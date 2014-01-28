Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
UK economy grows at fastest rate in 6 years in 2013
LONDON - Britain's economy grew at its fastest annual growth
since the financial crisis last year, despite a slight slowdown
in the last three months of the year, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 270 words
Turkey central bank vows decisive action before key meeting
ANKARA - Turkey's central bank governor vows decisive action
to fight rising inflation and a tumbling lira, saying the bank
will use all tools at its disposal at an emergency policy
meeting later in the day. (TURKEY-CENTRALBANK/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Nevzat Devranoglu, 600 words)
Emerging market rout pauses ahead of Turkey, Fed meetings
LONDON - Emerging markets steady after three days of intense
selling, as investors wait to see if Turkey, one of the
epicentres of the rout, will hike interest rates later to defend
the battered lira. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly,
by Marc Jones, 570 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-EMERGING/, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
Natsuko Waki, 600 words
RBS's latest $5 billion hit presents new capital challenges
LONDON - When Royal Bank of Scotland's new chief executive
Ross McEwan took the helm last October, he hoped to remove any
concerns about the state-backed lender's capital within three
years. That task may have got a lot harder after the bank set
aside 3 billion pounds for extra charges. (RBS-CAPITAL/, expect
by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 600
words)
Investment
Global power and renewables deals to rise this year - PwC
LONDON - Merger and acquisition activity in the global power
and renewables sectors should pick up this year, after the value
of deals fell by 10 percent in 2013 as policy uncertainty
crushed investor confidence, a report by PwC shows. (POWER/PWC,
moved, 400 words)
Shaanxi shares surge in biggest China listing since 2012
SHANGHAI - Shares of Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd jump 44
percent in their Shanghai debut, the largest mainland China
listing since the nation's initial public offering market
reopened late last month. (SHAANXICOAL-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
300 words)
ECONOMY
India raises rates, says further tightening unlikely soon
MUMBAI - India surprisingly raises rates, saying the
decision is driven by local inflation pressures and it is now
better prepared for the Federal Reserve's taper even as other
major emerging economies struggle with the risk of major
outflows. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by
Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tony Munroe, 880 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moving shortly, by
Manoj Kumar, 1,000 words
Spain's economy minister sees 2014 GDP growth close to 1 pct
MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says gross
domestic product will grow by close to 1 percent this year
compared to the current official figure of 0.7 percent.
(SPAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 100 words)
Italian consumer morale rebounds on better family finances
ROME - Italian consumer morale rises more expected in
January after a fall the month before, with improved sentiment
on personal finances outweighing a decline in confidence over
the country's economy, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE,
moved, 300 words)
China official factory PMI seen at 6-month low
BEIJING - China's factory activity may have cooled in
January to a six-month low as demand weakened, a Reuters poll
shows, underscoring views that a modest slowdown in the world's
second largest economy has continued into the beginning of 2014.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)
New Zealand on cusp of rate rise as economy gains speed
WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank is on the verge of
becoming the first developed country to raise interest rates in
the current cycle, with market pricing suggesting a hike at this
week's meeting is a close call. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RATES
(PREVIEW), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 800 words)
COMPANIES
Emerging market turmoil deals setback for Philips
AMSTERDAM - Philips says currency volatility in emerging
markets such as Turkey, Argentina, and Indonesia and weak orders
for healthcare equipment will mean a slow start to the year.
(PHILIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sara Webb, 500 words)
Siemens profit rises as CEO presses on with cost cuts
MUNICH - German engineering group Siemens posts a 15 percent
rise in quarterly core operating profit and improved margins,
fanning investors' hopes that new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser
will make progress in closing a gap with more profitable rivals.
(SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Maria Sheahan
and Jens Hack, 600 words)
Apple's iPhone sales, revenue forecast fall short
Lower-than-expected holiday iPhone sales and a weak revenue
forecast by Apple Inc renew fears about Chinese demand and a
tepid global market, wiping 8 percent off company stock.
(APPLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Bill Rigby, 830 words)
+ See also:
- SAMSUNG-SALES/, moved, 265 words
Bank of Montreal agrees to buy UK's F&C for $1.2 bln
LONDON - Canada's Bank of Montreal confirms it will acquire
UK fund manager F&C Asset Management operator of the world's
oldest investment trust, for an agreed 708 million pounds ($1.17
billion) in cash to expand its wealth management arm. (BMO-F&C/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 450
words)
IKEA sees consumer recovery worldwide, posts record profit
STOCKHOLM - World No. 1 furniture maker IKEA Group says it
sees signs that consumer spending is starting to recover in many
of its markets and posts record full year profits. (IKEA/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Simon Johnson, 600
words)
Swedbank limits dividend hike amid regulatory uncertainty
STOCKHOLM - Swedish banking group Swedbank is bracing for
tougher capital rules in the Nordic country as it announces a
smaller than expected dividend and says share buybacks are off
the table until regulatory uncertainty clears. (SWEDBANK/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Mia Shanley and Johan
Ahlander, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-BANK/SHARES, moved, 100 words
STMicro intends to outperform market in 2014 -CEO
PARIS - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics is starting
off the year with an improved order book and aims to outperform
market growth forecasts currently around 4.2 percent, CEO Carlo
Bozotti tells reporters. (STMICRO-RESULTS/OUTLOOK, moved, 100
words)
+ See also:
- SKHYNIX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 700 words