Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Shares plunge as U.S. slowdown adds to emerging market woes
LONDON - World shares slump to a near four-month low as
signs the U.S. economy is stuttering compounds already frayed
nerves following a sharp sell-off in vulnerable emerging
markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM
ET, by Marc Jones, 785 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM
ET, by Natsuko Waki, 700 words
UBS beats forecasts on tax gain, fewer risks
ZURICH - Switzerland's UBS swings to a larger-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit and announces higher dividends and
bonuses, some reward for bucking trends in order to shrink its
investment bank and reduce riskier activities. (UBS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 600
words)
BP Q4 profits hit by refining weakness, ups spill charge
LONDON - BP, the West's no.4 oil company, reports weaker
quarterly profits after its refining business swung to a loss,
and said it would increase the accounting provision for the 2010
U.S. oil spill by $200 million. (BP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, 550 words)
+ See also:
- BG/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
-NESTE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words
Currency benchmark probe shifts focus to investment managers
LONDON - The investigation into alleged manipulation of
daily currency benchmarks is likely to shift its focus to
investment managers after so far failing to unearth clear
evidence of widespread wrongdoing at banks, an industry umbrella
group says. (FX/INTERVIEW, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
Patrick Graham and Clare Hutchison, 700 words)
MARKETS
Euro likely to weaken be losses may be temporary
LONDON - The euro may weaken as investors brace for easier
policy from the European Central Bank this week, but losses
could be temporary if inflows from emerging markets surge and
euro zone short-term market rates stay firm, making it a "pain"
trade. (MARKETS-FOREX/EURO, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Anirban Nag, 750 words)
ECONOMY
UK construction at 6-1/2 year high in January - PMI
LONDON - British construction activity unexpectedly picks up
more speed in January, with growth reaching its highest level
since the financial crisis, a survey of purchasing managers
shows. (PMI CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words)
Improving US budget picture may temper zeal for further cuts
WASHINGTON - New U.S. budget deficit estimates due on
Tuesday will likely show a rapidly improving fiscal picture over
the next few years, contributing to a waning appetite in
Washington for further budget cutting. (USA-FISCAL/, moved, by
David Lawder, 600 words)
Spain's jobless total up, but rate of rise slows
MADRID - The number of registered jobless in Spain rises in
January for the first time since October, data shows, as the
labour-heavy service sector shed workers following a busy
Christmas holiday season. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS (UPDATE 1,
PICTURE), moved, by Susana Vera and Paul Day, 600 words)
Australia central bank shuts door on rate cuts, A$ surges
SYDNEY - Australia's central bank keeps its main cash rate
at a record low of 2.5 percent as widely expected but surprises
some by saying further cuts are not in the cards, dropping its
bias to ease policy. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1,
PICTURE), moved, by Wayne Cole, 600 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-MACQUARIEGENERATION/, moved, by Maggie Lu
Yueyang, 700 words
IMF reaches agreement on Romania aid deal review
BUCHAREST - The International Monetary Fund reaches an
agreement with Romania's government on its review of its 4
billion euros aid deal, it says. (IMF-ROMANIA/, moved, 100
words)
COMPANIES
UK banks speed up payouts to small firms for mis-selling
LONDON - Britain's biggest banks have still paid out only a
fraction of the more than 3.75 billion pounds ($6 billion) they
have set aside to compensate small. (UK-BANKS-MISSELLING (UPDATE
2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 615 words)
Toyota says expects record annual profit, maintains outlook
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp raises its operating profit
forecast for the financial year by 9 percent to a record 2.4
trillion yen ($23.7 billion) as the yen, which has fallen
against the dollar by some 9 percent this financial year, buoys
profits of the export-oriented car maker. (TOYOTA-EARNINGS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 500 words)
Panasonic wins profit surge from auto parts, homes divisions
TOKYO - Japan's Panasonic Corp says its quarterly earnings
more than triple, extending its renaissance as a maker of
high-tech parts for cars and energy-efficient homes with few
qualms about selling off legacy businesses that once dragged it
into losses. (PANASONIC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sophie
Knight and Reiji Murai, 680 words)
New Microsoft CEO faces mobile, investor relations challenge
SEATTLE - As Microsoft Corp prepares to unveil insider Satya
Nadella as its new chief executive, investors and analysts are
weighing how effective the 22-year veteran will be in
re-igniting the company's mobile ambitions and satisfying Wall
Street's hunger for cash. (MICROSOFT-CEO/, moved, by Bill Rigby,
855 words)
KPN to cut more jobs as mobile revenue slides
BRUSSELS - Dutch telecoms group KPN will cut up to a further
2,000 jobs after frugal consumers and stiff competition drive
down quarterly revenues in its mobile division, causing profits
to miss expectations. (KPN-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Robert-Jan Bartunek, 460 words)
Munich Re boosts dividend after surprise 2013 profit rise
HANOVER, Germany - The world's biggest reinsurer Munich Re
raises its dividend after posting a surprise rise in 2013 net
profit boosted by lower than expected damage claims and taxes as
well as the release of reserve buffers built up to cover past
claims. (MUNICHRE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
Smartphone slowdown hits ARM's royalties in fourth quarter
LONDON - British chip designer ARM Holdings misses
fourth-quarter expectations for royalty revenue from the use of
its processors in smartphones because of slower growth in sales
by Apple and Samsung. (ARM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1015
GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Paul Sandle, 650 words)
+ See also:
- SAMSUNG-GALAXY/, moved, 300 words
Lenovo shares dive on Sony PC buy report, downgrades
HONG KONG - Shares in Lenovo Group Ltd slumps more than 16
percent after a weekend media report says the Chinese personal
computer maker was in talks with Sony Corp about a possible
joint venture to buy Sony's loss-making Vaio PC business outside
Japan. (LENOVO-SHARES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Denny Thomas and
Clement Tan, 545 words)