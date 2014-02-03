Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
China, France drag on global manufacturing revival
LONDON/BEIJING - Manufacturers around the world enjoy a
solid start to the year as order books swell, surveys show,
though a struggle for growth in China and a downturn in France
have taken the shine off the overall picture. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/,
moved, by Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing, 700 words)
ECB to reveal strategy for bank health checks in Q1
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank keeps the euro zone's
top lenders on tenterhooks as it promises to reveal the strategy
for its unprecedented review of bank balance sheets by the end
of March, giving only scant detail. (ECB/BANKS (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Eva Taylor and Jonathan Gould, 600 words)
Inflation slump tests ECB's readiness to act
FRANKFURT - The spectre of deflation gripping the euro zone
hangs over European Central Bank policymakers meeting this week
and may even jog them into fresh action to pep up the bloc's
weak economic recovery. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Paul
Carrel, 725 words)
Bankia sees investor appetite for sale of Spain's stake
MADRID - Spain's bailed-out Bankia has held informal talks
with investors interested in buying part of the government's
majority stake, the bank says. (BANKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Sarah White and Jesús Aguado, 655 words)
MARKETS
Euro dogged by ECB talk, emerging markets sell-off grinds on
LONDON - Growing pressure for more policy easing in the euro
zone pins the euro near a 10-week low while persistent tension
in emerging markets drives Hungary's forint to a 10-month trough
and weighs on global stocks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect
by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Hungary, Russia in firing line for next interest rate hikes
LONDON - After India, Turkey and South Africa, Hungary and
Russia's central banks may become the next ones to tighten
monetary policy to defend their currencies as investors
dramatically reprice interest rate expectations.
(EMERGING-RATES/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki,
800 words)
U.S., EU pledge better cooperation on derivatives reform
WASHINGTON - U.S. and European Union regulators on Friday
pledged to work more closely together on reforming the $630
trillion derivatives market after publicly locking horns over
the issue last year. (USA-EUROPE/REGULATIONS-DERIVATIVES, moved,
by Douwe Miedema, 430 words)
ECONOMY
UK issues warnings to 2 bankers over interest rates
LONDON - Britain's financial watchdog has issues its first
warning notices of proposed action against two bankers for their
part in alleged manipulation of benchmark interest rates.
(BRITAIN-WARNINGS/LIBOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 625
words)
COMPANIES
Lloyds Bank disappoints on dividend after mis-selling charge
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group dashes investors' hopes of
receiving a dividend for 2013 after it took a further 1.8
billion pound ($3 billion) mis-selling charge that will blunt
its ability to make shareholder payouts until next year.
(LLOYDS-DIVIDEND/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Chris
Vellacott, 690 words)
Ryanair sees pricing pressures ease after service overhaul
DUBLIN - Ryanair reports strong forward bookings and an
easing of intense price competition among European airlines,
raising hopes it can quickly regain height with a new
customer-friendly image after a profit warning spooked markets
last year. (RYANAIR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Conor
Humphries, 435 words)
Smith&Nephew in $1.7 bln deal to tackle sports injuries
LONDON - Britain's Smith & Nephew is to buy ArthroCare Corp
for an agreed $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments
for sporting injuries, an area growing faster than its main
replacement hips and knees business. (S&N-ARTHROCARE/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 400 words)
Ablynx agrees Merck cancer deal worth up to 1.7 bln euros
BRUSSELS - Belgian biotech company Ablynx has signed a deal
with Merck & Co worth up to 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to
develop ways of triggering the body to fight cancer by itself.
(ABLYNX-MERCK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 535
words)
Germany's utilities struggle to adapt to green revolution
FRANKFURT - Faced with a plunge in profits, Germany's power
utilities are having to bend to the will of the government and
join the renewable energy revolution, while smartening up on the
retail front with new customer-friendly energy saving products.
(GERMANY-UTILITIES/STRATEGY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Christoph
Steitz, 885 words)
French and Spanish car sales add to European recovery signs
PARIS/BERLIN - Car sales in France and Spain rise for the
fifth straight month in January, suggesting the recovery in
Europe's autos market is strengthening following a six-year
slump. (EUROPE-CARSALES/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Andreas Cremer
and Dominique Vidalon, 400 words)
Russian hypermarkets group Lenta to float shares in London
MOSCOW - Russian hypermarkets retailer Lenta is to list its
shares in London, the company says, potentially raising at least
$1 billion and tapping the demand from investors for
consumer-focused businesses buoyed by Russia's rising middle
class. (RUSSIA-LENTA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Megan Davies and
Maria Kiselyova, 930 words)
Alitalia to finalise bank financing deal to keep flying -CEO
MILAN - Alitalia is about to finalise loan agreements with
banks for up to 200 million euros ($270 million) pledged last
year to help keep the Italian airline flying while it finds a
potential new partner, its chief executive says.
(ALITALIA-ETIHAD/, moved, 510 words)
Randgold vows to spend on exploration, joint ventures
LONDON - Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources says it is
looking to partner with smaller rivals weakened by the lower
gold price and will continue to spend on exploration this year,
as it posts record production for 2013. (RANDGOLD/RESULTS
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 515 words)
