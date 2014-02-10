Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
As Yellen makes Fed debut, expect theater, not fireworks
Janet Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve
comes on Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to
the central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to
winding down the Fed's support for the economy. (USA-FED/
(PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)
Shares, Bunds edge higher, plenty of risk ahead
LONDON - World shares make guarded gains, encouraged that
Wall Street is able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S.
jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead
to keep investors cautious. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect
by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 900 words)
U.S. to announce trade enforcement action linked to India
WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade representative will announce a
trade enforcement action tied to India, his office says, a move
that could further rile relations after an incident last year
involving the arrest and strip-search of an Indian consul.
(USA-TRADE/INDIA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 750 words)
Vodafone bids for Spanish cable operator Ono-sources
LONDON/MADRID - Britain's Vodafone has made an offer to buy
Spain's largest cable operator Ono from its private-equity
owners ahead of a board meeting of the Spanish company on
Tuesday, two people familiar with the situation says.
(VODAFONE-ONO/BID, moved, by Kate Holton and Robert Hetz, 450
words)
EXCLUSIVE
Duo tracks double-dipping in U.S. oil firms' toxic tank
cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - A pioneer in cleaning up toxic messes,
Thomas Schruben long suspected major oil companies of being paid
twice for dealing with leaks from underground fuel storage tanks
- once from government funds and again, secretly, from insurance
companies. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/TANKS (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Mica Rosenberg, 1,380 words)
REUTERS SUMMIT
ECB still has "big bazooka" despite court - EU's Rehn
BRUSSELS - The European Central Bank still has a "big
bazooka" with plenty of ammunition to preserve the euro despite
a German constitutional court statement that its bond-buying
plan is probably illegal, EU economics chief Olli Rehn says.
(EUROZONE-SUMMIT/REHN (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Paul Taylor
and Jan Strupczewski, 535 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-SUMMIT/PORTUGAL (REUTERS SUMMIT, PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves, 750 words
EUROZONE-SUMMIT/FRANCE (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Leigh
Thomas, 980 words
MARKETS
EU rules to light up derivatives markets set for shaky start
LONDON - New rules coming into force in Europe this week to
shine more light on the $700 trillion derivatives markets will
take years to produce a clearer picture of these complex
products which were at the heart of the financial crisis.
(EUROPE-DERIVATIVES/, moved, by Huw Jones, 1,020 words)
Lira and forint weaken, Ukraine CDS hit 2-mth high
LONDON - The lira fell half a percent against the dollar and
the forint dropped 1 percent versus the euro on concern about
monetary policy in Turkey and Hungary. (MARKETS-EMERGING/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn, 675 words)
+ See also:
- EMERGING-PMI/, moved, 390 words
ECONOMY
Euro zone to report GDP data
LONDON - The euro zone and its constituent parts will report
fourth quarter economic output numbers at the end of the week,
offering policy makers at the European Central Bank a needed
snapshot of the bloc's underlying strength. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/,
moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 800 words)
Bank of England will change guidance but forecasters stumped
on how
LONDON - The Bank of England has forecasters in suspense
about how it will restore its "forward guidance" policy,
according to a Reuters poll ahead of an expected revamp of the
central bank's monetary policy centrepiece this week. (BRITAIN
BOE/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce, 640 words)
Recovery firms in advanced economies, led by US, Japan -OECD
PARIS - The outlook for most advanced economies is
improving, with recoveries in the United States and Japan
leading the way, the OECD's latest monthly leading indicator
shows. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, 265 words)
+ See also;
- EUROZONE-SENTIX/, moved, 245 words
Europe warns of consequences after Swiss immigration vote
ZURICH - Switzerland's European partners warns of
consequences for the Alpine nation after voters there narrowly
back a proposal to curtail immigration from the EU in a
referendum that has also unsettled Swiss business.
