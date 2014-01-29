Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
South Africa raises key interest rate to 5.5 percent
PRETORIA - South Africa's Reserve Bank raises interest rates
for the first time in nearly six years, keeping in step with
other emerging market economies that have tightened monetary
policy to try to stem sharp falls in their currencies.
(SAFRICA-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Xola
Potelwa, 600 words)
+ See also:
- TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words
- IMF-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words
- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao and
Carolyn Cohn, 600 words
Turkish lira back on the rack as Fed keeps markets on edge
LONDON - Turkey's lira and other emerging market currencies
are back under pressure as expectations the Federal Reserve will
press on with stimulus cuts later in the day reheat doubts over
developing markets' appeal for investors. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 650
words)
Fed poised for $10 billion taper as Bernanke bids adieu
WASHINGTON - Turmoil in emerging markets and a month of
disappointing job growth at home are unlikely to deter the
Federal Reserve from trimming its bond-buying stimulus, as Ben
Bernanke wraps up his last policy meeting at the helm of the
U.S. central bank. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Ann Saphir
and Jonathan Spicer, 720 words)
Europe backs down in bid to tackle mega-banks
BRUSSELS - Europe unveiled a blueprint to isolate some risky
trading at big banks, which critics dismissed as a limp
challenge to their dominance. (EU-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
John O'Donnell, 590 words)
+ See also:
- EU-BANKS/ (FACTBOX), moved, 340 words
ECONOMY
UK must recovery more before changing policy - BoE's Carney
EDINBURGH - Britain's economic recovery has further to run
before it will be appropriate to change the Bank of England's
ultra-loose monetary policy stance, Governor Mark Carney says.
(BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY-RATES, moved, 250 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE, moved, by David
Milliken, 685 words
- BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Nicolaci
da Costa, 600 words
Google close to settling EU antitrust probe - sources
BRUSSELS - Google is close to settling a three-year
antitrust probe by European regulators after it offers "much
better" concessions to allay concerns over blocking rivals from
internet search results, two sources say. (EU-GOOGLE/(EXCLUSIVE,
UPDATE 1), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 470 words)
Euro zone money supply growth highlights deflation risk
FRANKFURT - Euro zone money supply growth slows sharply and
loans to the private sector contract further, putting pressure
on the European Central Bank to take fresh action to counter the
threat of deflation. (EUROZONE/M3 (UPDATE 1), moved, 640 words)
German consumer morale highest in more than six years
BERLIN - German consumer morale unexpectedly rose to its
highest level since August 2007 going into February, as shoppers
became more upbeat about the outlook for Europe's largest
economy and low interest rates encouraged them to spend rather
than save. (GERMANY/GFK, moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 330
words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 300 words
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words
COMPANIES
Deutsche Bank faces up to long battle to restore reputation
FRANKFURT - The reputational risks surrounding Deutsche Bank
have grown and it still has some way to go to win back public
trust and prove it can overhaul its corporate culture, the
bank's two chief executives say. (DEUTSCHEBANK/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze, 665 words)
Boeing Q4 profit up 29 pct, sees 2 pct rise in 2014
NEW YORK - Boeing Co reports net profit that beat
expectations for the fourth quarter, and says it expects
deliveries of commercial airplanes to surge in 2014.
(BOEING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 290 words)
Fiat cuts 2014 profit forecast, hit by Latin America
MILAN/DETROIT - Italian automaker Fiat has cut its 2014
profit guidance just after taking full control of U.S. unit
Chrysler, as a cooling of its large Latin American market eroded
earnings. (FIAT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Agnieszka Flak,
300 words)
+ See also:
- DAIMLER-SUCCESSION/, moved, 540 words
- RENAULT-IRAN/ (PICTURE), moved, by Laurence Frost and
Gilles Guillaume, 345 words
Dow Chemical raises stock buyback plan after profit beats
Dow Chemical Co reports a quarterly profit well ahead of
expectations and triples its share buyback program to $4.5
billion, joining rival DuPont in increasing shareholder returns
amid investor activism. (DOWCHEMICAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Swetha Gopinath and Garima Goel, 660 words)
Novartis weighs joint ventures, deals for smaller businesses
BASEL - Novartis is looking at options, such as joint
ventures, for three smaller businesses to bring them in line
with its world-leading pharmaceutical operations, it says, in a
review due to be completed by the end of summer.
(NOVARTIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Caroline
Copley, 850 words)
+ See also:
- BIOGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
Marathon Petroleum profit drops 17 percent amid rising costs
Marathon Petroleum Corp, the third-largest stand-alone U.S.
refining company, posted a 17 percent drop in quarterly profit
due to shrinking crude discounts and rising maintenance costs.
(MARATHONPETROLEUM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200
words)
Mulberry shares plunge as UK discounts hit profits
LONDON - Shares in Mulberry plunge by over a quarter as the
British luxury fashion company warns annual profit will be well
below forecasts due to heavy Christmas discounting in the UK and
weak demand in South Korea. (MULBERRY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Neil Maidment, 465 words)
Antofagasta beats production forecasts, gets a grip on costs
LONDON - Chilean miner Antofagasta beat production targets
for both copper and gold in 2013 and says it expects stable
costs this year in an industry struggling to keep spending under
control as commodity prices weaken. (
Ex-Moore Capital man is 9th charged in top market abuse case
LONDON - Julian Rifat, a former equity trader at U.S. hedge
fund Moore Capital, has become the ninth man charged in Britain
in connection with Operation Tabernula, the country's largest
and most complex insider dealing investigation.
(INSIDERDEALING-RIFAT/ (PICTURE), moved, by Kirstin Ridley, 500
words)
Lloyds courts investors ahead of TSB listing - sources
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group Plc has kicked off
preparations for a summer 2014 stock market listing of its TSB
brand, launching an investor roadshow to build up interest in
the business, banking industry sources tell Reuters.
(LLOYDS-TSB/, moved, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BARCLAYS-BRANCHES/, moved, by Steve Slater, 300 words
Sainsbury CEO Justin King to step down in July
LONDON - Justin King will step down as chief executive of
British grocer J Sainsbury in July after a decade at the helm,
with the firm opting for continuity by choosing commercial
director Mike Coupe as his successor. (SAINSBURY-CEO/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by James Davey, 500 words)
S.Africa platinum talks resume, miners gather for rally
PRETORIA - Miners in South Africa gather for a rally near
Lonmin's Marikana mine as government-brokered talks between the
world's top three platinum producers and the striking AMCU union
continue. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Zandi
Shabalala, 445 words)
+ See also:
- ANGLOAMERICAN-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia
Antonioli, 650 words
- ANTOFAGASTA-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words)
Swiss watchmakers face skills shortage
GENEVA - Anita Porchet has a skill that Swiss watchmakers
can't afford to do without. As an enamel painter, she decorates
watches for the likes of Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin
which can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
(WATCHES-CRAFTSMANSHIP (PICTURE), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET,
by Silke Koltrowitz, 1,150 words)