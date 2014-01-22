Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Shares edge up, dollar firms as growth outlook brightens
LONDON - World stocks edge back towards 5-1/2 year highs as
moves to cool lending market tensions in China give an extra
boost to upbeat sentiment surrounding the global economic
outlook. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM
ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
EU's top court rejects UK challenge to short-selling law
BRUSSELS - The European Union's top court has dismissed
Britain's challenge to the bloc's law on banning the
short-selling of shares in market emergencies.
(EU-COURT/SHORTSELLING (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Steelmaker SSAB agrees to buy Rautaruukki for $1.6 bln
HELSINKI - Swedish steelmaker SSAB has agreed to buy
Finland's Rautaruukki Corp for 10.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6
billion) to boost its competitiveness in a weak global steel
market. (RAUTARUUKKI-SSAB/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ritsuko Ando,
550 words)
ASML upbeat on demand for tablets, smartphones
VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands - ASML, the world's leading
provider of tools for making computer chips, gives an upbeat
outlook for the first half thanks to strong demand for tablets,
smartphones and other consumer gadgets (ASML-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sara Webb, 500 words)
INSIGHT
Deep Shell problems weigh on new boss van Beurden
LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell's chief executive Ben van Beurden
has, on the face of it, played the classic "new boss" card -
using a barely justified profit warning to brighten his own
future by making the past look bad. (SHELL/BEURDEN (INSIGHT),
moved, by Andrew Callus, 1,440 words)
INVESTMENT
Emerging currencies above lows, Chinese equities give boost
LONDON - Emerging currencies from the Turkish lira to the
Russian rouble hold just above multi-year lows against the
dollar as a rally in Chinese equities helps boost fragile
investor sentiment towards the asset class. (MARKETS-EMERGING/,
expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 500 words)
In age of market scrutiny, who wants in on the gold "fix"?
LONDON - Deutsche Bank's decision to put its seat at the
gold fixing table up for sale has raised questions about the
future of the price benchmark. (GOLD/FIX, moved, by Jan Harvey
and Clara Denina, 880 words)
Daimler to launch 1st bond in China by non-financial firm
BEIJING/SHANGHAI - German automaker Daimler will become the
first foreign, non-financial company to issue bonds in China's
domestic market, two sources close to the deal tell Reuters.
(CHINA-BOND/DAIMLER, moved, by Weihao Cao and Gabriel Wildau,
460 words)
ECONOMY
Economic confidence rises, but plenty of worries in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland - Business leaders gathering for their
annual high-profile networking forum in Davos are feeling a bit
better about their companies' prospects and a lot more so about
the broader economic outlook. (DAVOS-CONFIDENCE/, moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 700 words)
Bank of England says no immediate need to raise rates
LONDON - The Bank of England sees no immediate need to raise
interest rates, even if unemployment falls soon to the 7 percent
threshold at which it will have to review its monetary policy.
(BRITAIN BANK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-JOBS/, moved, 300 words
BOJ's Kuroda shrugs off need for more easing
TOKYO - The governor of the Bank of Japan dismisses the need
for additional monetary easing as prices are headed toward its
inflation target and as overseas economies recover, damping
expectations for more stimulus to offset the impact of a sales
tax rise in April. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, Leika
Kihara and Stanley White, 730 words)
Reuters economic poll on Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain
LONDON - Reuters has polled nearly 50 economists on their
views for the economic outlook of Greece, Ireland, Portugal and
Spain. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/POLL, expect by 1420 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by
Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
French taxes may decrease before 2017 - minister
PARIS - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici says that
taxes will start to decrease before 2017 if a deficit-cutting
programme remained on schedule and economic growth allowed the
government to revise fiscal policy. (FRANCE-TAXES/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 280 words)
Vatican bank asks Italy to normalise relations after reforms
VATICAN CITY - The Vatican bank asks Italy to resume normal
financial relations that have been effectively frozen since
2010, saying it had made great progress with new anti-money
laundering provisions the Italian central bank had demanded.
(VATICAN-BANK/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Philip
Pullella, 550 words)
COMPANIES
ABB says power division will miss Q4 targets amid charges
ZURICH - Swiss group ABB says its power division will miss
quarterly profit targets after $260 million in charges due to
project delays following storms in the North Sea and
restructuring costs. (ABB-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
by Katharina Bart, 800 words)
DBS in talks to buy SocGen Asia private bank - sources
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG - Singapore's DBS Group Holdings is in
advanced talks to buy Societe Generale's Asian private bank, a
deal that will help boost its private banking assets by almost a
third, sources familiar with the matter says. (SOCGEN-DBS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas, 480 words)
Austria's Raiffeisen eyes up to $3.9 bln from share sale
VIENNA/FRANKFURT - Kicking off a year of capital raising by
European banks, Raiffeisen Bank International could raise as
much as $3.9 billion in a massive equity sale under way to
strengthen the Austrian lender's balance sheet and repay state
aid. (RAIFFEISEN-CAPHIKE/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM
ET, by Michael Shields and Arno Schuetze, 600 words)
BHP eyes boost to shareholder returns as output rises
SYDNEY - BHP Billiton posts strong quarterly iron ore, coal
and copper output, putting it in a position to meet shareholder
pressure for higher capital returns as spending on new projects
winds down. (BHP-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Regan,
700 words)
Amplats says back in profit, but South Africa strikes loom
JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) swings back
into profit in 2013 as it rebounds from a wave of wildcat
strikes but its recovery is threatened by looming strikes across
South Africa's platinum belt. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Ed Stoddard, 650 words)
Mohamed El-Erian resigns from Pimco, to stay on at Allianz
BOSTON - Mohamed El-Erian, heir apparent to Pimco co-founder
Bill Gross, will step down as chief executive and co-chief
investment officer, raising questions about the future course of
Pacific Investment Management Co, the world's largest bond fund
manager. (ALLIANZ-PIMCO (UPDATE 3), moved, by Svea
Herbst-Bayliss, 730 words)
Russia spies on hundreds of companies - security firm
WASHINGTON - A U.S. cybersecurity firm says it has gathered
evidence that the Russian government spied on hundreds of
American, European and Asian companies, the first time Moscow
has been linked to cyber attacks for alleged economic - rather
than political - gains. (RUSSIA-CYBERESPIONAGE/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Jim Finkle, 560 words)