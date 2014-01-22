Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Sterling shines after UK data, Wall Street focus on earning
LONDON-Stocks hover near highs but sterling jumps to its
highest level against the euro in a year as Britain's
pace-setting economy heats the debate on its first post-crisis
interest rate hike. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5 ), expect by 1415
GMT/9.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Britain in no rush to raise rates as unemployment plunges
LONDON - British unemployment plunged to within a whisker of
the Bank of England's level for considering an increase in
interest rates, data showed on Wednesday, but the central bank
stressed it would be in no rush to act. (BRITAIN BANK/, moved,
300 words)
EU's top court rejects UK challenge to short-selling law
BRUSSELS/LONDON - The European Union's top court has
dismissed Britain's challenge to a law banning the short-selling
of shares in market emergencies, dealing a blow to UK attempts
to limit the influence of EU rules on the City of London.
(EU-COURT/SHORTSELLING (UPDATE 2), moved, by John O'Donnell and
Huw Jones, 720 words)
Iran's oil sales rise as sanctions pressure eases - sources
LONDON - Iran's oil exports have picked up modestly in
January for the third consecutive month, according
to sources who track tanker movements, adding to signs that the
easing of sanctions pressure on Tehran is helping its oil
exports to recover. (IRAN OIL/EXPORTS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by
Alex Lawler and Jonathan Saul, 1,100 words)
INVESTMENT
Lira, rouble, rand hold above multi-year lows versus dollar
LONDON - Emerging currencies from the Turkish lira to the
Russian rouble hold just above multi-year lows against the
dollar as a rally in Chinese equities helps boost fragile
investor sentiment towards the asset class. (MARKETS-EMERGING/,
moved, by Natsuko Waki, 500 words)
In age of market scrutiny, who wants in on the gold "fix"?
LONDON - Deutsche Bank's decision to put its seat at the
gold fixing table up for sale has raised questions about the
future of the price benchmark. (GOLD/FIX (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Jan Harvey and Clara Denina, 1,020 words)
Daimler to launch 1st bond in China by non-financial firm
BEIJING/SHANGHAI - German automaker Daimler will become the
first foreign, non-financial company to issue bonds in China's
domestic market, two sources close to the deal tell Reuters.
(CHINA-BOND/DAIMLER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Weihao Cao and Gabriel
Wildau, 720 words)
DAVOS
Economic confidence rises, but plenty of worries in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland - Business leaders gathering for their
annual high-profile networking forum in Davos are feeling a bit
better about their companies' prospects and a lot more so about
the broader economic outlook. (DAVOS-CONFIDENCE/, moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 700 words)
ECONOMY
Bankers urge UK to forge closer ties with European Union
LONDON - Britain should build closer ties with the European
Union and devote more resources to Brussels to influence
financial market reform and benefit the economy, the country's
leading banks say. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve
Slater, 450 words)
EU sets out leaner 2030 climate and energy vision
BRUSSELS - The European Union set out new climate and energy
goals for 2030, proposing less stringent targets than in the
past in a reflection of tougher economic circumstances and a
desire to limit rising energy costs. (EU-CLIMATE/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Charlie Dunmore, 335 words)
With Yellen on deck, Fed's Bernanke to stick to low-rate vow
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - Federal Reserve policymakers will
likely leave intact their delicately worded easy-money message
when they meet next week, despite a surprisingly sharp drop in
U.S. unemployment that threatens to make a central part of that
message irrelevant. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ann Saphir
and Jonathan Spicer, 840 words)
Irish economy to shine as euro zone periphery struggles on
LONDON - Ireland's economy is set to be one of the euro
zone's brightest lights this year and next but rampant
unemployment will impede progress towards a full recovery in
Greece and Spain, a Reuters poll shows. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/POLL,
moved, by Jonathan Cable and Ishaan Gera, 600 words)
Vatican bank asks Italy to normalise relations after reforms
VATICAN CITY - The Vatican bank asks Italy to resume normal
financial relations that have been effectively frozen since
2010, saying it had made great progress with new anti-money
laundering provisions the Italian central bank had demanded.
(VATICAN-BANK/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Philip Pullella,
550 words)
COMPANIES
Steelmaker SSAB agrees to buy Rautaruukki for $1.6 bln
HELSINKI - Swedish steelmaker SSAB has agreed to buy
Finland's Rautaruukki Corp for 10.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6
billion) to boost its competitiveness in a weak global steel
market. (RAUTARUUKKI-SSAB/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ritsuko Ando
and Sven Nordenstam, 550 words)
VMWare to buy mobile security firm AirWatch for $1.54 bln
Cloud software maker VMWare Inc says it will buy privately
held mobile security company AirWatch in a deal valued at about
$1.54 billion to tap into rising demand for software security,
sending its shares up 3 percent in premarket trading.
(VMWARE-ACQUISITION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Austria's Raiffeisen aims for up to $3.9 bln in share sale
VIENNA/FRANKFURT - Raiffeisen Bank International kicks off a
year of capital raising for European banks with a share sale
that could raise as much as 2.9 billion euros ($3.9 billion) to
strengthen its balance sheet and repay state aid.
(RAIFFEISEN-CAPHIKE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael Shields and
Arno Schuetze, 730 words)
ASML upbeat on demand for tablets, smartphones
VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands - ASML, the world's leading
provider of tools for making computer chips, gives an upbeat
outlook for the first half thanks to strong demand for tablets,
smartphones and other consumer gadgets (ASML-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
3), expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Sara Webb, 500 words)
United Technologies profit tops estimates; revenues miss
United Technologies Corp, the world's largest maker of
elevators and air conditioners, reports a rise in fourth-quarter
profit that tops Wall Street estimates, helped by stronger
performances across its businesses. (UNITEDTECHNOLOGIES-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)
ABB warns on Q4 amid weak power demand, project delays
ZURICH - Swiss engineering group ABB tells investors it will
miss fourth-quarter profit expectations due to weak orders at
its power division and delays on wind projects in the North Sea.
(ABB-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)
Insurer Zurich looks at deal to resolve Panama Canal dispute
PANAMA CITY/MADRID - The Panama Canal Authority (PCA), a
Spanish-led consortium and insurer Zurich have come up with a
possible financing deal to resolve the dispute threatening a
project to expand one of the world's most important shipping
routes. (SACYR/PANAMA-TALKS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lomi Kriel and
Sonya Dowsett, 650 words)