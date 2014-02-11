Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Yellen, new Fed chair, takes hot seat at Capitol
WASHINGTON - The health of the U.S. economy and the
extraordinary and controversial measures the Federal Reserve has
taken to support it will top the agenda when Janet Yellen
testifies to lawmakers for the first time as head of the Federal
Reserve. (USA FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 600
words)
Barclays to cut 12,000 jobs, pays bigger bonuses
LONDON - Barclays slammed by politicians and unions for
having its priorities wrong after saying it will axe up to
12,000 jobs this year to cut costs while increasing bonuses for
its investment bankers. (BARCLAYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), expect
by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)
Gold hits 3-mth high, shares up before Yellen
LONDON - Gold prices hit a three-month high and global
shares edge higher as investors wager the new head of the U.S.
Federal Reserve will navigate her first testimony to Congress
without rocking the boat for markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP
4), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 720 words)
REUTERS SUMMIT
Germany's Schaeuble sees no deflation threat in Europe
BERLIN - Recent turmoil in emerging markets will hit
export-oriented European economies but there are no signs the
bloc that shares the single currency is headed towards
deflation, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says.
(EUROZONE SUMMIT/SCHAEUBLE, moved, by Noah Barkin and Gernot
Heller, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Kazakhstan devalues tenge by 19 pct to stymie speculators
ALMATY - Kazakhstan devalues its tenge currency by 19
percent to about 185 per dollar, taking the wind out of the
sails of speculators and adjusting the rate to the freer float
of its main trading partner Russia. (KAZAKHSTAN TENGE/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Mariya Gordeyeva, 500 words)
India Jan inflation seen easing on food, fuel prices but
still elevated
BANGALORE - India's high inflation probably eased to a
seven-month low last month as food and fuel prices showed signs
of moderating, providing some respite to the central bank which
has been hiking interest rates to curb soaring prices, Reuters
polls show. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION , moved, by Sumanta Dey,
400 words)
Australia business conditions near 3-yr high-survey
SYDNEY - A measure of Australian business conditions rises
to its highest in nearly three years in January and firms feel
more confident about the outlook for orders and employment, a
survey reports. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESS , moved, 400 words)
Bank of Korea seen holding rates in Feb for 9th month as
economy revives
SEOUL - South Korea's central bank is expected to stay on
hold for a ninth consecutive month when reviewing its policy
rate as domestic recovery remains firm and inflation lies low, a
Reuters poll has found. (KOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (POLL) , moved, 400
words)
COMPANIES
L'Oreal to buy 8 pct of its shares from Nestle
PARIS - L'Oreal and Nestle take a first step towards ending
a 40-year partnership when the French cosmetics company
announced it would buy 8 percent of its capital for 6.5 billion
euros ($9 billion) from the Swiss food group. (L'OREAL-NESTLE
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Astrid Wentlandt and Pascal
Denis, 800 words)
German retailer Metro reins in profit expectations
BERLIN/DUESSELDORF - German retailer Metro AG reins in
full-year profit expectations after a dip in first-quarter
earnings, largely due to lower real-estate income and the strong
euro. (METRO RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, moved, by Emma Thomasson and
Matthias Inverardi, 400 words)
EU antitrust chief says looking into corporate tax loopholes
BRUSSELS European Union regulators are examining
corporate tax loopholes across Europe that allow companies to
cut their tax bills, to see if they are anti-competitive, the
EU's antitrust chief says. (EU TAXATION/ANTITRUST, moved, by Foo
Yun Chee)
After 2-year pause, Hyundai Motor poised to add new capacity
SEOUL/BEIJING - Two years ago, Hyundai Motor Co's
75-year-old chairman called a halt to capacity expansion,
worried the South Korean group risked running into the kind of
quality issues that dogged Japanese rival Toyota Motor when it
grew too aggressively in the 2000s. That's changing now as
Hyundai runs feasibility studies in promising markets.
(AUTOS-HYUNDAI/CAPACITY (PIX) , moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and
Norihiko Shirouzu, 1000 words)
China firms head for U.S. IPOs, not fussed by accounting
flap
HONG KONG - Chinese companies are flocking to the U.S. IPO
market in their biggest numbers since 2010, drawn by soaring
valuations for tech start-ups and undeterred by a flare-up in an
accounting row between Washington and Beijing. (CHINA-IPOS/USA
(DEALTALK) , moved, by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto, 1000
words)
ANZ Q1 cash profit up 13 pct, helped by Asia growth
SYDNEY- Australia New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ,
Australia's third-largest bank by market value, reports a 13
percent rise in first-quarter cash profit, slightly ahead of
analyst forecasts. (AUSTRALIA-ANZ/EARNINGS , moved, 200 words)