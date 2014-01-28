Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
UK economy grows at fastest rate in 6 years in 2013
LONDON - Britain's economy grew last year at its fastest
rate since the financial crisis, official data shows, raising
questions about how long the Bank of England can keep interest
rates at a record low. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
David Milliken and Andy Bruce, 780 words)
Turkish central bank vows tough action to stop currency
tumbling
ANKARA - Turkey's central bank governor raises expectations
for an emergency interest rate hike, denying he is hostage to
political pressures and vowing decisive action to fight rising
inflation and a tumbling lira. (TURKEY-CENTRALBANK/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Nevzat Devranoglu, 900 words)
Emerging market rout pauses ahead of Turkey, Fed meetings
LONDON - Emerging markets steady after three days of intense
selling, as investors wait to see if Turkey, one of the
epicentres of the rout, hikes interest rates to defend its
battered lira. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc
Jones, 800 words)
Ford profit beats estimates on strength in North America
DEARBORN, Mich, - Ford Motor Co posts a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit as strength in the No. 2 U.S. automaker's core
North American market offset losses in Europe and South America.
(AUTOS-FORD/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, 710 words)
RBS's latest $5 billion hit presents new capital challenges
LONDON - When Royal Bank of Scotland's new chief executive
Ross McEwan took the helm last October, he hoped to remove any
concerns about the state-backed lender's capital within three
years. That task may have got a lot harder after the bank set
aside 3 billion pounds for extra charges. (RBS-CAPITAL/, expect
by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 600
words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
Libyan port rebels see deal possible within weeks
AJDABIYA, Libya - A deal to lift an armed blockade of Libyan
oil ports and restart exports could be possible within two weeks
after talks with the government advanced on key demands, a
senior leader of the protest movement says. (LIBYA-OIL/
(EXCLUSIVE, TV, PICTURE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Ulf Laessing, 950
words)
Innovative Portuguese exporters boom despite bust at home
LISBON - From the rattle of weaving looms and footwear
stitching machines in northern Portugal to the rumble of trucks
shipping high-quality paper across the eastern frontier, the
nation's export firms are buzzing with activity despite three
years of economic crisis at home. (PORUGAL-EXPORTS/ (INSIGHT,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves, 1,740
words)
INVESTMENT
Global power and renewables deals to rise this year - PwC
LONDON - Merger and acquisition activity in the global power
and renewables sectors should pick up this year, after the value
of deals fell by 10 percent in 2013 as policy uncertainty
crushed investor confidence, a report by PwC shows. (POWER/PWC,
moved, 400 words)
Shaanxi shares surge in biggest China listing since 2012
SHANGHAI - Shares of Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd jump 44
percent in their Shanghai debut, the largest mainland China
listing since the nation's initial public offering market
reopened late last month. (SHAANXICOAL-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
650 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. durable goods orders unexpectedly plunge in December
WASHINGTON - Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
unexpectedly fell in December as did a gauge of planned business
spending on capital goods, which could cast a shadow on an
otherwise bright economic outlook. (USA-ECONOMY/DURABLES, moved,
300 words)
ECB advisers concerned about speed of money market
tightening
FRANKFURT - Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates that
underpin borrowing costs across the economy are rising too fast,
several money market advisers to the European Central Bank told
one of its contact groups, minutes show, adding to pressure for
ECB intervention to keep the recovery on track.
(ECB/MONEYMARKETS, moved, by Eva Taylor, 500 words)
Fed tapering is flushing out hot money to Nigeria - c.bank
LONDON - The withdrawal of U.S. stimulus has removed some
potentially destabilising "hot money" flows to Nigeria, but
monetary policy needs to stay tight to keep the naira stable, a
deputy governor of the central bank says.
