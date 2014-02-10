Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
As Yellen makes Fed debut, expect theater, not fireworks
Janet Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve
comes on Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to
the central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to
winding down the Fed's support for the economy. (USA-FED/
(PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)
Shares, Bunds edge higher, plenty of risk ahead
LONDON - World shares make guarded gains, encouraged that
Wall Street is able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S.
jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead
to keep investors cautious. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving
shortly, by Marc Jones, 900 words)
U.S. to announce trade enforcement action linked to India
WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade representative will announce a
trade enforcement action tied to India, his office says, a move
that could further rile relations after an incident last year
involving the arrest and strip-search of an Indian consul.
(USA-TRADE/INDIA, moved, 360 words)
Toyota to stop making cars in Australia from 2017
SYDNEY - Toyota Motor Corp says it will stop making cars and
engines in Australia by the end of 2017, marking the end of an
era for a once-vibrant auto production base and the loss of
thousands of direct and indirect jobs. (TOYOTA-AUSTRALIA/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Magie Lu Yueyang, 560 words)
+ See also:
- NISSAN MOTOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 460 words
EXCLUSIVE
Duo tracks double-dipping in U.S. oil firms' toxic tank
cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - A pioneer in cleaning up toxic messes,
Thomas Schruben long suspected major oil companies of being paid
twice for dealing with leaks from underground fuel storage tanks
- once from government funds and again, secretly, from insurance
companies. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/TANKS (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Mica Rosenberg, 1,380 words)
REUTERS SUMMIT
Fight Eurosceptics with more integration- France's Moscovici
PARIS - Euro zone countries should launch ambitious new
projects like common unemployment insurance to counter a surge
in support for Eurosceptical parties, French Finance Minister
Pierre Moscovici said in an interview. (EUROZONE-SUMMIT/FRANCE
(REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 980 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-SUMMIT/PORTUGAL (REUTERS SUMMIT, PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves, 750 words
MARKETS
EU rules to light up derivatives markets set for shaky start
LONDON - New rules coming into force in Europe this week to
shine more light on the $700 trillion derivatives markets will
take years to produce a clearer picture of these complex
products which were at the heart of the financial crisis.
(EUROPE-DERIVATIVES/, moved, by Huw Jones, 1,020 words)
Emerging markets output growth slows to 4-month low in
Jan-HSBC
LONDON - Business activity across emerging markets expanded
in January at the slowest pace in four months, dragged down by
sluggish services sectors in the BRIC quartet of big developing
countries, a survey shows. (EMERGING-PMI/, moved, 390 words)
ECONOMY
Here comes the euro zone growth data
LONDON - The euro zone and its constituent parts will report
fourth quarter economic growth numbers at the end of the week,
offering policy makers at the European Central Bank a needed
snapshot of the bloc's underlying strength. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/,
moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 800 words)
Euro zone Sentix index hits highest level in nearly 3 years
BERLIN - Euro zone sentiment unexpectedly brightens in
February, hitting its highest level since April 2011 as
investors became more upbeat about conditions in the single
currency bloc, which is gradually recovering from recession.
(EUROZONE-SENTIX/, moved, 245 words)
French recovery seen struggling to pick up speed
PARIS - The French economy is set to eke out meagre growth
in the first three months of the year, the central bank says, as
a hesitant recovery struggles to gain momentum. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
Italy Dec industry output unexpectedly falls for first time
in 4 months
Italian industrial output unexpectedly declines for the
first time in four months in December, data shows, as the euro
zone's third-biggest economy struggles to pull out of a
prolonged slump. (ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 250 words)
China export growth seen slowing, loans surging in January
BEIJING - China's export and import growth likely cooled in
January, a Reuters poll shows, underlining a broader slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy, though the Lunar New Year
holiday effect may overstate the soft momentum. (CHINA-ECONOMY/
(PREVIEW), moved, 700 words)
Japan's current account woes throw spotlight on economic
risks
TOKYO - Japan posted its smallest current account surplus on
record last year, throwing the spotlight back on Tokyo's ability
to service its huge debt and exposing a danger point in an
economy starting to find its feet after years of
underperformance. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CURRENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Stanley White, 750 words)
War-scarred Ivory Coast reopens for business
ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast is re-emerging as the prime investment
destination in French-speaking West Africa after a decade of
political turmoil but President Alassane Ouattara must weed out
corruption and promote reconciliation to keep cash flowing in.
(IVORYCOAST-INVESTMENT/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Joe Bavier and
Daniel Flynn, 1,150 words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche Telekom pays $1.1 bln for control of Czech unit
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom says it will pay 800 million
euros ($1.1 billion) for full control of its T-Mobile Czech
Republic unit, as it builds an integrated structure of
mobile-phone networks and landlines across Europe.
(DEUTSCHETELEKOM-CZECH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
UK Energy Secretary urges regulators to look at British Gas
margins-FT
LONDON - Britain's Energy Secretary Ed Davey has written to
regulators saying the profit margins of big energy companies'
gas supply units are too high and suggesting dominant player
British Gas may have to be broken up, the Financial Times
reports. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words)
HTC sees profitable 2014 as introduces mid- and low-end
phones
BEIJING - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp says it
expects to make a profit in 2014 and predicted revenue will grow
after a weak first quarter, as the beleaguered firm bets on new
lines of mid-end and affordable handsets to increase gross
margins. (HTC-GUIDANCE/CFO (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Paul
Carsten and Michael Gold, 350 words)
+ See also:
- HTC-STRATEGY/, moved, by Michael Gold and Sinead Carew,
800 words
China's Dongfeng shares suspended as talks with Peugeot
enter final stage
SHANGHAI - China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, currently in
talks to buy a stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen, asks for a trading
halt pending an announcement concerning "inside information".
(DONGFENG-SHARES/SUSPENSION , moved, 300 words)
Securitas says market still challenging after Q4 miss
STOCKHOLM - Securitas, the world's second-biggest security
group, said tentative signs of economic recovery in Europe and
the United States had not fed through to the security market, as
it reports below-forecast quarterly earnings.
(SECURITAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
Sliding rand boosts and burdens South African companies
JOHANNESBURG - For corporate South Africa, the tumbling rand
has been both a blessing and a curse: a windfall for mining
houses, it has also saddled domestic manufacturers and retailers
with higher costs and weaker consumer demand.
(SAFRICA-CURRENCY/, moved, by David Dolan, 780 words)
Scottish banks plan quietly as independence debate gets
louder
EDINBURGH, Scotland, - In a burst of national pride at its
annual shareholder meeting in 2007 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
was blasting out the theme tune to Braveheart, a Mel Gibson film
about the first Scottish fight for independence from England.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/BANKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Matt Scuffham
and Chris Vellacott, 1,260 words)
FEATURE
Saudi phosphate project aims to diversify from crude oil
RIYADH - The Waad al-Shimal, or "northern promise", project
is part of a wider strategy of building downstream industries
around the kingdom, creating jobs and boosting the private
sector instead of simply exporting raw materials.
(SAUDI-MAADEN/PHOSPHATE (FEATURE), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET,
by Angus McDowall, 1,100 words)