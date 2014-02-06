Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
ECB holds rates to assess deflation threat
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank leaves interest rates
unchanged, holding off policy action while it waits for new
economic forecasts next month to assess the deflation threat
facing the euro zone. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400
GMT/9 AM ET, by Sakari Suoninen, 640 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and William
Schomberg, 530 words
GM quarterly profit misses estimate, shares drop
DETROIT - General Motors Co posts a weaker-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit as results in North America, Asia and
South America disappoints, sending shares down more than 3
percent in premarket trading. (AUTOS-GM/RESULTS (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman, 490 words)
Credit Suisse misses profit forecast after legal charges
ZURICH - Credit Suisse misses expectations with a marginal
uptick in fourth-quarter net profit after increased legal costs
arising from U.S. probes into alleged tax evasion and the sale
of mortgage-backed bonds. (CREDITSUISSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 850 words)
Euro, rate futures fall after ECB; stocks keep gains
LONDON - The euro falls against the dollar and world stocks
keep their gains as investors look to the European Central Bank
to hint at possible future monetary easing later after leaving
interest rates steady this month. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3),
moved, by Natsuko Waki, 460 words)
EXCLUSIVE
Cash-hungry Alstom points to IPO for rail arm as early as
June
PARIS - Cash-hungry engineering firm Alstom may use a stock
market listing to sell a stake in its transport business as
early as June if a trade buyer cannot be found sooner for the
maker of France's iconic high-speed trains, its transport chief
says. (ALSTOM-TRANSPORT/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by Natalie
Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 1,120 words)
MARKETS
Stocks rise, forint hits one-week high
LONDON - Emerging markets rises, taking back some losses
ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and key U.S. jobs data
this week, while a signal that Hungary's easing cycle may be
nearly over lifted the forint. (MARKETS-EMERGING/ (WRAPUP 2),
moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 680 words)
Emerging market turmoil means Swiss franc cap may stay
ZURICH - The rout in emerging markets is threatening to
drive up the Swiss franc, making a case for the Swiss National
Bank to keep its currency cap in place for some time despite
some claims it is becoming less necessary.
(SWISS-FRANC/EMERGING, moved, by Alice Baghdjian, 790 words)
ECONOMY
EU asks Britain to explain new "allowances" in bankers' pay
LONDON/BRUSSELS - The European Commission has asked the Bank
of England to explain how new allowances in British bankers' pay
comply with an EU bonus cap, an official at the bloc's executive
says, a new flashpoint of friction over the reach of financial
control. (EU-BRITAIN/BANKS, moved, by Huw Jones and John
O'Donnell, 545 words)
German Dec industrial orders fall but upwards trend intact
BERLIN - German industrial orders unexpectedly fall in
December but rise robustly on a two-month average thanks to an
upwardly revised surge in November intake, suggesting industry
in Europe's largest economy continues to gain momentum.
(GERMANY-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 420 words)
Spain's medium-term bond yields hit record lows at auction
MADRID - Spain's medium-term borrowing costs falls to record
lows at a bond auction, tracking broader downward pressure on
euro zone yields and with investor enthusiasm underpinned by
expectations of economic recovery. (SPAIN-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Paul Day, 665 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-BONDS/, moved, 220 words
BOJ officials signal readiness to act, warn of emerging
market risks
TOKYO/MIYAZAKI, Japan - The Bank of Japan stands ready to
expand monetary stimulus further if necessary to safeguard its
inflation mandate, two top policymakers says, warning that the
rout in emerging markets was already affecting Japanese assets.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara, 790
words)
French manufacturers revise up investment expectations -
survey
PARIS - French manufacturing companies are raising their
investment expectations for this year, a survey shows, in good
news for the government as it struggles to engineer an economic
recovery. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 250 words)
Swiss trade surplus narrows sharply in Dec as imports jump
ZURICH - Switzerland's trade surplus narrows sharply in
December to 503 million francs, its lowest level in four years,
as a jump in imports outweighed higher exports, the Federal
Customs Office says. (SWISS-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 470 words)
World food prices fall in January, seen contained -FAO
ROME - Global food prices fall in January, led by declines
in the costs of sugar, vegetable oils, and cereals, the United
Nations food agency says, adding that robust inventories should
contain prices in coming months. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
200 words)
UK house prices rise at fastest pace in three months -
Halifax
LONDON - British house prices show their biggest rise in
three months in January and one measure of affordability
deteriorated to its weakest since the financial crisis, mortgage
lender Halifax reports, fuelling concerns of a property bubble.
