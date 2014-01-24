Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Emerging market sell-off spills over to Europe, U.S.

LONDON - A global flight from emerging market assets gathers pace, sending the Turkish lira to a record low and setting global shares on course for their worst week this year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 665 words)

Argentina to relax FX controls, cut tax rate on dollar buys

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's government announces it is to loosen strict foreign exchange controls, a day after the country's peso currency suffered its steepest daily decline in 12 years. (ARGENTINA-CURRENCY/MEASURES (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, by Alejandro Lifschitz, 700 words)

UK's Carney stresses no need for quick rate hike

DAVOS, Switzerland - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney seeks to quash growing speculation that interest rates may rise sooner than the central bank has signalled after its first attempt to steer markets is overtaken by Britain's economic turnaround. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY, moved, by Alexander Smith, 485 words)

Bank earnings seen squeezed by fines, prudent provisions

LONDON - Europe's banks will be squeezed by paying for mistakes of the past and cleaning up their balance sheets to get ready for a future health check when they report annual results. (BANKS-EUROPE/EARNINGS (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Sarah White, 700 words)

INVESTMENT & MARKETS

Emerging economies risk heavy capital flight

LONDON - Emerging markets are coming under a renewed threat from heavy capital outflows as investors begin to unwind an estimated $7 trillion of investment into the once-booming developing world built up over the past decade. (INVESTMENT-EMERGING/ (ANALYSIS), expect 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Major trade powers pledge free trade in green goods

DAVOS, Switzerland - The world's biggest trading powers committed to achieving global free trade in environmental goods, though they give no timeline for a deal they say will boost the fight against climate change. (DAVOS-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

UK's Cameron tells Davos he can keep Britain in the EU

DAVOS, Switzerland - Prime Minister David Cameron says he is confident he could renegotiate Britain's relations with the European Union to allow it to remain in the 28-nation bloc. (DAVOS-BRITAIN/CAMERON (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

Japan govt forecasts show Abe missing budget-balance promise

TOKYO - Japanese government calculations indicate that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cannot meet his budget-balancing promise in coming years on the current course, suggesting he may come under greater pressure from fiscal hawks for future tax increases. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Takaya Yamaguchi, 620 words)

Asian weakness in seen persisting in 2014, China weighs

BANGALORE - Emerging Asian economies will contribute less to global growth in 2014 than earlier expected even as their major trading partners in the West show signs of recovery, a Reuters poll shows. (ECONOMY-ASIA/POLL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sumanta Dey, 615 words)

COMPANIES

EU backs Bayer, GSK drugs, knocks back Novartis, Teva

LONDON - European drugs regulators give their backing for marketing authorisations to be granted for Bayer's drug Adempas, designed to treat pulmonary hypertension, and for GlaxoSmithKline's diabetes medicine Eperzan. (DRUGS-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Kelland, 445 words)

Deutsche Boerse to pay $152 mln in U.S. sanctions probe

WASHINGTON - A Deutsche Boerse unit agreed to pay $152 million to settle allegations that it held some $2.8 billion in securities in the United States for the central bank of Iran, the U.S. Treasury says. (USA-DEUTSCHEBOERSE/, moved, by Anna Yukhananov and Aruna Viswanatha, 380 words)

Dreamliner reliability better but not satisfactory - Boeing

OSLO - The reliability of Boeing's pioneering 787 Dreamliner jet is improving but is still not satisfactory, Mike Fleming, Boeing's vice president for 787 support and services say. (BOEING-DREAMLINER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg, 500 words)

Procter & Gamble 2nd-qtr profit falls; sales up slightly

Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household products maker, reports lower quarterly profit, hurt by unfavourable currency movements and lower gross profit margin. (PROCTERANDGAMBLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

State Street's profit lifted by buoyant stock markets

State Street Corp, the world's second-largest standalone custody bank, says fourth-quarter profit rises 17 percent as its asset servicing business got a boost from stronger global stock markets. (STATESTREET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Samsung pledges higher dividend after record payout

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, under pressure to appease investors who have berated it for hoarding the spoils of rapid growth, has pledged to hand out even more profit after almost doubling its full-year dividend to a record $2 billion. (SAMSUNG-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Miyoung Kim, 770 words)

Telefonica in talks to refinance 5 billion euros of debt

MADRID - Spain's Telefonica is in talks to refinance some 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) of debt maturing in 2015, sources say, a move that will boost its financial muscle ahead of possible acquisitions, particularly in Brazil. (TELEFONICA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

Celesio shares jump after McKesson wins control

FRANKFURT - Shares in Celesio jumps to their highest in more than three and a half years after U.S. drugs distributor McKesson succeeded in its renewed attempt to gain control of its German peer. (MCKESSON CELESIO/SHARES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 320 words)

Striking South African miners open talks with platinum firms

RUSTENBURG, South Africa - South Africa's main platinum union starts government-brokered talks with the world's top three platinum companies to end a wage strike that turns violent on its second day. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 540 words)