TOP STORIES

German investor morale eases but close to near 8-year high

MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment unexpectedly cools in January on slightly lower expectations for private consumption, but it remains near the highest level in nearly eight years. (GERMANY-ZEW/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sakari Suoninen and Kirsti Knolle, 435 words)

- GERMANY ENERGY/GABRIEL, moved, 500 words

China soothes markets with telegraphed cash injections

SHANGHAI - China's money market rates fall sharply after the central bank dumps more than 255 billion yuan ($42 billion) into the financial system, easing concerns another credit crunch is underway less than a month after a late December squeeze. (MARKETS-CHINA-BONDS/, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 560 words)

Tapering prospects boost dollar, European stocks at peaks

LONDON - European shares hit fresh 5-1/2 year highs, boosted by easier Chinese money markets and a strong performance from Unilever, while the dollar rises on a report the Federal Reserve will again trim its bond buying next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 600 words)

UK could force bank bosses out if stress tests show flaws

LONDON - Britain could force out bank bosses or cut pay for staff under a wide range of penalties it may inflict on banks who are shown to be weak under a new regime of health checks. Banks say the threat of changing management goes too far in a response sent this month. (BANKS-TESTS/MANAGEMENT, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

- CHINA-JPMORGAN/TIANHE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Fiona Lau and Lawrence White, 500 words

Verizon posts revenue increase on strong mobile growth

NEW YORK- Verizon Communications Inc says its quarterly revenue rises 3.4 percent, slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates as it adds more wireless subscribers than expected at its Verizon Wireless venture with Vodafone Group Plc. (VERIZON-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

INSIGHT

To grow faster, Norway's $833 bln oil fund eyes riskier bets

OSLO - A new government in Norway is reviewing strategy at the country's massive oil fund, one of the biggest investment funds in the world. To boost returns, the right-wing coalition is reviewing its investment policy and organisation and may let it invest in riskier assets, which some commentators worry could hurt the fund's ethical focus. (NORWAY-FUND/SHAKEUP (INSIGHT, PICTURE), by Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg, 2,000 words)

- NORWAY-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen, 310 words

ECONOMY

Davos dilemma: how to help, not harm, world's recovery

DAVOS, Switzerland - On the face of it, a combination of record low interest rates, ample liquidity and faster economic growth should sustain the world's recovery from financial crisis this year. (DAVOS-ECONOMY/RISKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Carrel, 1,230 words)

Turkish central bank keeps rates on hold despite lira slide

ISTANBUL - Turkey's central bank shies away from hiking its main interest rates, resisting heavy market pressure to defend a tumbling lira and fight inflation for fear of dampening economic growth ahead of elections this year. (TURKEY-CENTRALBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 450 words)

- HUNGARY-RATES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gergely Szakacs, 760 words

Hollande ties business tax relief to investment in France

PARIS - President Francois Hollande ties a promise to ease the tax burden on French companies to their readiness to invest in France and to hiring young and old workers, who have been hardest hit by high unemployment. (FRANCE-REFORMS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 690 words)

- EUROPE-ECB/NOWOTNY, moved, 165 words

Spain short term yields fall at first T-bill auction of 2014

MADRID - Spain saw strong demand for short-term debt at auction though sold just shy of the upper-range of its target amount as it made the most of benign markets to concentrate on the longer-maturity paper on offer. (SPAIN-BILLS/, moved, 460 words)

UK CBI factory orders fall, but prospects brighten

LONDON - British factory orders falls in January but the prospects for the next three months are at their highest in nearly two years, the CBI's industrial trends survey shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CBI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Schomberg, 410 words)

IEA sees oil use rising as global growth picks up

LONDON - Global oil demand will increase more quickly this year as economic growth accelerates, outstripping supply even as shale oil production in the United States reaches record highs, the West's energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lin Noueihed and Christopher Johnson, 570 words)

COMPANIES

Unilever beats forecasts as emerging markets rebound

LONDON - Consumer goods maker Unilever reports better-than-expected 2013 results, with an improved performance in emerging markets after currency devaluations earlier last year hurt demand. (UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Martinne Geller, 530 words)

- SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 250 words

- REMY-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words

Metro Russia IPO might signal more aggressive overhaul

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF - A plan by Metro AG to sell a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry unit has raised hopes that the German retailer could consider more extensive restructuring, but a break up of the sprawling company looks unlikely, analysts say. (METRO/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson and Matthias Inverardi, 800 words)

Halliburton profit surges as drilling booms outside America

Halliburton Co reports a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit as the world's second-largest oilfield services company's push into global markets more than made up for weakness in North America. (HALLIBURTON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Weak power sector hits Alstom profit goal, shares tumble

PARIS - French heavy engineering company Alstom lowers its profit target after ailing utilities rein in orders for power equipment, raising the spectre of a dividend cut and sending its shares tumbling 13 percent. (ALSTOM-SALES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 600 words)

SAP defers profit goal to build cloud business

WALLDORF, Germany - German business software maker SAP pushes back its profit target as it waits for subscription revenue from cloud-computing to gather pace and invests more in the business to keep up with a fast-growing market. (SAP-OUTLOOK/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro ten Wolde, 500 words)

Johnson & Johnson beats Q4 forecasts as drug sales shine

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly results that come in above Wall Street estimates on sharply higher sales of its prescription drugs and improving sales of its medical devices. (JOHNSONANDJOHNSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Splits in AMCU union ahead of South Africa platinum strike

JOHANNESBURG - Dissidents in South Africa's AMCU union are forming a rival to the labour group, accusing its leadership of recklessly pursuing a damaging strike in the country's platinum sector which they say many miners cannot afford and do not support. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard, 830 words)

Cyprus watchdog asks UK to help with Laiki/Commerzbank probe

NICOSIA - Cyprus's securities regulator will ask for assistance from Britain in a probe into transactions ordered by now-defunct Laiki Bank and conducted by Germany's Commerzbank, it says. (COMMERZBANK-CYPRUS/, moved, 330 words)

Lenovo restarts talks to buy IBM server unit - source

NEW YORK/HONG KONG - China's Lenovo Group Ltd has resumed talks to buy International Business Machines Corp's low-end server unit, a source familiar with the matter says - a purchase that would bolster its efforts to diversify beyond a shrinking PC market. (IBM SERVER/SALE (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, 650 words)

