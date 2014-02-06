Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Falling inflation puts ECB easing bias to test
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank policymakers meeting face
a dilemma after a surprise fall in inflation brought the euro
zone closer to slipping into deflation, but with the growth
outlook intact they might hold off on action for now.
(ECB/RATES, moved, by Sakari Suoninen, 680 words)
- BRITAIN BOE/PREVIEW, moved, by Andy Bruce, 600 words
Credit Suisse misses profit forecast after legal charges
ZURICH - Credit Suisse misses expectations with a marginal
uptick in fourth-quarter net profit after increased legal costs
arising from U.S. probes into alleged tax evasion and the sale
of mortgage-backed bonds. (CREDITSUISSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 850 words)
As losses mount, Sony steps up restructuring with PCs
pullout, TV spinoff
TOKYO - Sony Corp steps up efforts to turn around its
unprofitable electronics operations, quitting the personal
computers business and splitting its TV division into a separate
unit as it warns it expects steep losses this year.
(SONY-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sophie Knight and Reiji
Murai, 420 words)
Stocks edge higher; euro ticks down before ECB
LONDON - World stocks edge up from this week's four-month
lows in cautious trade ahead of a euro zone monetary policy
decision later, supported by relative calm in vulnerable
emerging markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1030
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 600 words)
MARKETS
Emerging market turmoil means Swiss franc cap may stay
ZURICH - The rout in emerging markets is threatening to
drive up the Swiss franc, making a case for the Swiss National
Bank to keep its currency cap in place for some time despite
some claims it is becoming less necessary.
(SWISS-FRANC/EMERGING, moved, by Alice Baghdjian, 790 words)
ECONOMY
BOJ officials signal readiness to act, warn of emerging
market risks
TOKYO/MIYAZAKI, Japan - The Bank of Japan stands ready to
expand monetary stimulus further if necessary to safeguard its
inflation mandate, two top policymakers says, warning that the
rout in emerging markets was already affecting Japanese assets.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara, 790
words)
French manufacturers revise up investment expectations -
survey
PARIS - French manufacturing companies are raising their
investment expectations for this year, a survey shows, in good
news for the government as it struggles to engineer an economic
recovery. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 250 words)
Swiss trade surplus narrows sharply in Dec as imports jump
ZURICH - Switzerland's trade surplus narrows sharply in
December to 503 million francs, its lowest level in four years,
as a jump in imports outweighed higher exports, the Federal
Customs Office says. (SWISS-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 470 words)
World food prices fall in January - FAO
ROME - Global food prices fall in January, led by declines
in the costs of sugar, vegetable oils, and cereals, the United
Nations food agency says. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
200 words)
UK house prices rise at fastest pace in three months -
Halifax
LONDON - British house prices show their biggest rise in
three months in January and one measure of affordability
deteriorated to its weakest since the financial crisis, mortgage
lender Halifax reports, fuelling concerns of a property bubble.
(BRITAIN-PROPERTY/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken,
390 words)
Solid Australia retail sales, export boom back steady rates
outlook
SYDNEY - Australian retail sales top forecasts for a fifth
straight month in December adding to evidence that consumer
spending is reviving in time to help cushion the economy from a
cooling mining boom. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/VIEW (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Wayne Cole, 700 words)
COMPANIES
AstraZeneca earnings heading south as patent losses bite
LONDON - AstraZeneca expects earnings to continue to fall in
2014 as generic competition to its popular heartburn and ulcer
drug Nexium takes a big bite out of U.S. profits from May.
(ASTRAZENECA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET,
by Ben Hirschler, 600 words)
- SANOFI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie Huet, 530
words
- CIRCASSIA-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Sandle, 450
words
Daimler Q4 profit boosted by improved margins at Mercedes
STUTTGART, Germany - Daimler ups its dividend, improves
margins at its Mercedes-Benz division and says it expects a
significant increase in profit from its cars and trucks division
in 2014. (DAIMLER-RESULTS/Q4 (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words)
Vodafone confident on revenue outlook after tough Q3
LONDON - Britain's Vodafone says it is confident the take up
of faster 4G services and an improved consumer offering will
help lift its revenue, after reporting yet another poor quarter
due to fierce competition in Europe. (VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle, 710 words)
- ALCATEL-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Leila
Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 590 words
Volvo to more than double job cuts after weak quarterly
earnings
STOCKHOLM - World No.2 truck maker Volvo will increase its
job cuts to 4,400, more than double its original plan, after
currency effects and the cost of launching new models muted a
rise in quarterly earnings. (VOLVO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Niklas
Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom, 620 words)
- AUSTRALIA-FORD/JOBS, moved, 270 words
- BRITAIN-AUTOS/SMMIT, moved, 100 words
AkzoNobel Q4 beats forecasts, expects to meet 2015 targets
AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel reports slightly higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter earnings and says it will meet its 2015 targets
even though tough economic conditions meant it will press on
with restructuring and finding ways to cut costs.
(AKZONOBEL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sara Webb, 285 words)
Hannover Re reiterates 2014 profit goal after Jan renewals
FRANKFURT - Germany's Hannover Re sticks by its aim of
earning around 850 million euros ($1.15 billion) in net profit
this year after securing acceptable margins on reinsurance
contracts it renewed with insurance companies in January.
(HANNOVERRE-RESULTS/, moved, 290 words)
Etihad's stake strategy faces new test with Alitalia move
FRANKFURT/MILAN - A potential deal to buy a stake in
troubled Italian airline Alitalia could be the biggest test yet
for Abu Dhabi-based Etihad's strategy of using stakes in ailing
airlines as an easy way to expand its global footprint.
(ETIHAD-ALITALIA/STAKE, moved, by Victoria Bryan and Agnieszka
Flak, 1,190 words)
Norway's DNB profit, dividend beat all expectations
OSLO - DNB, Norway's biggest bank, beat all expectations
with its fourth-quarter earnings and sharply increases its
dividend as loan losses virtually evaporate. (DNB-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)
- DANSKE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words
- POHJOLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 275 words
At least eight dead in S.African gold mine accident
JOHANNESBURG, - Rescuers recover eight bodies and continue
to search for another missing worker after a fire and rock-fall
at a Harmony Gold mine near Johannesburg, the worst accident in
South Africa's mines in nearly five years. (SAFRICA-MINERS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Ed Cropley, 460 words)
Australian regulator says AGL buying MacGen may hurt
competition
SYDNEY - AGL Energy's proposed takeover of Australian
state-owned power company Macquarie Generation could create a
"substantial lessening of competition" in the country's energy
market, the competition regulator says.
(AUSTRALIA-MACQUARIEGENERATION/, moved, 400 words)
Australia's Woolworths sales rise as online orders ahead of
target
SYDNEY - Australia's largest supermarket chain Woolworths
Ltd reports a 6 percent rise in first-half sales, boosted by
online orders and growth in its key food and liquor division.
(AUSTRALIA-WOOLWORTHS/SALES (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)