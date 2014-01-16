Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Goldman Sachs profit hit by lower bond trading revenue
NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports a 21 percent drop
in quarterly profit as revenue from fixed-income trading falls.
(GOLDMANSACHS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
+ See also:
- CITIGROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
- BLACKROCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 335 words
Banking regulation meets law of unintended consequences
LONDON - Arcane measures designed to make banks safer are
pushing trading activity into areas where the banking
regulator's writ doesn't run, making conventional markets more
risky as volumes dwindle. (BANKS/REGULATION, moved, by Laura
Noonan, 830 words)
Derivatives may escape euro zone transaction tax - document
LONDON - The "bogeymen" of derivatives and securitised debt,
blamed for deepening the financial crisis, may escape a new euro
zone transactions tax as policymakers fear harming funding for
companies and the economy, a document seen by Reuters shows.
(EU-TRANSACTIONTAX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 620 words)
+ See also:
- FOREX-BOE/, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 600 words
World Economic Forum warns of dangers in growing inequality
LONDON - A chronic gap between rich and poor is yawning
wider, posing the biggest single risk to the world in 2014, even
as economies in many countries start to recover, the World
Economic Forum says. (DAVOS-RISKS/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 525
words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Stocks, dollar cheered by brighter data, US earnings
LONDON - Global stocks steady around six-year peaks and the
dollar rises, held aloft by robust data from Europe, the United
States and Japan as well as upbeat corporate earnings.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Toni Vorobyova, 725
words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-TURKEY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dasha Afanasieva and
Seda Sezer, 400 words
Investors lap up Spanish bonds at triple auction
MADRID - Spain sells more debt than planned at a triple bond
auction, taking advantage of falling borrowing costs and
sustained investor appetite for its debt to start front-loading
its annual issuance program. (SPAIN-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
415 words)
Dubai Group signs $10 bln debt restructuring deal - sources
DUBAI - Dubai Group has signed a $10 billion debt
restructuring deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Thursday, bringing an end to the last major
hangover from the emirate's 2009 financial crisis.
(EMIRATES-DUBAIGROUP/DEBT (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by David French,
465 words)
Aberdeen hit by fresh client rush to emerging market exit
LONDON - Aberdeen Asset Management said clients pulled yet
more money out of its funds at the end of 2013 as sentiment
towards Asian and emerging markets took a fresh hit, adding it
sees further market flux in the months ahead. (ABERDEEN-IMS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Simon Jessop, 580 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims fall for second consecutive week
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell for a second week last week,
suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in December was likely
to be temporary. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 500
words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 200 words
No reason for "irrational" inflation fears - ECB's Weidmann
BERLIN - The president of Germany's Bundesbank says there is
no reason for "irrational inflationary fears" and dismisses
suggestions of a danger of the euro zone falling into deflation,
echoing the European Central Bank's outlook.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/WEIDMANN (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM
ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 550 words)
Central bank chief urges speed on Hollande's reform pact
PARIS - France can revive its competitiveness and growth if
it rapidly pushes through with a reform drive proposed by
President Francois Hollande, the central bank governor says.
(FRANCE-HOLLANDE/NOYER (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Greek banks likely to need capital boost after stress tests
ATHENS - Greek banks will most likely need additional
capital after stress test results are published later this
month, Central Bank Governor George Provopoulos says.
(GREECE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
Paris lobby wants tax cuts to compete with London, Singapore
PARIS - French finance lobby Europlace calls on the
government to cut taxes on banks to better compete with London
and Singapore, adding it would be open to a European solution to
the fate of Euronext. (FRANCE-EURONEXT/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Lionel Laurent, 600 words)
OPEC outages cut its oil output to below 2014 demand
LONDON - OPEC has lowered its oil output further and is
pumping less than this year's global need for its crude, the
exporter group says, underlining the toll that outages in Libya
and elsewhere are taking on production. (OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 250 words)
Reuters quarterly G20 economic outlook polls
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 300 economists on the
outlook for the world's largest economies including the U.S.,
euro zone, Japan, Britain, Germany, Italy, France, Turkey,
Canada and Latin American countries. The results will be
published at 1520 GMT/10.20 AM ET. (ECONOMY-POLL/ (WRAPUP), by
Andy Bruce, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, by Steven C. Johnson, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/ITALY, by Viviana Venturi and Steve Scherer,
600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/FRANCE, by Brian Love, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/TURKEY, by Dasha Afanasieva, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/CANADA, by Leah Schnurr, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/LATAM, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 600 words
COMPANIES
Carlyle to buy J&J diagnostic unit for $4.15 bln
Privare equity firm Carlyle Group says it will buy Johnson &
Johnson's diagnostics unit for $4.15 billion.
(J&JDIAGNOSTICS-SALE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
Luxury in China loses lustre as wealthy flee
HONG KONG - Wealthy Chinese are likely to buy fewer luxury
goods again this year after the steepest cut-back on spending in
at least five years, changing the game for high-end retailers
like Louis Vuitton which have staked their growth on China.
(CHINA-LUXURY/HURUN (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Clare Baldwin, 840 words)
+ See also:
- RICHEMONT-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz,
400 words
Online demand, tablets and cheap fashion lift UK retail
LONDON - British retailers who are able to tap consumers'
growing love of online shopping and demand for must-have tablet
computers, gadgets and cheap fashion enjoy robust trading in an
otherwise tough Christmas for the industry. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/
(WRAPUP 1), moved, by James Davey and Neil Maidment, 625 words)
Spain's next Zara? Desigual speeds global expansion
BERLIN - Spanish fashion label Desigual is accelerating its
expansion with a big push in markets like Germany and Latin
America as it seeks to cement the colourful brand in new fields
like perfume and shoes, its managing director tells Reuters
(DESIGUAL/ (PICTURE), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Emma
Thomasson, 600 words)
F1's Ecclestone faces German bribery trial
MUNICH - Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will stand trial
on bribery charges in Munich over the sale of a stake in his
multi-billion dollar sport, a German court says. (MOTOR
RACING-ECCLESTONE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
+ See also:
- MOTOR RACING-ECCLESTONE/NEWSMAKER (NEWSMAKER), moved, by
Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir, 740 words
Renault, VW lead European car sales as recovery spreads
BERLIN - Renault, Volkswagen and Ford spur monthly European
car sales to their highest year-on-year gain in four years in
December, industry data shows, as the sector recovery spreads to
Mediterranean markets. (EUROPE-CARSALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Andreas Cremer, 550 words)
Norwegian oil projects face delays as cost rise
OSLO - Surging costs across Norway's oil sector are
threatening to choke off key developments, and projects in the
Arctic along with smaller prospects in more mature areas are
under the biggest threat, industry insiders say.
(OIL-NORWAY/DELAYS, moved, by Henrik Stolen, Gwladys Fouche and
Joachim Dagenborg, 800 words)
Troubled smaller miners vulnerable to mid-sized rivals
LONDON - A year of tumbling share prices and a shrinking
pool of funding leaves smaller mining companies vulnerable to
approaches of medium-sized rivals with cash in the bank and new
investment vehicles keen to pick up bargains in 2014.
(MINING-CONSOLIDATION/, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 800
words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-RIOTINTO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Regan, 700
words)