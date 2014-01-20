Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Deutsche Bank warns of challenges ahead after surprise loss
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank warns investors to brace for a
challenging 2014 as it reins in its global trading ambitions
following a punishing quarter that saw Germany's biggest lender
fall deep into the red. (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4),
expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 700 words)
China's growth dodges 14-year low but further slowing seen
BEIJING - China's economy narrowly missed expectations for
growth to hit 14-year lows in 2013, though some economists say a
cool down will be inevitable this year as officials and
investors hunker down for difficult reforms. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP
(WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao, 980
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-OIL/DEMAND (UPDATE 1), moved, by Judy Hua and David
Stanway, 700 words
China cheer muted as Deutsche sets European nerves jangling
LONDON - Big losses for Germany's biggest bank means
European markets start the week on a sour note as slightly
better than expected Chinese data fails to dispel a general air
of caution. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc
Jones, 870 words)
Brewer AB InBev grows in Asia with $5.8 bln Korea return
HONG KONG/BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's
biggest brewer, agrees to buy back South Korea's Oriental
Brewery Co for $5.8 billion including debt, returning to a large
Asian market at a time of strong industry growth across the
region. (ORIENTALBREWERY-ABINBEV/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by
Stephen Aldred and Philip Blenkinsop, 800 words)
INSIGHT
Shorts set to pounce as stocks seen pricey, Fed pulls back
NEW YORK - After years of hiding under their desks, short
sellers are re-emerging - slowly. Investors who make a living
betting that stock prices will fall are happy to forget 2013:
The S&P 500 gained nearly 30 percent while Credit Suisse's index
of hedge funds with a dedicated short bias lost 25 percent.
(USA-STOCKS/SHORTS (INSIGHT), moved, by Rodrigo Campos and Sam
Forgione, 1,200 words)
+ See also:
- USA-STOCKS/SHORTS-FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 260 words
Revenge of the Irish as merger restores air finance crown
SHANNON, Ireland - Twenty years after the spectacular
collapse of Irish tycoon Tony Ryan's plane leasing empire, the
Emerald Isle has restored its grip on the world's aircraft fleet
with a mega-merger that could pave the way for a wave of
multi-billion-dollar IPOs. (AVIATION-FINANCE/IRELAND (INSIGHT),
moved, by Conor Humphries and Tim Hepher, 1,450 words)
+ See also:
- AVIATION-FINANCE/GECAS (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words
Lowball bid comes back to haunt Panama Canal expansion
PANAMA CITY/MADRID - A bitter dispute between the Panama
Canal and a Spanish-led consortium of construction companies
over the spiralling cost of expanding one of the world's busiest
waterways was years in the making. (SACYR-PANAMA/ (INSIGHT,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Lomi Kriel and Sonya Dowsett, 1,575
words)
INVESTMENT
BRIC or MINT? Investors shun acronym investing
LONDON - Which do you fancy, BRIC, MINT or CIVETS? For many
investors, the answer is none of these. Underperformance in
local stock markets has led fund managers to flee groupings of
emerging markets touted as the next big thing.
(EMERGING-INVESTMENT/ACRONYMS, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 800
words)
New rating firms struggle to break 'big three' stranglehold
LONDON - For all the outrage caused by their role in the
financial crisis, the big three credit rating firms Standard and
Poor's, Moody's and Fitch show no sign of losing their iron grip
on the highly profitable industry (RATINGS/, expect by 1500
GMT/10 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
ECONOMY
UK recovery boosts financial firms' profits, jobs - survey
LONDON - Britain's financial services industry is beginning
to feel the benefits of economic recovery, as firms report
growth in profits, business volumes and optimism in the fourth
quarter, according to a survey. (BRITAIN-FINANCIALSERVICES/,
moved, 375 words)
Old Europe vs New Europe in race for Commission chief
PARIS - Donald Rumsfeld sparked uproar among Europeans a
decade ago when he depicted a split over the U.S.-led invasion
of Iraq as pitting "Old Europe" against "New Europe".