(BRITAIN-PROPERTY/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken,
390 words)
COMPANIES
As losses mount, Sony's Hirai seeks cure for TV business in
spinoff
TOKYO - Sony Corp Chief Executive Offer Kazuo Hirai is
seeking to cure a TV business that has lost $7.8 billion over a
decade by isolating it to speed up decisions on future strategy.
(SONY-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sophie Knight and Reiji
Murai, 950 words)
AstraZeneca profits heading south as patent losses bite
LONDON - AstraZeneca expects earnings to keep falling in
2014 as generic competition to its popular heartburn and ulcer
drug Nexium takes a big bite out of U.S. profits from late May.
(ASTRAZENECA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 790
words)
+ See also:
- SANOFI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie Huet, 530
words
- CIRCASSIA-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Sandle, 450
words
Daimler sees profit rise as new models catch on
STUTTGART, Germany - Daimler forecast a significant increase
in profit this year as strong sales of its new luxury
Mercedes-Benz models, such as the S-Class limousine, help it
shake off past earnings disappointments. (DAIMLER-RESULTS/Q4
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Edward Taylor, 800 words)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International to close commodity
ops
LONDON - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International
became the latest bank to withdraw from the commodities sector,
hit by weaker investor interest and tougher regulation.
(MITSUBISHI-UFJ/COMMODITIES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia
Antonioli and Eric Onstad, 480 words)
Vodafone sees signs of recovery after another torrid quarter
LONDON - Britain's Vodafone says it is finally seeing early
signs of a turnaround due to a growing number of customers and
the take-up of more expensive 4G services, following yet another
torrid quarter hit by fierce competition in Europe. (VODAFONE/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle, 900 words)
+ See also:
- ALCATEL-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and
Gwénaëlle Barzic, 590 words
Volvo to more than double job cuts after weak quarterly
earnings
STOCKHOLM - World No.2 truck maker Volvo will increase its
job cuts to 4,400, more than double its original plan, after
currency effects and the cost of launching new models muted a
rise in quarterly earnings. (VOLVO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Niklas
Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom, 620 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-FORD/JOBS, moved, 270 words
- BRITAIN-AUTOS/SMMIT, moved, 100 words
Britain hands 1 bln stg Crossrail contract to home factory
LONDON - Britain says it awards a 1 billion pound ($1.63
billion) train supply contract for London's huge Crossrail
project to Bombardier Inc, in a move which secures jobs in the
UK where the carriages will be built.
(BRITAIN-CROSSRAIL/BOMBARDIER (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)
AkzoNobel Q4 beats forecasts, expects to meet 2015 targets
AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel reports slightly higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter earnings and says it will meet its 2015 targets
even though tough economic conditions meant it will press on
with restructuring and finding ways to cut costs.
(AKZONOBEL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sara Webb, 285 words)
Hannover Re reiterates 2014 profit goal after Jan renewals
FRANKFURT - Germany's Hannover Re sticks by its aim of
earning around 850 million euros ($1.15 billion) in net profit
this year after securing acceptable margins on reinsurance
contracts it renewed with insurance companies in January.
(HANNOVERRE-RESULTS/, moved, 290 words)
Etihad's stake strategy faces new test with Alitalia move
FRANKFURT/MILAN - A potential deal to buy a stake in
troubled Italian airline Alitalia could be the biggest test yet
for Abu Dhabi-based Etihad's strategy of using stakes in ailing
airlines as an easy way to expand its global footprint.
(ETIHAD-ALITALIA/STAKE, moved, by Victoria Bryan and Agnieszka
Flak, 1,190 words)
Norway's DNB profit, dividend beat all expectations
OSLO - DNB, Norway's biggest bank, beat all expectations
with its fourth-quarter earnings and sharply increases its
dividend as loan losses virtually evaporate. (DNB-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)
+ See also:
- DANSKE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Teis Jensen, 390
words
- POHJOLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 275 words
At least eight dead in S.African gold mine accident
JOHANNESBURG, - Rescuers recover eight bodies and continue
to search for another missing worker after a fire and rock-fall
at a Harmony Gold mine near Johannesburg, the worst accident in
South Africa's mines in nearly five years. (SAFRICA-MINERS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Ed Cropley, 460 words)