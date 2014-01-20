Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Deutsche Bank shares drop 5 pct after quarterly loss
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank shares fall 5 percent after it
posts a surprise pre-tax loss of 1.15 billion euros ($1.6
billion) for the fourth quarter and warns that 2014 will be
another year of challenges and reform. (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Thomas Atkins, 675 words)
China's growth dodges 14-year low but further slowing seen
BEIJING - China's economy narrowly missed expectations for
growth to hit 14-year lows in 2013, though some economists say a
cool down will be inevitable this year as officials and
investors hunker down for difficult reforms. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP
(WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao, 980
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-OIL/DEMAND (UPDATE 1), moved, by Judy Hua and David
Stanway, 700 words
AB InBev to regain grip on S.Korea brewer OB for $5.8 bln
HONG KONG/BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's
largest brewer, will buy back South Korea's Oriental Brewery Co
for $5.8 billion including debt, returning to a large Asian
market at a time of strong industrial growth across the region.
(ORIENTALBREWERY-ABINBEV/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), expect by 1130
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Denny Thomas and Philip Blenkinsop, 800
words)
China cheer muted as Deutsche sets European nerves jangling
LONDON - Big losses for Germany's biggest bank means
European markets start the week on a sour note as slightly
better than expected Chinese data fails to dispel a general air
of caution. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones,
865 words)
INSIGHT
Shorts set to pounce as stocks seen pricey, Fed pulls back
NEW YORK - After years of hiding under their desks, short
sellers are re-emerging - slowly. Investors who make a living
betting that stock prices will fall are happy to forget 2013:
The S&P 500 gained nearly 30 percent while Credit Suisse's index
of hedge funds with a dedicated short bias lost 25 percent.
(USA-STOCKS/SHORTS (INSIGHT), moved, by Rodrigo Campos and Sam
Forgione, 1,200 words)
+ See also:
- USA-STOCKS/SHORTS-FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 260 words
Revenge of the Irish as merger restores air finance crown
SHANNON, Ireland - Twenty years after the spectacular
collapse of Irish tycoon Tony Ryan's plane leasing empire, the
Emerald Isle has restored its grip on the world's aircraft fleet
with a mega-merger that could pave the way for a wave of
multi-billion-dollar IPOs. (AVIATION-FINANCE/IRELAND (INSIGHT),
moved, by Conor Humphries and Tim Hepher, 1,450 words)
Lowball bid comes back to haunt Panama Canal expansion
PANAMA CITY/MADRID - A bitter dispute between the Panama
Canal and a Spanish-led consortium of construction companies
over the spiralling cost of expanding one of the world's busiest
waterways was years in the making. (SACYR-PANAMA/ (INSIGHT,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Lomi Kriel and Sonya Dowsett, 1,575
words)
INVESTMENT
BRIC or MINT? Investors shun acronym investing
LONDON - Which do you fancy, BRIC, MINT or CIVETS? For many
investors, the answer is none of these. Underperformance in
local stock markets has led fund managers to flee groupings of
emerging markets touted as the next big thing.
(EMERGING-INVESTMENT/ACRONYMS, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by
Carolyn Cohn, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Deflation "ogre" probably won't come to life
LONDON - Talk that some of the world's major developed
countries are flirting with deflation, a damaging and sustained
spiral of falling prices, probably won't turn to reality,
according to the consensus of market economists.
(ECONOMY-GLOBAL/, moved, by Andy Bruce, 785 words)
UK recovery boosts financial firms' profits, jobs - survey
LONDON - Britain's financial services industry is beginning
to feel the benefits of economic recovery, as firms report
growth in profits, business volumes and optimism in the fourth
quarter, according to a survey. (BRITAIN-FINANCIALSERVICES/,
moved, 375 words)
Old Europe vs New Europe in race for Commission chief
PARIS - Donald Rumsfeld sparked uproar among Europeans a
decade ago when he depicted a split over the U.S.-led invasion
of Iraq as pitting "Old Europe" against "New Europe".
(EU-COMMISSION/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 960 words)
EU membership boosts UK goods trade by 30 pct - think tank
LONDON - Britain's membership of the European Union boosts
its trade in goods by about 30 percent and there is no evidence
it impedes trade with countries outside the 28-nation bloc, a
pro-European think tank says in a report. (BRITAIN-EU/TRADE,
moved, by Andrew Osborn, 460 words)
Trust in US, other governments plummets after state missteps
DAVOS, Switzerland - Trust in governments worldwide took a
dive last year with Washington's reputation a notable casualty
as President Barack Obama grappled with a budget showdown, the
Snowden spying crisis and the botched rollout of
"Obamacare".(DAVOS-TRUST/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 470 words)
COMPANIES
Peugeot backs cash injection by Dongfeng, France-source
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen's board has approved an outline
deal to raise cash by selling stakes to China's Dongfeng and the
French government, a source close to the matter says, as the
troubled carmaker posts a further drop in global sales.
(PEUGEOT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence
Frost, 560 words)
Investment bank UBS to outsource fixed income platform
ZURICH - Swiss bank UBS will begin outsourcing its fixed
income trading platform to two technology groups in an attempt
to save costs, a source tells Reuters. (UBS-OUTSOURCING/, moved,
180 words)
Shell sells stakes in Australian gas project for $1.14 bln
LONDON - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell says it agrees to sell
stakes in a gas project in western Australia for $1.14 billion
as part of its drive to improve its return on investment.
(SHELL-AUSTRALIA/SALE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 260 words)
South Africa finmin warns against new wave of strikes
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ailing economy cannot afford
more mine labour unrest, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan warns,
after the platinum sector's main trade union says it will launch
a strike at the world's top three producers this
week.(SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET,
by David Dolan, 700 words)
Co-op Group scraps general insurance sale plan
London - Britain's Co-operative Group scraps the sale of its
general insurance business, which had been part of a plan to
raise 1 billion pounds to bolster capital at its troubled bank
arm. (COOP-INSURANCE/SALE, (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30
AM ET, by Steve Slater, 400 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-COOPBANK/ACCOUNTING (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
350 words)