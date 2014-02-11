Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Fed's Yellen says labor recovery far from complete
WASHINGTON - New Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says the
labor market recovery is "far from complete" despite a drop in
unemployment, yet she adds the U.S. central bank expects to
continue trimming policy stimulus in measured steps due to
broader improvements in the economy.. (USA FED/ (WRAPUP 2),
moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 600 words)
Barclays to cut 12,000 jobs, pays bigger bonuses
LONDON - Barclays says it will axe up to 12,000 jobs this
year even as it raises bonuses for investment bankers, prompting
fury among politicians and unions who say it has not learned the
lessons of the financial crisis. (BARCLAYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 5),
moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
REUTERS SUMMIT
Germany's Schaeuble sees no deflation threat in Europe
BERLIN - Recent turmoil in emerging markets will hit
export-oriented European economies but there are no signs the
bloc that shares the single currency is headed towards
deflation, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says.
(EUROZONE SUMMIT/SCHAEUBLE, moved, by Noah Barkin and Gernot
Heller, 800 words)
MARKETS
Bank of England says no evidence it was told of forex
manipulation
LONDON - The Bank of England has seen no evidence to back
media allegations that it condoned or was aware of manipulation
of reference rates in the foreign exchange market, it says.
(BOE-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), by Huw Jones and Matt Scuffham, 400
words)
ECONOMY
Kazakhstan devalues tenge by 19 pct to stymie speculators
ALMATY - Kazakhstan devalues its tenge currency by 19
percent to about 185 per dollar, taking the wind out of the
sails of speculators and adjusting the rate to the freer float
of its main trading partner Russia. (KAZAKHSTAN TENGE/ (UPDATE
3), moved, by Mariya Gordeyeva, 500 words)
India Jan inflation seen easing on food, fuel prices but
still elevated
BANGALORE - India's high inflation probably eased to a
seven-month low last month as food and fuel prices showed signs
of moderating, providing some respite to the central bank which
has been hiking interest rates to curb soaring prices, Reuters
polls show. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION , moved, by Sumanta Dey,
400 words)
Australia business conditions near 3-yr high-survey
SYDNEY - A measure of Australian business conditions rises
to its highest in nearly three years in January and firms feel
more confident about the outlook for orders and employment, a
survey reports. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESS , moved, 400 words)
Bank of Korea seen holding rates in Feb for 9th month as
economy revives
SEOUL - South Korea's central bank is expected to stay on
hold for a ninth consecutive month when reviewing its policy
rate as domestic recovery remains firm and inflation lies low, a
Reuters poll has found. (KOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (POLL) , moved, 400
words)
INSIGHT
Goldman puts 'for sale' sign on Iran's old uranium supplier
LONDON - Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank quietly try to get
out of a business few people know they are even in: trading
supplies of raw uranium known as yellowcake. (GOLDMAN-URANIUM/.
moved, by David Sheppard, 900 words)
COMPANIES
L'Oreal to buy 8 pct of its shares from Nestle
PARIS - Swiss food group Nestle is selling an 8 percent
stake in L'Oreal to the French cosmetics firm for 6.5 billion
euros ($9 billion), loosening their 40-year partnership and
allowing both firms to boost earnings per share. (L'OREAL-NESTLE
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Astrid Wentlandt and Pascale Denis, 800
words)
AIRSHOW-Etihad to meet Alitalia's banks this week
SINGAPORE - Etihad Airways is still talking to Alitalia's
creditors as part of a due diligence before a possible
investment by the Abu Dhabi airline in the troubled Italian
carrier, Etihad's chief executive says.
(AIRSHOW-SINGAPORE/ETIHAD (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
German retailer Metro reins in profit expectations
BERLIN/DUESSELDORF - German retailer Metro AG reins in
full-year profit expectations after a dip in first-quarter
earnings, largely due to lower real-estate income and the strong
euro. (METRO RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, moved, by Emma Thomasson and
Matthias Inverardi, 400 words)
EU antitrust chief says looking into corporate tax loopholes
BRUSSELS European Union regulators are examining
corporate tax loopholes across Europe that allow companies to
cut their tax bills, to see if they are anti-competitive, the
EU's antitrust chief says. (EU TAXATION/ANTITRUST, moved, by Foo
Yun Chee)
After 2-year pause, Hyundai Motor poised to add new capacity
SEOUL/BEIJING - Two years ago, Hyundai Motor Co's
75-year-old chairman called a halt to capacity expansion,
worried the South Korean group risked running into the kind of
quality issues that dogged Japanese rival Toyota Motor when it
grew too aggressively in the 2000s. That's changing now as
Hyundai runs feasibility studies in promising markets.
(AUTOS-HYUNDAI/CAPACITY (PIX) , moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and
Norihiko Shirouzu, 1000 words)
China firms head for U.S. IPOs, not fussed by accounting
flap
HONG KONG - Chinese companies are flocking to the U.S. IPO
market in their biggest numbers since 2010, drawn by soaring
valuations for tech start-ups and undeterred by a flare-up in an
accounting row between Washington and Beijing. (CHINA-IPOS/USA
(DEALTALK) , moved, by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto, 1000
words)
ANZ Q1 cash profit up 13 pct, helped by Asia growth
SYDNEY- Australia New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ,
Australia's third-largest bank by market value, reports a 13
percent rise in first-quarter cash profit, slightly ahead of
analyst forecasts. (AUSTRALIA-ANZ/EARNINGS , moved, 200 words)