TOP STORIES
Shares slump as U.S. slowdown joins emerging-market woes
LONDON - World shares slump to near a four-month low as
signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economy aggravate the anxiety
caused by a sell-off in emerging markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 7), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 785
words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 680
words
UBS beats forecasts on tax gain, fewer risks
ZURICH - Switzerland's UBS swings to a larger-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit and announces higher dividends and
bonuses, some reward for bucking trends in order to shrink its
investment bank and reduce riskier activities. (UBS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 600
words)
+ See also:
- UBS-PAY/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart
and Steve Slater, 715 words
- BANKS-PAY/2013 (FACTBOX), moved, 320 words
BP profits fall on weakness in refining business
LONDON - BP reports a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profits
partly due to weakness in its refining business, providing more
evidence of difficult times across the "big oil" sector.
(BP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 550 words)
+ See also:
- BG/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Sarah Young, 300
words
- NESTE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 280 words
FX probe to move toward buy side - industry body
LONDON - The investigation into alleged manipulation of
daily currency benchmarks is likely to shift its focus to asset
managers after so far failing to unearth clear evidence of
widespread wrongdoing at banks, an industry umbrella group says.
(FX/INTERVIEW, expect by 1700 GMT/2 PM ET, by Patrick Graham and
Clare Hutchison, 700 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN FOREX/FCA, moved, by Huw Jones,400 words
- USA-ANTITRUST/FOREX (ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrew
Longstreth, 1,030 words
INSIGHT
Dow Jones CEO's sudden exit followed revenue slide
NEW YORK - Lex Fenwick's surprise exit from Dow Jones came
after some banks and other financial clients balked at the
former chief executive's ambitious new product, DJX, which sent
sales tumbling, according to people familiar with the matter.
(NEWSCORP-DOWJONES/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Jennifer Saba,
960 words)
MARKETS
Euro likely to weaken be losses may be temporary
LONDON - The euro may weaken as investors brace for easier
policy from the European Central Bank this week, but losses
could be temporary if inflows from emerging markets surge and
euro zone short-term market rates stay firm, making it a "pain"
trade. (MARKETS-FOREX/EURO, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Anirban Nag, 750 words)
ECONOMY
Improving US budget picture may temper zeal for further cuts
WASHINGTON - New U.S. budget deficit estimates due on
Tuesday will likely show a rapidly improving fiscal picture over
the next few years, contributing to a waning appetite in
Washington for further budget cutting. (USA-FISCAL/, moved, by
David Lawder, 600 words)
Fed's Lacker sees muted U.S. growth, less policy stimulus
WINCHESTER, Va. - A top U.S. central banker gives a
relatively downbeat prediction of U.S. economic growth but
nonetheless says he expects the Federal Reserve to continue
cutting its monetary stimulus at upcoming policy meetings. (USA
FED/LACKER, moved, 250 words)
UK construction at 6-1/2 year high in January - PMI
LONDON - British construction activity unexpectedly picks up
more speed in January, with growth reaching its highest level
since the financial crisis, a survey of purchasing managers
shows. (PMI CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words)
Energy costs push euro zone factory prices up
BRUSSELS - More expensive energy made euro zone producer
prices grow faster than expected month-on-month in December,
data shows, but year-on-year prices still fall, pointing to
risks of deflation that the ECB will have to address later this
week. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 380 words)
Smaller jobless rise takes edge off Spain's labour gloom
MADRID - The number of registered jobless in Spain rises in
January as employers shed workers hired for the Christmas
holiday season, but the rate of increase slows from previous
years, suggesting the ailing labour market may have touched
bottom. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by
Susana Vera and Paul Day, 600 words)
IMF reaches agreement on Romania aid deal review
BUCHAREST - The International Monetary Fund reaches an
agreement with Romania's government on its review of its 4
billion euros aid deal, it says. (IMF-ROMANIA/, moved, 100
words)
+ See also:
- ROMANIA-INTERESTRATES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words
COMPANIES
UK banks speed up payouts to small firms for mis-selling
LONDON - Britain's biggest banks have still paid out only a
fraction of the more than 3.75 billion pounds ($6 billion) they
have set aside to compensate small. (UK-BANKS-MISSELLING (UPDATE
2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 615 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-FINANCIAL/PAY, moved, by Huw Jones, 430 words
New Microsoft CEO faces mobile, investor relations challenge
SEATTLE - As Microsoft Corp prepares to unveil insider Satya
Nadella as its new chief executive, investors and analysts are
weighing how effective the 22-year veteran will be in
re-igniting the company's mobile ambitions and satisfying Wall
Street's hunger for cash. (MICROSOFT-CEO/, moved, by Bill Rigby,
855 words)
Rosneft says 2013 net profit up 51 pct, above forecast
MOSCOW - Rosneft, Russia's No. 1 oil producer, says its 2013
net income rose 51 percent to 551 billion roubles ($15.6
billion), outperforming analyst forecasts, after the company
bought oil firm TNK-BP. (RUSSIA-ROSNEFT/RESULTS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 240 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-ROSNEFT/GAS (INTERVIEW), moving shortly, by Katya
Golubkova, 580 words
Toyota upbeat on U.S. recovery, forecasts record profit
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp expects the U.S. auto market to
continue a mild recovery in 2014 despite poorer than expected
sales last month, an executive said, although concerns linger
that it will face intensified competition and eroding profits in
its largest market. (TOYOTA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE),
moved, by Yoko Kubota, 655 words)
Smartphone slowdown hits ARM's royalties in fourth quarter
LONDON - British chip designer ARM Holdings misses
fourth-quarter expectations for royalty revenue from the use of
its processors in smartphones because of slower growth in sales
by Apple and Samsung. (ARM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul
Sandle, 650 words)
+ See also:
- SAMSUNG-GALAXY/, moved, 300 words
- LENOVO-SHARES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Denny Thomas and
Clement Tan, 545 words
Panasonic wins profit surge from auto parts, homes divisions
TOKYO - Japan's Panasonic Corp says its quarterly earnings
more than triple, extending its renaissance as a maker of
high-tech parts for cars and energy-efficient homes with few
qualms about selling off legacy businesses that once dragged it
into losses. (PANASONIC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sophie
Knight and Reiji Murai, 680 words)
South Africa's AMCU union, platinum firms resume wage talks
JOHANNESBURG - Wage talks between South Africa's AMCU union
and the world's top three platinum producers resumes to try to
end a nearly two-week strike that has seen outbreaks of violence
and is costing the country an estimated $36 million a day.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo,
340 words)