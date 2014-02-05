Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone businesses start 2014 strongly by cutting prices
LONDON - The euro zone's private sector logged its busiest
month in 2-1/2 years in January but firms were forced to cut
prices again to drum up business, stoking fears of deflation in
the troubled bloc, surveys show. (PMI-SERVICES-EUROPE/ (UPDATE
1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
+ See also:
- PMI-FINAL/GERMANY, moved, 385 words
- PMI-FINAL/FRANCE, moved, 340 words
- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 660 words
Upbeat data help European shares hold gains
LONDON - A round of upbeat economic data helps European
shares break a three-day run off falls, offsetting some
unconvincing company earnings and jitters about hard-hit
emerging markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4) expect by 1000
GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Investors cling to frontiers as emerging markets subside
LONDON - Small markets, uncorrelated local stories and in
some cases pegged currencies backed by strong central bank
reserves shield frontier markets from the worst of the emerging
market rout, though full-scale contagion could change all that.
(EMERGING-FRONTIER/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Carolyn
Cohn, 950 words)
Deutsche fires three New York forex traders - source
NEW YORK - Deutsche Bank has fired three New York-based
currency traders, in the latest sign that a probe over alleged
manipulation of foreign exchange markets is gathering steam,
according to a source familiar with the situation.
(DEUTSCHEBANK-FOREX/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Paritosh
Bansal and Emily Flitter, 635 words)
Olympics unlikely to boost Russian economy - Moody's
SOCHI, Russia - Hosting the Winter Olympics at great cost in
Sochi is unlikely to give the Russian economy a big boost,
ratings agency Moody's says, undermining one of President
Vladimir Putin's main goals for the Games.
(OLYMPICS-RUSSIA/MOODY'S (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), expect by 1030
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Timothy Heritage and Keith Weir, 600 words)
SPECIAL REPORT & EXCLUSIVE
Niger and Areva's uranium fight
ARLIT, Niger/PARIS - After the 1973 OPEC oil embargo, France
embraced nuclear power to free itself from reliance on foreign
oil and overnight a remote corner of northern Niger became
crucial to its national interests. But uranium has not enriched
the former French colony, which remains one of the poorest
countries on earth. (NIGER-AREVA/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE),
moved, by Daniel Flynn and Geert de Clercq, moved, 2,500 words)
ECONOMY
Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 60 currency strategists
on their one-, three-, six- and twelve-month outlook for the
dollar exchange rates for the euro, British pound, Japanese yen,
Swiss franc, Canadian dollar South African rand and Turkish
Lira. Extra questions gauge threats to emerging market
currencies. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM
ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EMERGING, by Yati Himatsingka and
Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
Turkey potato prices add political, economic pressure
ISTANBUL - The humble potato has become a factor in Turkey's
political and economic turmoil as prices of the staple soar,
hurting the living standards of poorer Turks just before the
ruling AK Party's toughest election test in a decade.
(TURKEY-INFLATION/ (PICTURE), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Seda Sezer, 800 words)
Asian govts to central banks: it's our mess, you fix it
TOKYO/JAKARTA - Asia's central bankers are being forced to
juggle their day jobs with what their governments have failed to
do - steeling their economies for the hard times.
(ASIA-ECONOMY/POLICY (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Tomasz
Janowski and Rieka Rahadiana, 1,170 words)
Indonesia Q4 GDP rises faster-than-expected 5.72 pct y/y
JAKARTA - Indonesia's economy grew at a faster annual pace
than expected in the fourth quarter, as domestic consumption
remained strong despite aggressive tightening by the central
bank. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving
shortly, by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma, 570 words)
COMPANIES
UK industry pledges to strengthen cyber attack defences
LONDON - Britain's critical banking, telecoms, energy, water
and transport industries agree to strengthen security to ensure
systems are resilient to counter the rising threat of cyber
attacks. (BRITAIN-SECURITY/CYBERATTACKS (UPDATE 1), expect by
1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 500 words)
+ See also:
- USA-RETAILERS/CYBERSECURITY, moved, by Dhanya Skariachan
and Phil Wahba, 900 words
Chrysler seals $4.8 bln debt refinancing, to save $400 mln
MILAN - Chrysler Group is set to raise about $4.8 billion in
debt that will use to repay an existing bond, allowing the U.S.
car maker owned by Italy's Fiat to save around $134 million a
year in interest costs between 2014 and 2016.
(FIAT-CHRYSLER/FINANCING, moved, 150 words)
Auspicious luxury sales buoys Swatch shares
ZURICH - Shares in Swatch Group surges after the luxury
goods maker says it expects strong growth in watch and jewellery
sales for the rest of the year after its brands, which include
pricey Omega and Breguet timepieces, began the year well.
(SWATCH-RESULTS/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katharina Bart,
800 words)
Handelsbanken, SEB splash out on dividends after solid Q4
STOCKHOLM - Swedish banking groups Handelsbanken and SEB
sharply raise dividends for 2013 returning more cash to
shareholders and chipping away at their high capital levels as
fourth-quarter earnings top forecasts. (HANDELSBANKEN-RESULTS/,
UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Mia Shanley and Johan
Ahlander, 500 words)
ICAP revenue down 6 percent in challenging conditions
LONDON - Broker ICAP reports a 6 percent drop in
third-quarter revenue due to challenging market conditions,
which it said could continue to affect performance in the final
quarter. (ICAP RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)
Syngenta pledges $1 billion in savings as profit drops
ZURICH - Syngenta is to step up cost-cutting to save $1
billion a year by 2018 after the world's largest maker of crop
chemicals reported an 11 percent fall in profit for last year.
(SYNGENTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Caroline Copley, 700 words)
Talks break down in Panama Canal contract dispute
MADRID - The Panama Canal Authority (PCA) has broken off
talks with a Spanish-led building consortium in a dispute over
$1.6 billion in cost overruns during work to expand one of the
world's most important shipping routes, the consortium says.
(SACYR-PANAMA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 320 words)
Kabel Deutschland sticks with outlook after Q3 results
FRANKFURT - German cable company Kabel Deutschland stuck
with its full-year outlook after posting a 3.7 percent increase
in quarterly revenues as it added more internet and phone
subscribers. (KABELDEUTSCHLAND-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words)
As Sony prepares PC exit, pressure mounts for reboot on TVs
TOKYO - Sony Corp is moving to sell off much of its
loss-making Vaio PC business, giving up one of its best-known
brands as momentum builds for drastic reforms that will put the
spotlight on its much bigger - and more problematic - TV
division. (SONY-VAIO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Reiji Murai and
Sophie Knight, 1,000 words)
Top salmon farmer aims for higher dividend, acquisitions
OSLO - Fish farming giant Marine Harvest expects production
to soar this year as increasingly health conscious and affluent
customers flock to salmon, leaving it with plenty of cash to
raise its dividend and make acquisitions.
(MARINEHARVEST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET,
by Balazs Koranyi, 500 words)