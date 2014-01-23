Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone business starts 2014 on high, China falters
LONDON - The global economy starts 2014 disjointed, with the
euro zone's private sector in much better shape than expected
but China's vast factory sector contracts for the first time in
six months, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Jonathan Cable, 740 words)
Euro jumps as PMI rise helps offset weaker China
LONDON - Strong data from euro zone and powerhouse Germany
helped lifts investors' spirits and the euro, after surprisingly
soft Chinese manufacturing figures had sent a chill through
growth-sensitive markets in Asia. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Marc Jones, 820 words)
U.S. jobless claims up modestly, labour trend improving
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment rose marginally last week, but the underlying trend
suggests the labour market continues to steadily improve.
(USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 250 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/FISCAL, moved, 240 words
Data dumps and pig farms: Inside Europe's stress tests
LONDON - In his youth, Barrie Wilkinson studied how to
stress test bridges. Now he is stress testing the euro zone's
biggest banks. (EUROPE-STRESSTESTS/PREVIEW, moved, by Laura
Noonan, 1,120 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
How Caterpillar got bulldozed in China
ZHENGZHOU - A year and a half after Caterpillar Inc signed
off on a deal with Zhengzhou Siwei, it has become a case study
in how a foreign company with decades of experience in China can
still flounder in that market. (CATERPILLAR/CHINA (SPECIAL
REPORT, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Clare Baldwin and John
Ruwitch, 2,600 words)
INVESTMENT
Investors dream of new frontiers - from Iran to N.Korea
LONDON - Iran, hoping to see Western sanctions lifted, and
North Korea are among extreme frontier markets that could
attract fund managers willing to overcome financial hurdles and
political risks in the search for higher returns.
(EMERGING-INVESTMENT/FRONTIER, expect 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Carolyn Cohn and Natsuko Waki, 1,000 words)
Davos bosses tread warily in rocky emerging markets
DAVOS, Switzerland - Multinational companies are becoming
more picky about emerging market investments as slowing growth
in upstart economies and a recovery in the West takes the shine
off a previous sure-fire strategic bet. (DAVOS-EMERGING/
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 940 words)
+ See also:
- JPMORGAN-DIMON/, moved, 100 words
- INTESASANPAOLO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Jucca, 625
words
- DAVOS-RUSSIA-SBERBANK/, moved, 370 words
- DAVOS-NIGERIA/SANUSI (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words
Yuan, rupee win as FX investors cherry-pick within Asia
SINGAPORE - From a rapidly rising Indian rupee to a falling
Singapore dollar, 2014 is shaping up to be a year in which
investors in Asian currencies will not merely discriminate
heavily but also pick trades that reduce exposure to the fickle
U.S. dollar. (MARKETS-ASIA/CURRENCIES (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Vidya Ranganathan, 900 words)
Gold to see second yearly price drop as investors shy away -
GFMS
LONDON - Improving global economic health means gold will
not be rebounding anytime soon, with prices expected to fall
another 13 percent after 2013's crash caught out investors,
Thomson Reuters GFMS says in a report. (GOLD/GFMS, moved, by Jan
Harvey, 670 words)
ECONOMY
No Bank of England rate rise this year, say economists
LONDON - British interest rates will stay put for at least
another year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who say
the Bank of England won't tighten policy even though its
unemployment threshold will be reached in the next few months.
(BOE-RATES/POLL, moved, by Ross Finley and William Schomberg,
600 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/FISHER, moved, 460 words
UK car industry offers good omen for economic rebalancing
LONDON - A bumper year for Britain's car industry in 2013
offers some hope that growth in the rest of the economy will
finally start to move on to a more sustainable footing this
year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS (ANALYSIS, PICTURE, GRAPHICS),
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by David Milliken, 1,200 words)
Hardest yet to come for France's Hollande on reforms
PARIS - French President Francois Hollande has won cautious
backing from markets, Berlin and Brussels for a centrist reform
push that could be his last chance to get the euro zone's second
largest economy motoring. But a week after his January 14
announcement, it is not clear how and when he will pull off his
plan. (FRANCE-REFORM/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Mark John and
Jean-Baptiste Vey, 800 words)
Turkey's eurobond a boon amid political and market turmoil
ISTANBUL - Turkey receives a vote of confidence in its
underlying economic health, with foreign investors lapping up a
$2.5 billion eurobond issue even as a corruption scandal swirled
and the central bank intervened to prop up the lira.
