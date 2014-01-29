Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

South Africa raises key interest rate to 5.5 percent

PRETORIA - South Africa's Reserve Bank raises interest rates for the first time in nearly six years, keeping in step with other emerging market economies that have tightened monetary policy to try to stem sharp falls in their currencies. (SAFRICA-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Xola Potelwa, 600 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words

- IMF-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words

- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn, 600 words

Turkish lira back on the rack as Fed keeps markets on edge

LONDON - Turkey's lira and other emerging market currencies are back under pressure as expectations the Federal Reserve will press on with stimulus cuts later in the day reheat doubts over developing markets' appeal for investors. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 650 words)

Fed poised for $10 billion taper as Bernanke bids adieu

WASHINGTON - Turmoil in emerging markets and a month of disappointing job growth at home are unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from trimming its bond-buying stimulus, as Ben Bernanke wraps up his last policy meeting at the helm of the U.S. central bank. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer, 720 words)

Europe backs down in bid to tackle mega-banks

BRUSSELS - Europe unveiled a blueprint to isolate some risky trading at big banks, which critics dismissed as a limp challenge to their dominance. (EU-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O'Donnell, 590 words)

+ See also:

- EU-BANKS/ (FACTBOX), moved, 340 words

ECONOMY

UK must recovery more before changing policy - BoE's Carney

EDINBURGH - Britain's economic recovery has further to run before it will be appropriate to change the Bank of England's ultra-loose monetary policy stance, Governor Mark Carney says. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY-RATES, moved, 250 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE, moved, by David Milliken, 685 words

- BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Nicolaci da Costa, 600 words

Google close to settling EU antitrust probe - sources

BRUSSELS - Google is close to settling a three-year antitrust probe by European regulators after it offers "much better" concessions to allay concerns over blocking rivals from internet search results, two sources say. (EU-GOOGLE/(EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 470 words)

Euro zone money supply growth highlights deflation risk

FRANKFURT - Euro zone money supply growth slows sharply and loans to the private sector contract further, putting pressure on the European Central Bank to take fresh action to counter the threat of deflation. (EUROZONE/M3 (UPDATE 1), moved, 640 words)

German consumer morale highest in more than six years

BERLIN - German consumer morale unexpectedly rose to its highest level since August 2007 going into February, as shoppers became more upbeat about the outlook for Europe's largest economy and low interest rates encouraged them to spend rather than save. (GERMANY/GFK, moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 330 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 300 words

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words

COMPANIES

Deutsche Bank faces up to long battle to restore reputation

FRANKFURT - The reputational risks surrounding Deutsche Bank have grown and it still has some way to go to win back public trust and prove it can overhaul its corporate culture, the bank's two chief executives say. (DEUTSCHEBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze, 665 words)

Boeing Q4 profit up 29 pct, sees 2 pct rise in 2014

NEW YORK - Boeing Co reports net profit that beat expectations for the fourth quarter, and says it expects deliveries of commercial airplanes to surge in 2014. (BOEING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 290 words)

Fiat cuts 2014 profit forecast, hit by Latin America

MILAN/DETROIT - Italian automaker Fiat has cut its 2014 profit guidance just after taking full control of U.S. unit Chrysler, as a cooling of its large Latin American market eroded earnings. (FIAT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 300 words)

+ See also:

- DAIMLER-SUCCESSION/, moved, 540 words

- RENAULT-IRAN/ (PICTURE), moved, by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 345 words

Dow Chemical raises stock buyback plan after profit beats

Dow Chemical Co reports a quarterly profit well ahead of expectations and triples its share buyback program to $4.5 billion, joining rival DuPont in increasing shareholder returns amid investor activism. (DOWCHEMICAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Swetha Gopinath and Garima Goel, 660 words)

Novartis weighs joint ventures, deals for smaller businesses

BASEL - Novartis is looking at options, such as joint ventures, for three smaller businesses to bring them in line with its world-leading pharmaceutical operations, it says, in a review due to be completed by the end of summer. (NOVARTIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Caroline Copley, 850 words)

+ See also:

- BIOGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

Marathon Petroleum profit drops 17 percent amid rising costs

Marathon Petroleum Corp, the third-largest stand-alone U.S. refining company, posted a 17 percent drop in quarterly profit due to shrinking crude discounts and rising maintenance costs. (MARATHONPETROLEUM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Mulberry shares plunge as UK discounts hit profits

LONDON - Shares in Mulberry plunge by over a quarter as the British luxury fashion company warns annual profit will be well below forecasts due to heavy Christmas discounting in the UK and weak demand in South Korea. (MULBERRY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Neil Maidment, 465 words)

Antofagasta beats production forecasts, gets a grip on costs

LONDON - Chilean miner Antofagasta beat production targets for both copper and gold in 2013 and says it expects stable costs this year in an industry struggling to keep spending under control as commodity prices weaken. (

Ex-Moore Capital man is 9th charged in top market abuse case

LONDON - Julian Rifat, a former equity trader at U.S. hedge fund Moore Capital, has become the ninth man charged in Britain in connection with Operation Tabernula, the country's largest and most complex insider dealing investigation. (INSIDERDEALING-RIFAT/ (PICTURE), moved, by Kirstin Ridley, 500 words)

Lloyds courts investors ahead of TSB listing - sources

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group Plc has kicked off preparations for a summer 2014 stock market listing of its TSB brand, launching an investor roadshow to build up interest in the business, banking industry sources tell Reuters. (LLOYDS-TSB/, moved, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BARCLAYS-BRANCHES/, moved, by Steve Slater, 300 words

Sainsbury CEO Justin King to step down in July

LONDON - Justin King will step down as chief executive of British grocer J Sainsbury in July after a decade at the helm, with the firm opting for continuity by choosing commercial director Mike Coupe as his successor. (SAINSBURY-CEO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 500 words)

S.Africa platinum talks resume, miners gather for rally

PRETORIA - Miners in South Africa gather for a rally near Lonmin's Marikana mine as government-brokered talks between the world's top three platinum producers and the striking AMCU union continue. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Zandi Shabalala, 445 words)

+ See also:

- ANGLOAMERICAN-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia Antonioli, 650 words

- ANTOFAGASTA-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words)

Swiss watchmakers face skills shortage

GENEVA - Anita Porchet has a skill that Swiss watchmakers can't afford to do without. As an enamel painter, she decorates watches for the likes of Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin which can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. (WATCHES-CRAFTSMANSHIP (PICTURE), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Silke Koltrowitz, 1,150 words)