(NIGERIA-C.BANK/(INTERVIEW), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 625 words)
India raises rates, says further tightening unlikely soon
MUMBAI - India surprisingly raises rates, saying the
decision is driven by local inflation pressures and it is now
better prepared for the Federal Reserve's taper even as other
major emerging economies struggle with the risk of major
outflows. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by
Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tony Munroe, 880 words)
Spain beats target at short-term debt sale, yields fall
MADRID - Spain raises more than expected at a T-bill sale,
with yields nearly halving on the shortest-dated paper as its
debt remains unaffected by the contagion from emerging markets
that has hit Spanish stocks. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/BILLS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 520 words)
Italy's 2-year yields fall to record low at zero coupon sale
MILAN - Italy's two-year borrowing costs fell to the lowest
level since the launch of the euro at a sale of zero-coupon
paper as large redemption flows spurred demand. (ITALY-BONDS/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 280 words)
Bets on China to balance reform and growth despite market
fright
BEIJING/TOKYO - Investors fretting over the impact of
China's economic slowdown on its once red-hot emerging market
peers have a powerful ally in Beijing's leadership, which has
both the means and strong motivation to forestall a sharp
downturn. (CHINA-ECONOMY/SLOWDOWN (ANALYSIS), moved, by Kevin
Yao and Tomasz Janowski, 1,035 words)
New Zealand on cusp of rate rise as economy gains speed
WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank is on the verge of
becoming the first developed country to raise interest rates in
the current cycle, with market pricing suggesting a hike at this
week's meeting is a close call. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RATES
(PREVIEW), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 800 words)
COMPANIES
Apple shares set to open lower after muted iPhone sales,
outlook
Apple Inc's shares are set to open 7 percent lower, after
iPhone sales in the holiday shopping season misses lofty
expectations and the company forecast weak revenue for the
current quarter. (APPLE-RESULTS/SHARES, moved, 360 words)
Pfizer beats sales, profit forecasts; shares rise
Pfizer Inc reports better than expected fourth-quarter
results, helped by sales of new treatments for cancer, nerve
pain and arthritis, sending shares of the largest U.S. drugmaker
almost 2 percent higher in premarket trading.
(PFIZER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Ransdell Pierson, 450 words)
Emerging market turmoil deals setback for Philips
AMSTERDAM - Philips says currency volatility in emerging
markets such as Turkey, Argentina, and Indonesia and weak orders
for healthcare equipment will mean a slow start to the year.
(PHILIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Sara Webb, 570
words)
Siemens investors set bar high for CEO's new strategy
MUNICH - Siemens shareholders tell Chief Executive Joe
Kaeser they expect him to deliver radical change at the German
engineering group that will permanently close the gap with more
profitable rivals. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Maria
Sheahan and Jens Hack, 600 words)
Ex-Deutsche Bank manager found dead in apparent suicide
LONDON/FRANKFURT - William Broeksmit, a former senior
manager at Deutsche Bank with close ties to co-Chief Executive
Anshu Jain, has been found dead at his home in London in what
appears to have been a suicide. (DEUTSCHEBANK/ (UPDATE 1,
PICTURE), moved, 540 words)
Bank of Montreal agrees to buy UK's F&C for $1.2 bln
LONDON - Canada's Bank of Montreal confirms it will acquire
UK fund manager F&C Asset Management operator of the world's
oldest investment trust, for an agreed 708 million pounds ($1.17
billion) in cash to expand its wealth management arm. (BMO-F&C/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 500 words)
Finance arm seen underpinning Italy's postal privatisation
MILAN - Poste Italiane's fast-growing financial services
business should underpin the Italian government's goal of
raising over 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from the
privatisation of the postal firm, despite concerns about ongoing
state interference, analysts say. (ITALY-POSTOFFICE/, moved, by
Francesca Landini, 930 words)
"Knock-down" bid for foreign bank highlights Hungary's
dilemma
BUDAPEST - The failed attempt by a tiny local bank to take
over Raiffeisen's Hungarian operations offers a series of clues
to the future of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist
economic policy (HUNGARY-BANKS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Gergely
Szakacs and Krisztina Than, 960 words)
Co-op Bank's deputy chair opposed Lloyds branch purchase
LONDON - The former deputy chairman of Britain's
Co-operative Bank says he steped down because he opposed its
plans to buy hundreds of branches from Lloyds Banking Group.
(COOP-INQUIRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 345 words)
IKEA sees consumer recovery worldwide, posts record profit
STOCKHOLM - World No. 1 furniture maker IKEA Group says it
sees signs that consumer spending is starting to recover in many
of its markets and posts record full year profits. (IKEA/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Johnson, 600 words)
Swedbank limits dividend hike amid regulatory uncertainty
STOCKHOLM - Swedish banking group Swedbank is bracing for
tougher capital rules in the Nordic country as it announces a
smaller than expected dividend and says share buybacks are off
the table until regulatory uncertainty clears. (SWEDBANK/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 600 words)
STMicro intends to outperform market in 2014 -CEO
PARIS - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics is starting
off the year with an improved order book and aims to outperform
market growth forecasts currently around 4.2 percent, CEO Carlo
Bozotti tells reporters. (STMICRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, 415 words)
