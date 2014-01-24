Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Emerging market sell-off spills over to Europe, U.S.
LONDON - A global flight from emerging market assets gathers
pace, sending the Turkish lira to a record low and setting
global shares on course for their worst week this year.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 665
words)
Argentina to relax FX controls, cut tax rate on dollar buys
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's government announces it is to
loosen strict foreign exchange controls, a day after the
country's peso currency suffered its steepest daily decline in
12 years. (ARGENTINA-CURRENCY/MEASURES (UPDATE 5), moving
shortly, by Alejandro Lifschitz, 700 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Carolyn
Cohn, 970 words
- MARKETS LATAM/FOREX, moved, by Walter Brandimarte, 400
words
UK's Carney stresses no need for quick rate hike
DAVOS, Switzerland - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
seeks to quash growing speculation that interest rates may rise
sooner than the central bank has signalled after its first
attempt to steer markets is overtaken by Britain's economic
turnaround. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY, moved, by Alexander Smith, 485
words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSING, moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa,
415 words
Bank earnings seen squeezed by fines, prudent provisions
LONDON - Europe's banks will be squeezed by paying for
mistakes of the past and cleaning up their balance sheets to get
ready for a future health check when they report annual results.
(BANKS-EUROPE/EARNINGS (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Steve Slater and Sarah White, 700 words)
INVESTMENT & MARKETS
Emerging economies risk heavy capital flight
LONDON - Emerging markets are coming under a renewed threat
from heavy capital outflows as investors begin to unwind an
estimated $7 trillion of investment into the once-booming
developing world built up over the past decade.
(INVESTMENT-EMERGING/ (ANALYSIS), expect 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Natsuko Waki, 700 words)
ECONOMY
Major trade powers pledge free trade in green goods
DAVOS, Switzerland - The world's biggest trading powers
committed to achieving global free trade in environmental goods,
though they give no timeline for a deal they say will boost the
fight against climate change. (DAVOS-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
400 words)
UK's Cameron tells Davos he can keep Britain in the EU
DAVOS, Switzerland - Prime Minister David Cameron says he is
confident he could renegotiate Britain's relations with the
European Union to allow it to remain in the 28-nation bloc.
(DAVOS-BRITAIN/CAMERON (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
Japan govt forecasts show Abe missing budget-balance promise
TOKYO - Japanese government calculations indicate that Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe cannot meet his budget-balancing promise in
coming years on the current course, suggesting he may come under
greater pressure from fiscal hawks for future tax increases.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Takaya
Yamaguchi, 620 words)
Asian weakness in seen persisting in 2014, China weighs
BANGALORE - Emerging Asian economies will contribute less to
global growth in 2014 than earlier expected even as their major
trading partners in the West show signs of recovery, a Reuters
poll shows. (ECONOMY-ASIA/POLL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sumanta
Dey, 615 words)
COMPANIES
EU backs Bayer, GSK drugs, knocks back Novartis, Teva
LONDON - European drugs regulators give their backing for
marketing authorisations to be granted for Bayer's drug Adempas,
designed to treat pulmonary hypertension, and for
GlaxoSmithKline's diabetes medicine Eperzan. (DRUGS-EUROPE/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Kelland, 445 words)
+ See also:
- BRISTOLMYERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
- DAVOS-SANOFI/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 545 words
- NOVARTIS-SERELAXIN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart,
400 words
Deutsche Boerse to pay $152 mln in U.S. sanctions probe
WASHINGTON - A Deutsche Boerse unit agreed to pay $152
million to settle allegations that it held some $2.8 billion in
securities in the United States for the central bank of Iran,
the U.S. Treasury says. (USA-DEUTSCHEBOERSE/, moved, by Anna
Yukhananov and Aruna Viswanatha, 380 words)
Dreamliner reliability better but not satisfactory - Boeing
OSLO - The reliability of Boeing's pioneering 787 Dreamliner
jet is improving but is still not satisfactory, Mike Fleming,
Boeing's vice president for 787 support and services say.
(BOEING-DREAMLINER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and
Joachim Dagenborg, 500 words)
Procter & Gamble 2nd-qtr profit falls; sales up slightly
Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household products
maker, reports lower quarterly profit, hurt by unfavourable
currency movements and lower gross profit margin.
(PROCTERANDGAMBLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)
+ See also:
- HONEYWELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words
- XEROX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words
State Street's profit lifted by buoyant stock markets
State Street Corp, the world's second-largest standalone
custody bank, says fourth-quarter profit rises 17 percent as its
asset servicing business got a boost from stronger global stock
markets. (STATESTREET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)
Samsung pledges higher dividend after record payout
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, under pressure to
appease investors who have berated it for hoarding the spoils of
rapid growth, has pledged to hand out even more profit after
almost doubling its full-year dividend to a record $2 billion.
(SAMSUNG-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Miyoung Kim, 770 words)
Telefonica in talks to refinance 5 billion euros of debt
MADRID - Spain's Telefonica is in talks to refinance some 5
billion euros ($6.8 billion) of debt maturing in 2015, sources
say, a move that will boost its financial muscle ahead of
possible acquisitions, particularly in Brazil. (TELEFONICA-DEBT/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)
Celesio shares jump after McKesson wins control
FRANKFURT - Shares in Celesio jumps to their highest in more
than three and a half years after U.S. drugs distributor
McKesson succeeded in its renewed attempt to gain control of its
German peer. (MCKESSON CELESIO/SHARES (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Ludwig Burger, 320 words)
Striking South African miners open talks with platinum firms
RUSTENBURG, South Africa - South Africa's main platinum
union starts government-brokered talks with the world's top
three platinum companies to end a wage strike that turns violent
on its second day. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ed
Stoddard, 540 words)