRAPUP), by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Carlyle to buy J&J diagnostic unit for $4.15 bln

Privare equity firm Carlyle Group says it will buy Johnson & Johnson's diagnostics unit for $4.15 billion. (J&JDIAGNOSTICS-SALE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Luxury in China loses lustre as wealthy flee

HONG KONG - Wealthy Chinese are likely to buy fewer luxury goods again this year after the steepest cut-back on spending in at least five years, changing the game for high-end retailers like Louis Vuitton which have staked their growth on China. (CHINA-LUXURY/HURUN (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Clare Baldwin, 840 words)

Online demand, tablets and cheap fashion lift UK retail

LONDON - British retailers who are able to tap consumers' growing love of online shopping and demand for must-have tablet computers, gadgets and cheap fashion enjoy robust trading in an otherwise tough Christmas for the industry. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by James Davey and Neil Maidment, 625 words)

Spain's next Zara? Desigual speeds global expansion

BERLIN - Spanish fashion label Desigual is accelerating its expansion with a big push in markets like Germany and Latin America as it seeks to cement the colourful brand in new fields like perfume and shoes, its managing director tells Reuters (DESIGUAL/ (PICTURE), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

F1's Ecclestone faces German bribery trial

MUNICH - Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will stand trial on bribery charges in Munich over the sale of a stake in his multi-billion dollar sport, a German court says. (MOTOR RACING-ECCLESTONE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

Renault, VW lead European car sales as recovery spreads

BERLIN - Renault, Volkswagen and Ford spur monthly European car sales to their highest year-on-year gain in four years in December, industry data shows, as the sector recovery spreads to Mediterranean markets. (EUROPE-CARSALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 550 words)

Norwegian oil projects face delays as cost rise

OSLO - Surging costs across Norway's oil sector are threatening to choke off key developments, and projects in the Arctic along with smaller prospects in more mature areas are under the biggest threat, industry insiders say. (OIL-NORWAY/DELAYS, moved, by Henrik Stolen, Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg, 800 words)

Troubled smaller miners vulnerable to mid-sized rivals

LONDON - A year of tumbling share prices and a shrinking pool of funding leaves smaller mining companies vulnerable to approaches of medium-sized rivals with cash in the bank and new investment vehicles keen to pick up bargains in 2014. (MINING-CONSOLIDATION/, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 800 words)

