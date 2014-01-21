Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China soothes markets with telegraphed cash injections

SHANGHAI - China's money market rates fall sharply after the central bank dumps more than 255 billion yuan ($42 billion) into the financial system, easing concerns another credit crunch is underway less than a month after a late December squeeze. (MARKETS-CHINA-BONDS/, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 560 words)

European shares hit 5-1/2 year highs, dollar gains

LONDON - European shares hit fresh 5-1/2 year highs, tracking Asian shares higher as Chinese money rates ease, while the dollar gets a boost from a report the Federal Reserve will again trim its bond buying next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 600 words)

Unilever beats forecasts as emerging markets rebound

LONDON - Consumer goods maker Unilever reports better-than-expected 2013 results, with an improved performance in emerging markets after currency devaluations earlier last year hurt demand. (UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Martinne Geller, 350 words) + See also:

- HENKEL-DIVIDEND/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words

UK could force bank bosses out if stress tests show flaws

LONDON - Britain could force out bank bosses or cut pay for staff under a wide range of penalties it may inflict on banks who are shown to be weak under a new regime of health checks. Banks say the threat of changing management goes too far in a response sent this month. (BANKS-TESTS/MANAGEMENT, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-JPMORGAN/TIANHE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Fiona Lau and Lawrence White, 500 words

INSIGHT

To grow faster, Norway's $833 bln oil fund eyes riskier bets

OSLO - A new government in Norway is reviewing strategy at the country's massive oil fund, one of the biggest investment funds in the world. To boost returns, the right-wing coalition is reviewing its investment policy and organisation and may let it invest in riskier assets, which some commentators worry could hurt the fund's ethical focus. (NORWAY-FUND/SHAKEUP, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg, 2,000 words)

ECONOMY

Davos dilemma: how to help, not harm, world's recovery

DAVOS, Switzerland - On the face of it, a combination of record low interest rates, ample liquidity and faster economic growth should sustain the world's recovery from financial crisis this year. (DAVOS-ECONOMY/RISKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Carrel, 1,230 words)

Japan out of deflation but no guarantee it won't return

TOKYO - Japan appears to have escaped deflation for now, Economics Minister Akira Amari says, but warns that the risk of it returning cannot be ruled out as policy makers continue their efforts to foster sustainable growth. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/AMARI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White, 350 words)

IEA sees oil use rising as global growth picks up

LONDON - Global oil demand will increase more quickly this year as economic growth accelerates, outstripping supply even as shale oil production in the United States reaches record highs, the West's energy watchdog says. (IEA/, moved, 230 words)

Chinese gold imports may fall as buying frenzy calms

SINGAPORE/LONDON - Chinese gold imports, the lone bright spot in an otherwise disastrous year for bullion in 2013, look set to fall from last year's record levels, adding to pressure on gold as analysts forecast a price decline for a second year. (CHINAGOLD-DEMAND/, moved, by A. Ananthalakshmi and Clara Denina, 750 words)

COMPANIES

Weak power sector hits Alstom profit goals, shares tumble

PARIS - French engineering firm Alstom lowers its annual profit target after ailing utilities cut back on orders for coal and gas-fired power plants, sending its shares tumbling 13 percent. (ALSTOM-SALES/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Natalie Huet, 600 words)

SAP pushes back profit goal to fund cloud growth

WALLDORF, Germany - German business software maker SAP pushes back its profit target as it makes further investments in its cloud business to keep up with a fast-growing market. (SAP-OUTLOOK/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Harro ten Wolde, 500 words)

Remy Q3 sales worsen with China woes

PARIS - French spirits group Remy Cointreau says sales contracted more than feared in the third quarter as a Chinese government crackdown on corruption causes once free-wheeling spenders to drink less premium cognac. (REMY-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Lenovo restarts talks to buy IBM server unit - source

NEW YORK/HONG KONG - China's Lenovo Group Ltd has resumed talks to buy International Business Machines Corp's low-end server unit, a source familiar with the matter says - a purchase that would bolster its efforts to diversify beyond a shrinking PC market. (IBM-SERVER/SALE, moved, 550 words)

Emerging markets fuel SABMiller sales rise

LONDON - SABMiller, the world's No. 2 brewer, reports disappointing third-quarter sales, hurt by weak lager volume, sending its shares down in morning trade. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 250 words)

Japan investors return to foreign investment via toshins

TOKYO - Japanese retail investors ramp up their buying of foreign securities via toshins, or investment trusts, this month after they sold a large amount in December ahead of a capital gains tax hike, according to Nomura. (JAPANINVESTMENT/TOSHINS, moved, 300 words)

Splits in AMCU union ahead of South Africa platinum strike

JOHANNESBURG - Dissidents in South Africa's AMCU union say they are forming a rival to the labour group, accusing its leadership of recklessly putting jobs at risk as it prepares for a damaging strike in the country's platinum sector. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard, 650 words)

African Barrick cuts costs, says not finished yet

LONDON - Tanzania-focused miner African Barrick Gold beat its production guidance for 2013 while cutting costs in the fourth quarter, and pledged to do more to improve operational efficiency. (AFRICANBARRICK-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 315 words)

Roche's schizophrenia drug misses goal in late-stage trials

ZURICH - An experimental Roche drug designed to treat the "negative symptoms" of schizophrenia failed to meet its main goal in two late-stage studies, dealing a blow to the Swiss drugmaker's research hopes in the risky area of brain science. (ROCHE-SCHIZOPHRENIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Caroline Copley, 385 words)