(SWISS-VOTE/IMMIGRATION (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1400
GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart and Barbara Lewis, 800 words)
Watchdog says euro bank failures needed to make health check
credible -FT
FRANKFURT/LINKOPING, Sweden - Some banks need to fail a
sector-wide review of their financial health in order to make
the exercise credible, the head of the euro zone's new banking
supervisor tells the Financial Times. (ECB/BANKS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 430 words)
French recovery seen struggling to pick up speed
PARIS - France will eke out meagre economic growth in the
first three months of 2014, the central bank says, as the euro
zone's second-biggest economy struggles to avoid falling further
behind the pack. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leigh
Thomas, 625 words)
Italy Dec industry output unexpectedly falls for first time
in 4 months
Italian industrial output unexpectedly declines for the
first time in four months in December, data shows, as the euro
zone's third-biggest economy struggles to pull out of a
prolonged slump. (ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 250 words)
COMPANIES
L'Oreal shares jump on Nestle stake sale hopes
PARIS - Shares in L'Oreal climbs as much as 5 percent fter
reports that food maker Nestle was studying options to reduce
its 30 percent stake in the cosmetics group. (LOREAL-NESTLE/,
moved, 395 words)
Barclays underlying annual profit drops to $8.5 bln
LONDON - Barclays Plc says its 2013 underlying earnings
dropped by a quarter from the year before to 5.2 billion pounds
($8.5 billion), below expectations, which is likely to be due to
a fall in investment bank earnings. (BARCLAYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Steve Slater, 635 words)
Hasbro misses Wall Street estimates in holiday quarter
Toymaker Hasbro Inc, known for brands such as Monopoly, Nerf
and My Little Pony, on Monday reported lower-than-expected
quarterly results on weak sales in North America during the
holiday season, and its shares fell more than 3 percent.
(HASBRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhanya Skariachan, 230
words)
+ See also:
- MCDONALDS-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
Loews' unit CNA to sell life and group insurance business
CNA Financial Corp says it will sell its life and group
insurance business, on the same day that parent Loews Corp
reports a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges.
(LOEWS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Deutsche Telekom pays $1.1 bln for control of Czech unit
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom says it will pay 800 million
euros ($1.1 billion) for full control of its T-Mobile Czech
Republic unit, as it builds an integrated structure of
mobile-phone networks and landlines across Europe.
(DEUTSCHETELEKOM-CZECH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
British Gas may be split up as government chides sector on
prices
LONDON - Former gas monopoly British Gas might be broken up
to put a stop to excessive profit margins charged by Britain's
biggest gas supplier, Energy Secretary Ed Davey says, responding
to an energy sector review by regulators. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 475 words)
Toyota to stop making cars in Australia from 2017
SYDNEY - Toyota Motor Corp says it will stop making cars and
engines in Australia by the end of 2017, marking the end of an
era for a once-vibrant auto production base and the loss of
thousands of direct and indirect jobs. (TOYOTA-AUSTRALIA/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Magie Lu Yueyang, 560 words)
+ See also:
- NISSAN MOTOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 460 words
Boeing sees Asia-Pacific fleet nearly tripling over 20 yrs
SINGAPORE - The world's biggest planemaker Boeing expects
nearly half of the world's air traffic growth will be driven by
the Asia-Pacific region over the next 20 years, but is
monitoring local currencies to assess airlines' ability to meet
orders. (AIRSHOW-FORECAST/BOEING (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Anshuman Daga and Siva Govindasamy, 890
words)
Producers, union to meet mediator separately in platinum
strike
JOHANNESBURG - The world's top platinum producers and the
AMCU union will hold separate meetings with a South African
state mediator this week to discuss a stoppage over wages but
no talks are scheduled between the companies and the union.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
FEATURE
Saudi phosphate project aims to diversify from crude oil
RIYADH - The Waad al-Shimal, or "northern promise", project
is part of a wider strategy of building downstream industries
around the kingdom, creating jobs and boosting the private
sector instead of simply exporting raw materials.
(SAUDI-MAADEN/PHOSPHATE (FEATURE), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET,
by Angus McDowall, 1,100 words)
Overfishing, pollution leave Turkish waters bare
ISTANBUL - "Balik ekmek! Balik ekmek!" (Fish bread! Fish
bread!) yell the vendors tucked under Istanbul's Galata Bridge,
dishing out fish sandwiches to hordes of hungry locals and
tourists much as they have for decades. (TURKEY-FISH/ (PICTURE),
moved, by Ali Morrow, 1,020 words)