(EU-COMMISSION/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 960 words)
EU membership boosts UK goods trade by 30 pct - think tank
LONDON - Britain's membership of the European Union boosts
its trade in goods by about 30 percent and there is no evidence
it impedes trade with countries outside the 28-nation bloc, a
pro-European think tank says in a report. (BRITAIN-EU/TRADE,
moved, by Andrew Osborn, 460 words)
Trust in US, other governments plummets after state missteps
DAVOS, Switzerland - Trust in governments worldwide took a
dive last year with Washington's reputation a notable casualty
as President Barack Obama grappled with a budget showdown, the
Snowden spying crisis and the botched rollout of
"Obamacare".(DAVOS-TRUST/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 470 words)
COMPANIES
Peugeot backs cash injection by Dongfeng, France-source
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen's board has approved an outline
deal to raise cash by selling stakes to China's Dongfeng and the
French government, a source close to the matter says, as the
troubled carmaker posts a further drop in global sales.
(PEUGEOT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence
Frost, 560 words)
UBS to outsource fixed income trading platform
ZURICH - Swiss bank UBS will begin outsourcing its fixed
income trading platform to two technology groups in an attempt
to save costs, a source tells Reuters. (UBS-OUTSOURCING/ (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, 385 words)
Metro to list up to 25 pct of Russian cash and carry unit
BERLIN - German retailer Metro AG plans to sell up to a
quarter of its Russian cash and carry unit in a initial public
offering (IPO) in the first half of the year on the London stock
exchange. (METRO-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson,
400 words)
Shell sells stakes in Australian gas project for $1.14 bln
LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell says it has agreed to sell stakes
in a gas project in Western Australia for $1.14 billion as part
of the oil company's drive to improve return on investment.
(SHELL-AUSTRALIA/SALE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 575
words)
China, Europe to drive 2014 growth in telecom network gear
PARIS/STOCKHOLM - Telecom operators will spend more on
network equipment for the second straight year in 2014 with a
burst of growth coming in China and Europe where high-speed 4G
mobile technology is needed to meet consumers' appetite for
surfing the web on the go (TELECOM-CAPEX/, expect by 1500 GMT/10
AM ET, by Leila Abboud and Sven Nordenstam, 850 words)
+ See also:
- NOKIA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ritsuko
Ando, 700 words
Co-op Group scraps general insurance sale plan
London - Britain's Co-operative Group scraps the sale of its
general insurance business, which had been part of a plan to
raise 1 billion pounds to bolster capital at its troubled bank
arm. (COOP-INSURANCE/SALE, (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater,
400 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-COOPBANK/ACCOUNTING (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
Google set to face Intellectual Ventures in patent trial
SAN FRANCISCO - Intellectual Ventures is set to square off
this week against Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit in the
first trial that the multibillion-dollar patent-buying firm has
undertaken since it was founded. (GOOGLE-IV/TRIAL, moved, by Dan
Levine, 835 words)
Next Remy Cointreau boss faces China challenge
PARIS - Remy Cointreau is looking for a new boss whose main
challenge will be to draw up plans to help the French spirits
maker best respond to weaker demand from China, which is hurting
sales of premium cognac, its main growth engine.
(REMY-CHALLENGES/, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Dominique
Vidalon and Pascale Denis, 1,030 words)
German energy leaders look to Gabriel for change
FRANKFURT - Germany's energy sector gets its first major
speech from new economy and energy minister Sigmar Gabriel this
week with utilities and households both hoping he can ease the
cost burden imposed on them by Berlin's push for greener energy.
(GERMANY-ENERGY/CONFERENCE (PREVIEW), moved, by Vera Eckert and
Christoph Steitz, 650 words)
South African minister warns mine strikes will hurt economy
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ailing economy cannot afford
more mine labour unrest, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says,
as the platinum industry's main trade union gave the world's top
three producers notice it will strike this week.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by
David Dolan, 800 words)