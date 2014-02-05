Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone businesses start 2014 strongly by cutting prices

LONDON - The euro zone's private sector logged its busiest month in 2-1/2 years in January but firms were forced to cut prices again to drum up business, stoking fears of deflation in the troubled bloc, surveys show. (PMI-SERVICES-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- PMI-FINAL/GERMANY, moved, 385 words

- PMI-FINAL/FRANCE, moved, 340 words

- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 660 words

Upbeat data help European shares hold gains

LONDON - A round of upbeat economic data helps European shares break a three-day run off falls, offsetting some unconvincing company earnings and jitters about hard-hit emerging markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Investors cling to frontiers as emerging markets subside

LONDON - Small markets, uncorrelated local stories and in some cases pegged currencies backed by strong central bank reserves shield frontier markets from the worst of the emerging market rout, though full-scale contagion could change all that. (EMERGING-FRONTIER/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)

Deutsche fires three New York forex traders - source

NEW YORK - Deutsche Bank has fired three New York-based currency traders, in the latest sign that a probe over alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets is gathering steam, according to a source familiar with the situation. (DEUTSCHEBANK-FOREX/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Paritosh Bansal and Emily Flitter, 635 words)

Olympics unlikely to boost Russian economy - Moody's

SOCHI, Russia - Hosting the Winter Olympics at great cost in Sochi is unlikely to give the Russian economy a big boost, ratings agency Moody's says, undermining one of President Vladimir Putin's main goals for the Games. (OLYMPICS-RUSSIA/MOODY'S (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Timothy Heritage and Keith Weir, 600 words)

SPECIAL REPORT & EXCLUSIVE

Niger and Areva's uranium fight

ARLIT, Niger/PARIS - After the 1973 OPEC oil embargo, France embraced nuclear power to free itself from reliance on foreign oil and overnight a remote corner of northern Niger became crucial to its national interests. But uranium has not enriched the former French colony, which remains one of the poorest countries on earth. (NIGER-AREVA/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE), moved, by Daniel Flynn and Geert de Clercq, moved, 2,500 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 60 currency strategists on their one-, three-, six- and twelve-month outlook for the dollar exchange rates for the euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, Canadian dollar South African rand and Turkish Lira. Extra questions gauge threats to emerging market currencies. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EMERGING, by Yati Himatsingka and Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words

Turkey potato prices add political, economic pressure

ISTANBUL - The humble potato has become a factor in Turkey's political and economic turmoil as prices of the staple soar, hurting the living standards of poorer Turks just before the ruling AK Party's toughest election test in a decade. (TURKEY-INFLATION/ (PICTURE), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Seda Sezer, 800 words)

Asian govts to central banks: it's our mess, you fix it

TOKYO/JAKARTA - Asia's central bankers are being forced to juggle their day jobs with what their governments have failed to do - steeling their economies for the hard times. (ASIA-ECONOMY/POLICY (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Tomasz Janowski and Rieka Rahadiana, 1,170 words)

Indonesia Q4 GDP rises faster-than-expected 5.72 pct y/y

JAKARTA - Indonesia's economy grew at a faster annual pace than expected in the fourth quarter, as domestic consumption remained strong despite aggressive tightening by the central bank. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma, 570 words)

COMPANIES

UK industry pledges to strengthen cyber attack defences

LONDON - Britain's critical banking, telecoms, energy, water and transport industries agree to strengthen security to ensure systems are resilient to counter the rising threat of cyber attacks. (BRITAIN-SECURITY/CYBERATTACKS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 500 words)

+ See also:

- USA-RETAILERS/CYBERSECURITY, moved, by Dhanya Skariachan and Phil Wahba, 900 words

Chrysler seals $4.8 bln debt refinancing, to save $400 mln

MILAN - Chrysler Group is set to raise about $4.8 billion in debt that will use to repay an existing bond, allowing the U.S. car maker owned by Italy's Fiat to save around $134 million a year in interest costs between 2014 and 2016. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/FINANCING, moved, 150 words)

Auspicious luxury sales buoys Swatch shares

ZURICH - Shares in Swatch Group surges after the luxury goods maker says it expects strong growth in watch and jewellery sales for the rest of the year after its brands, which include pricey Omega and Breguet timepieces, began the year well. (SWATCH-RESULTS/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

Handelsbanken, SEB splash out on dividends after solid Q4

STOCKHOLM - Swedish banking groups Handelsbanken and SEB sharply raise dividends for 2013 returning more cash to shareholders and chipping away at their high capital levels as fourth-quarter earnings top forecasts. (HANDELSBANKEN-RESULTS/, UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 500 words)

ICAP revenue down 6 percent in challenging conditions

LONDON - Broker ICAP reports a 6 percent drop in third-quarter revenue due to challenging market conditions, which it said could continue to affect performance in the final quarter. (ICAP RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)

Syngenta pledges $1 billion in savings as profit drops

ZURICH - Syngenta is to step up cost-cutting to save $1 billion a year by 2018 after the world's largest maker of crop chemicals reported an 11 percent fall in profit for last year. (SYNGENTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 700 words)

Talks break down in Panama Canal contract dispute

MADRID - The Panama Canal Authority (PCA) has broken off talks with a Spanish-led building consortium in a dispute over $1.6 billion in cost overruns during work to expand one of the world's most important shipping routes, the consortium says. (SACYR-PANAMA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 320 words)

Kabel Deutschland sticks with outlook after Q3 results

FRANKFURT - German cable company Kabel Deutschland stuck with its full-year outlook after posting a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenues as it added more internet and phone subscribers. (KABELDEUTSCHLAND-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words)

As Sony prepares PC exit, pressure mounts for reboot on TVs

TOKYO - Sony Corp is moving to sell off much of its loss-making Vaio PC business, giving up one of its best-known brands as momentum builds for drastic reforms that will put the spotlight on its much bigger - and more problematic - TV division. (SONY-VAIO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight, 1,000 words)

Top salmon farmer aims for higher dividend, acquisitions

OSLO - Fish farming giant Marine Harvest expects production to soar this year as increasingly health conscious and affluent customers flock to salmon, leaving it with plenty of cash to raise its dividend and make acquisitions. (MARINEHARVEST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi, 500 words)