TOP STORIES
German investor morale eases but close to near 8-year high
MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment
unexpectedly cools in January on slightly lower expectations for
private consumption, but it remains near the highest level in
nearly eight years. (GERMANY-ZEW/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sakari
Suoninen and Kirsti Knolle, 435 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY ENERGY/GABRIEL, moved, 500 words
China soothes markets with telegraphed cash injections
SHANGHAI - China's money market rates fall sharply after the
central bank dumps more than 255 billion yuan ($42 billion) into
the financial system, easing concerns another credit crunch is
underway less than a month after a late December squeeze.
(MARKETS-CHINA-BONDS/, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 560 words)
Tapering prospects boost dollar, European stocks at peaks
LONDON - European shares hit fresh 5-1/2 year highs, boosted
by easier Chinese money markets and a strong performance from
Unilever, while the dollar rises on a report the Federal Reserve
will again trim its bond buying next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 600 words)
UK could force bank bosses out if stress tests show flaws
LONDON - Britain could force out bank bosses or cut pay for
staff under a wide range of penalties it may inflict on banks
who are shown to be weak under a new regime of health checks.
Banks say the threat of changing management goes too far in a
response sent this month. (BANKS-TESTS/MANAGEMENT, expect by
1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-JPMORGAN/TIANHE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Fiona
Lau and Lawrence White, 500 words
Verizon posts revenue increase on strong mobile growth
NEW YORK- Verizon Communications Inc says its quarterly
revenue rises 3.4 percent, slightly ahead of Wall Street
estimates as it adds more wireless subscribers than expected at
its Verizon Wireless venture with Vodafone Group Plc.
(VERIZON-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
INSIGHT
To grow faster, Norway's $833 bln oil fund eyes riskier bets
OSLO - A new government in Norway is reviewing strategy at
the country's massive oil fund, one of the biggest investment
funds in the world. To boost returns, the right-wing coalition
is reviewing its investment policy and organisation and may let
it invest in riskier assets, which some commentators worry
could hurt the fund's ethical focus. (NORWAY-FUND/SHAKEUP
(INSIGHT, PICTURE), by Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg,
2,000 words)
+ See also:
- NORWAY-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gwladys Fouche and
Henrik Stolen, 310 words
ECONOMY
Davos dilemma: how to help, not harm, world's recovery
DAVOS, Switzerland - On the face of it, a combination of
record low interest rates, ample liquidity and faster economic
growth should sustain the world's recovery from financial crisis
this year. (DAVOS-ECONOMY/RISKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul
Carrel, 1,230 words)
Turkish central bank keeps rates on hold despite lira slide
ISTANBUL - Turkey's central bank shies away from hiking its
main interest rates, resisting heavy market pressure to defend a
tumbling lira and fight inflation for fear of dampening economic
growth ahead of elections this year. (TURKEY-CENTRALBANK/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 450 words)
+ See also:
- HUNGARY-RATES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gergely Szakacs, 760
words
Hollande ties business tax relief to investment in France
PARIS - President Francois Hollande ties a promise to ease
the tax burden on French companies to their readiness to invest
in France and to hiring young and old workers, who have been
hardest hit by high unemployment. (FRANCE-REFORMS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Leigh Thomas, 690 words)
+See also:
- EUROPE-ECB/NOWOTNY, moved, 165 words
Spain short term yields fall at first T-bill auction of 2014
MADRID - Spain saw strong demand for short-term debt at
auction though sold just shy of the upper-range of its target
amount as it made the most of benign markets to concentrate on
the longer-maturity paper on offer. (SPAIN-BILLS/, moved, 460
words)
UK CBI factory orders fall, but prospects brighten
LONDON - British factory orders falls in January but the
prospects for the next three months are at their highest in
nearly two years, the CBI's industrial trends survey shows.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CBI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
and William Schomberg, 410 words)
IEA sees oil use rising as global growth picks up
LONDON - Global oil demand will increase more quickly this
year as economic growth accelerates, outstripping supply even as
shale oil production in the United States reaches record highs,
the West's energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lin
Noueihed and Christopher Johnson, 570 words)
COMPANIES
Unilever beats forecasts as emerging markets rebound
LONDON - Consumer goods maker Unilever reports
better-than-expected 2013 results, with an improved performance
in emerging markets after currency devaluations earlier last
year hurt demand. (UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly,
by Martinne Geller, 530 words)
+ See also:
- SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller,
250 words
- REMY-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 600
words
Metro Russia IPO might signal more aggressive overhaul
BERLIN/DUESSELDORF - A plan by Metro AG to sell a stake in
its Russian cash-and-carry unit has raised hopes that the German
retailer could consider more extensive restructuring, but a
break up of the sprawling company looks unlikely, analysts say.
(METRO/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Emma
Thomasson and Matthias Inverardi, 800 words)
Halliburton profit surges as drilling booms outside America
Halliburton Co reports a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit
as the world's second-largest oilfield services company's push
into global markets more than made up for weakness in North
America. (HALLIBURTON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Weak power sector hits Alstom profit goal, shares tumble
PARIS - French heavy engineering company Alstom lowers its
profit target after ailing utilities rein in orders for power
equipment, raising the spectre of a dividend cut and sending its
shares tumbling 13 percent. (ALSTOM-SALES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 600 words)
SAP defers profit goal to build cloud business
WALLDORF, Germany - German business software maker SAP
pushes back its profit target as it waits for subscription
revenue from cloud-computing to gather pace and invests more in
the business to keep up with a fast-growing market.
(SAP-OUTLOOK/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro ten Wolde, 500 words)
Johnson & Johnson beats Q4 forecasts as drug sales shine
Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly results that come in
above Wall Street estimates on sharply higher sales of its
prescription drugs and improving sales of its medical devices.
(JOHNSONANDJOHNSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250
words)
Splits in AMCU union ahead of South Africa platinum strike
JOHANNESBURG - Dissidents in South Africa's AMCU union are
forming a rival to the labour group, accusing its leadership of
recklessly pursuing a damaging strike in the country's platinum
sector which they say many miners cannot afford and do not
support. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by
Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard, 830 words)
Cyprus watchdog asks UK to help with Laiki/Commerzbank probe
NICOSIA - Cyprus's securities regulator will ask for
assistance from Britain in a probe into transactions ordered by
now-defunct Laiki Bank and conducted by Germany's Commerzbank,
it says. (COMMERZBANK-CYPRUS/, moved, 330 words)
Lenovo restarts talks to buy IBM server unit - source
NEW YORK/HONG KONG - China's Lenovo Group Ltd has resumed
talks to buy International Business Machines Corp's low-end
server unit, a source familiar with the matter says - a purchase
that would bolster its efforts to diversify beyond a shrinking
PC market. (IBM SERVER/SALE (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, 650
words)
