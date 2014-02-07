Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares rally on hopes for U.S. jobs growth

PARIS - Stocks gain ground, further recovering from a steep two-week selloff, buoyed by expectations that the upcoming U.S. jobs report will soothe recent concerns over the pace of global growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Blaise Robinson, 500 words)

German judges refer ECB's bond-buying to European Court

KARLSRUHE, Germany - Germany's Constitutional Court will refer a complaint against the European Central Bank's flagship bond-buying plan to the European Court, removing the prospect of Germany curbing the programme. (GERMANY-COURT/ECB (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Norbert Demuth, 430 words)

U.S. job growth seen snapping back from winter chill

WASHINGTON - U.S. employment likely rebounded in January after being held back by cold weather the prior month, which would offer assurance that economic growth was not faltering. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 775 words)

ABB looks to shed over $1 bln in non-core assets-sources

NEW YORK/LONDON - Swiss industrial conglomerate ABB Ltd is seeking to divest several units whose sale could raise more than $1 billion in total proceeds, according to people familiar with the matter, joining a list of large companies looking to shed non-core businesses. (ABB-ASSETSALES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, Soyoung Kim and Anjuli Davies, 400 words)

INVESTMENT

Emerging markets with low rates may be next victims

LONDON - The next wave of the emerging sell-off may come from economies with relatively low interest rates and greater central bank tolerance for weaker currencies as bold rate hikes in the likes of Turkey have made it too costly for investors to bet against them. (EMERGING-VICTIMS/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

ECONOMY

German exports unexpectedly drop in December

BERLIN - German exports unexpectedly fell on the month in December after four consecutive monthly gains, a sign that the brightening global outlook does not yet mean Europe's largest economy can rely on foreign demand to power growth. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 530 words)

UK trade deficit narrows sharply, manufacturing grows less than expected

LONDON - Britain's trade deficit narrows sharply in December and is its lowest since July 2012, boosted by a jump in exports a fall in imports of erratic items, official data shows. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 200 words)

France reduced trade deficit in 2013 as imports slumped

PARIS - France's trade deficit shrank last year to its lowest level since 2010, although mainly because exports fell less quickly than imports, figures from the Trade Ministry show. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

Japan seen posting record c/a deficit in Dec, lower machinery orders

TOKYO - A series of data in Japan next week is forecast to paint a mixed picture of the world's third-biggest economy, from a record current account deficit in December to a fall in core machinery orders ensuring policy makers will be kept on their toes this year. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (PREVIEW), moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 740 words)

India govt braces for likely lower growth forecast ahead of elections

NEW DELHI - India is likely to cut its estimate of 5 percent growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, thanks to a slower-than-expected recovery by industries. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, by Manoj Kumar, 600 words)

Next wave of super rich heading for London as new crisis bites

LONDON - Political and financial discontent rattling the world's largest emerging economies is driving a new wave of rich migrants to London's toppy property market as a place to flee with their wealth. (LONDON PROPERTY/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Statoil abandons production target to focus on returns

OSLO - Oil and gas major Statoil abandons its 2020 production target and cut its investment plans, focusing instead on generating cash and improving shareholder returns, it says. (STATOIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen, 550 words)

ArcelorMittal sees 2014 profit rise as Europe finally grows

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecasts higher profits this year due to increased sales and margins for steel and a ramp-up of iron ore production as Europe ends two years of decline. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 550 words)

S.Africa's Harmony Gold stops operations after accidents

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Harmony Gold stops all its operations for a 24-hour safety shift after at least eight workers were killed in a rock-fall and fire, the worst accident in South Africa's mines in nearly five years. (S.AFRICA-HARMONY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 180 words)

Sacyr group seeks compromise in Panama Canal dispute

MADRID - The companies working to widen the Panama Canal have made a new proposal to resolve a row over cost overruns on the multi-billion dollar project, the consortium says. (PANAMA-CANAL/PROPOSAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Poland's Bogdanka to miss 2014 coal output target

WARSAW - Bogdanka expects its coal output to be 9.3-10.0 million tonnes this year, short of its 10.5 million tonne target because of the poorer quality of new deposits, the Polish miner's chief executive says. (POLAND-BOGDANKA/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Pawel Bernat, 420 words)

Shipping industry sees an end to five-year downturn

SINGAPORE - The shipping industry is poised to emerge from its longest downturn in three decades, buoyed by an end to years of overcapacity that have depressed freight rates since the end of a shipping boom in 2008. (SHIPPING-OUTLOOK/ , moved, by Keith Wallis, 800 words)

Baytex to buy Australia's Aurora Oil & Gas at big premium

CALGARY - Canadian heavy oil producer Baytex Energy Corp has agreed to buy Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd for C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) including debt, targeting the Australian company's Texas shale oil assets and driving its shares to a 15-month high. (AURORA-ACQUISITION/BAYTEX (UPDATE 2), moved, by Scott Haggett and Maggie Lu Yueyang, 700 words)

Woodside pays up for smaller stake in Israel's Leviathan gas field

SYDNEY/NEW YORK - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd has signed a preliminary agreement to buy a quarter of Israel's Leviathan field for up to $2.55 billion, paying more for a smaller stake than first planned as gas and oil prospects have increased. (WOODSIDE-LEVIATHAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)