Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Turkey regains credibility with rate hike - finance minister
ISTANBUL - Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek says a sharp hike
in interest rates overnight has restored Turkey's credibility in
international markets and downplays the impact on growth, saying
it is too soon to revise government forecasts. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)
+ See also:
- EMERGING-MARKETS/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sujata
Rao, 600 words
Blow-out Turkish rate hike sends lira surging, stocks rally
LONDON - Turkey's lira sees its biggest jump in five years
after it stuns investors with a huge rate hike, stirring hopes
that drastic action will short-circuit a vicious cycle of
selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 840 words)
Europe backs down in bid to tackle mega-banks
BRUSSELS - Europe will unveil a blueprint to challenge the
power of big banks but critics believe it will change little as
it does not strictly separate multi-billion-euro market bets
from savers' money. (EU-BANKS/, moved, by John O'Donnell, 560
words)
Fed poised for $10 billion taper as Bernanke bids adieu
WASHINGTON - Turmoil in emerging markets and a month of
disappointing job growth at home are unlikely to deter the
Federal Reserve from trimming its bond-buying stimulus, as Ben
Bernanke wraps up his last policy meeting at the helm of the
U.S. central bank. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Ann Saphir
and Jonathan Spicer, 720 words)
ECONOMY
Bank of England faces "hornets' nest" in Scotland
EDINBURGH - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney steps into
the heated build-up to Scotland's independence referendum when
he speaks in Edinburgh about whether the country could break
from Britain but keep the pound. (BRITAIN-BOE/SCOTLAND, moved,
by David Milliken, 620 words)
Reuters Bank of England monetary policy poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 economists on the
outlook for UK monetary policy ahead of the Bank of England's
monthly meeting next week, including an extra question on the
credibility of the Monetary Policy Committee. (BOE-RATES/POLL,
embargoed to 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Nicolaci da Costa, 600
words)
German consumer morale highest in more than six years - GfK
BERLIN - German consumer morale unexpectedly rose to its
highest level since August 2007 going into February, as shoppers
became more upbeat about the outlook for Europe's largest
economy and low interest rates encouraged them to spend rather
than save. (GERMANY/GFK, moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 330
words)
Italy's business morale falls for first time in nine months
ROME - Morale among Italian manufacturers unexpectedly falls
for the first time in nine months in January, data shows, as the
economy struggles to emerge from a two-year recession.
(ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 300 words)
Spanish retail sales fall, biggest drop since August
MADRID - Spanish retail sales fall at their fastest rate in
four months in December, providing clear evidence that a
tentative economic recovery has yet to be supported by a revival
in long depressed consumer demand. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE
1), moved, 270 words)
Indonesians most bullish consumers, Americans less upbeat
LONDON - Indonesians remained the world's most bullish
consumers in the final quarter of 2013 while Americans were
slightly less willing to spend than in the previous quarter, a
global survey shows. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE-NIELSEN, moved,
by Susan Fenton, 560 words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche says confident on restructuring, future goals
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's two chief executives say the
lender will emerge from its painful restructuring plan
well-positioned to lead consolidation in Europe after 2015.
(DEUTSCHEBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Thomas
Atkins, 500 words)
Novartis cuts outlook on delayed generic Diovan competitor
BASEL - Novartis is exploring unique and unconventional
structures for the future of its three sub-scale business, the
drugmaker's chief executive says, as the company posts
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit (NOVARTIS-RESULTS
(UPDATE 2), TV, PIX), expect by 1000 GMR/5 AM ET, by Caroline
Copley, 850 words)
Mulberry shares plunge on major profit warning
LONDON - British luxury fashion group Mulberry warns its
annual profit will be substantially below forecasts due to heavy
Christmas discounting in Britain and weak demand in South Korea,
wiping more than a quarter off its shares. (MULBERRY/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Neil Maidment, 465 words)
Lloyds kicks off TSB roadshow
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group kicks off preparations for a
summer 2014 stock market listing of TSB, launching an investor
roadshow to gauge interest in the business, sources close to the
process tell Reuters. (LLOYDS-TSB/, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM
ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BARCLAYS-BRANCHES/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM Yet, by Steve
Slater, 300 words
Sainsbury CEO Justin King to step down in July
LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury says Justin King has
decided to step down in July 2014 after 10 years as chief
executive and will be succeeded by Mike Coupe, currently the
group commercial director. (SAINSBURY-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
James Davey, 350 words)
Sharp rise in iron ore, record copper output boost Anglo
LONDON - Anglo American posts a forecast-beating increase in
its fourth quarter iron ore production, which recovered from
trouble at the division's largest mine, and copper output hit a
new quarterly record, sending shares up more than five percent.
(ANGLO-AMERICAN/ (UPDATE 2) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Silvia Antonioli, 650 words)
Nordea speeds up cost savings after Q4 profit miss
STOCKHOLM - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by
market value, announced plans to accelerate its 2015 cost
savings programme as fourth-quarter earnings landed below
analyst expectations. (NORDEA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mia Shanley
and Johan Ahlander, 600 words)
Swiss watchmakers face skills shortage
GENEVA - Anita Porchet has a skill that Swiss watchmakers
can't afford to do without. As an enamel painter, she decorates
watches for the likes of Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin
which can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
(WATCHES-CRAFTSMANSHIP (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, by
Silke Koltrowitz, 1,150 words)
Slovenia struggles to let go of treasured state companies
LJUBLJANA/ZAGREB - The gloves came off as Joseph A.
Mussomeli neared the end of his tenure as Washington's envoy to
Slovenia, a posting that coincided with the country's narrow
escape from submission to an international bailout.
(SLOVENIA-PRIVATISATION/ (PICTURE), moved, by Almir Demirovic
and Zoran Radosavljevic, 960 words)
Shale boom brings Latam oil bonus for Indian refiners
NEW DELHI - India's state-run refiners are snapping up Latin
American oil after upgrading their plants, reaping the benefit
of cheap prices for crudes that have lost their market in the
United States to shale oil. (INDIA-OIL/LATAM, moved, by Nidhi
Verma, 900 words)