(TURKEY-EUROBOND/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nick Tattersall and Asli
Kandemir, 700 words)
Spain's unemployment rate inches up, economy grows in Q4
MADRID - Spain's already high unemployment rate inches up in
the fourth quarter in a bleak reminder of the challenges the
country faces even as the struggling economy expands for the
second straight quarter. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 2), moved, by
Paul Day, 700 words)
UK's European court blow to shape Libor supervision
LONDON - Britain's defeat in the European Union's top court
over short-selling rules strengthens the case for EU-level
supervision of market benchmarks like Libor, lawmakers say.
(EU-BENCHMARKS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 465 words)
COMPANIES
US judge bars "Big Four" China units for 6 months
WASHINGTON - Chinese units of the global "Big Four"
accounting firms should be suspended from practising in the
United States for six months, a U.S. judge rules, in an
escalation in a long-running dispute over regulators' access to
audit documents. (SEC-CHINA/BIGFOUR (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sarah
N. Lynch, 1,200 words)
Lenovo to buy IBM's server business in China's biggest tech
M&A
BEIJING - Lenovo Group Ltd has agreed to buy IBM Corp's
server business for $2.3 billion as the Chinese PC giant grabs
another piece of the computing world in a long-awaited deal.
(IBM-LENOVO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 750 words)
Nokia sets sights on reviving wireless network sales
HELSINKI - Nokia reports a 22 percent fall in sales at its
core NSN network equipment division, highlighting the problems
facing management once it completes the sale of its former
flagship phones business to Microsoft for 5.4 billion euros
($7.4 billion). (NOKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Ritsuko Ando, 655 words)
Standard Chartered boss says takeover talk is "rubbish"
DAVOS, Switzerland - Standard Chartered's chief executive
said takeover talk that has resurfaced around his bank after
recent problems is "rubbish" and the Asia-focused lender's
prospects remain strong. (DAVOS-STANCHART/CEO, moved, 425 words)
+ See also:
- SABADELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah White, 300
words
McDonald's global comparable sales decline
McDonald's Corp's global sales at established restaurants
missed analysts' expectations, hurt by fewer customers visits
partly due to severe winter weather in the United States.
(MCDONALDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
Haniel in bid to salvage Celesio deal - sources
FRANKFURT - The majority shareholder behind German drugs
distributor Celesio is trying to hammer out a deal with fellow
shareholder and hedge fund Elliott in a fresh attempt to salvage
the company's takeover by U.S. drugs wholesaler group McKesson,
three people familiar with the talks tell Reuters.
(MCKESSON-CELESIO/TALKS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 300
words)
South African strike hits world's top platinum producers
RUSTENBURG, South Africa - South African mines producing
half the world's platinum shut down as the sector's main union
begins a strike for hefty wage hikes their employers say they
cannot pay. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 4, TV, PICTURES), expect
by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ed Stoddard, 700 words)
Customer, not size, is king in German utility revamp
FRANKFURT - German utilities are facing the inconvenient
situation of either learning to embrace the end-customer or drop
out of the market. (GERMANY-UTILITIES/STRATEGY, expect by 1330
GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Christoph Steitz, 800 words)
Real Madrid stay top of money league despite barren year
LONDON - Spain's Real Madrid retained the title of the
world's richest soccer club in the past year thanks to
sponsorship and TV deals robust enough to endure a season
without a major trophy, a study shows. (SOCCER-RICH/DELOITTE
(PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Keith Weir, 600 words)
+ See also:
- SOCCER-RICH/DELOITTE (FACTBOX), moved, 145 words