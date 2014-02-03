Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
China, France drag on global manufacturing revival
LONDON/BEIJING - Manufacturers around the world enjoy a
solid start to the year as order books swell, surveys show,
marred only by Chinese factories struggled for growth and an
ongoing downturn in France. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, expect by 1100
GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing, 700 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/SERVICES-PMI (UPDATE 1) , moved, 500 words
- PMI-FINAL/GERMANY, moved, 35 words
- PMI-MANUFACTURING/FRANCE, moved, 330 words
- PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN, moved, 395 words
ECB set to reveal further detail of bank health checks
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will reveal more
details on how it plans to go about checking that top euro zone
banks have the risks on their balance sheets under control.
(ECB/BANKS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Eva
Taylor, 600 words)
Lloyds delays dividend prospect after mis-selling charge
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group says it won't ask Britain's
financial regulator to allow it to start paying dividends again
until the second half of the year, disappointing investors who
had hoped for a payout on 2013 earnings. (LLOYDS-DIVIDEND/
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and
Chris Vellacott, 600 words)
Euro dogged by ECB talk, EM sell-off grinds on
LONDON - Growing pressure for another policy easing in the
euro zone pins the euro near a 10-week low, as ongoing emerging
market tensions drive Hungary's forint to a 10-month trough and
weighs on global stocks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by
1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Hungary, Russia in firing line for next interest rate hikes
LONDON - After India, Turkey and South Africa, Hungary and
Russia's central banks may become the next ones to tighten
monetary policy to defend their currencies as investors
dramatically reprice interest rate expectations.
(EMERGING-RATES/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki,
800 words)
+ See also:
- TURKEY-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words
Inflation slump tests ECB's readiness to act
FRANKFURT - The spectre of deflation gripping the euro zone
hangs over European Central Bank policymakers meeting this week
and may even jog them into fresh action to pep up the bloc's
weak economic recovery. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Paul
Carrel, 725 words)
After rocky January, markets eye data and central banks
LONDON - This week will go a long way to determining whether
the uncertainty hanging over the world economy and markets fades
after a rocky January or lasts further into the year. (GLOBAL
ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD/, moved, by Andy Bruce, 760 words)
COMPANIES
Ryanair sees pricing pressures ease after service overhaul
DUBLIN - Ryanair reports strong forward bookings and an
easing of intense price competition among European airlines,
raising hopes it can quickly regain height with a new
customer-friendly image after a profit warning spooked markets
last year. (RYANAIR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Conor
Humphries, 435 words)
Smith & Nephew buys devices firm ArthroCare for $1.7 bln
LONDON - Artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew says
it has agreed to buy medical devices company ArthroCare Corp for
$1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its sports medicine business.
(S&N-ARTHROCARE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)
Ablynx signs Merck deal worth up to 1.7 bln euros
BRUSSELS - Belgian biotech company Ablynx has signed a deal
with Merck & Co worth up to 1.7 billion euros ($2.29 billion) to
develop potential new treatments for cancer. (ABLYNX-MERCK/,
moved, 200 words)
Rexam to sell most of healthcare business for $805 mln
BANGALORE/LONDON - Packaging maker Rexam says it will sell
the bulk of its healthcare business to Montagu Private Equity
for $805 million in cash. (REXAM-DISPOSAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
240 words)
Spain's Bankia shows revenue turnaround as losses fade
MADRID - Spain's bailed-out Bankia closed out the first year
of its turnaround with better-than-expected net lending revenue
in the fourth quarter, putting it on track for a stronger 2014
in which the state could start selling down its holding.
(BANKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah White, 455 words)
Julius Baer misses profit views as U.S. probe costs weigh
ZURICH - Julius Baer suffers a double blow as yearly
earnings falls short of expectations and clients transferring
from recently acquired Merrill funds are set to reach only the
low end of its target range. (JULIUSBAER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Katharina Bart, 270 words)
Russia's Lenta says to float in London
MOSCOW - Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S.
private equity firm TPG, says it will float in London, tapping
demand from investors for consumer-focused stocks buoyed by a
rising middle class. (RUSSIA-LENTA/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930
GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova, 750 words)
Etihad and Alitalia tie-up deal enters home straight
ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways and Alitalia are in the final
phase of due diligence for a possible investment by the Abu
Dhabi carrier in the troubled Italian airline, the companies
say. (ETIHAD-ALITALIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley Carvalho,
575 words)
Randgold produces record gold as profit stung by price
LONDON - Randgold Resources produced a record amount of gold
last year, but a lower price meant earnings were below analyst
expectations, the Africa-focused miner says. (RANDGOLD/RESULTS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-ECONOMY/GORDAN, moved, 100 words
- AMPLATS/, moved, 230 words
- HARMONYGOLD/, moved, 200 words
Carmakers scour India's back roads in search of dream market
MUMBAI - As economic torpor suffocates demand for new cars
in India's megacities, incomes are growing faster in small towns
and rural areas. That's pushing the likes of General Motors and
Honda to fan out in search of buyers in places where fewer than
20 people in every thousand own a car - for now.
(INDIA-AUTOS/FOREIGN, moved, by Aradhana Aravindan, 1,200 words)