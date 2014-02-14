Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

German, French growth creeps above forecasts in last months of 2013

BERLIN/PARIS - Economic growth in Germany and France, the euro zone's two largest economies, marginally exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter and offers hope of a more robust 2014. (EUROPE/ECONOMY (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sarah Marsh and Leigh Thomas, 470 words)

Improving euro zone growth lifts shares, euro

LONDON - Confirmation of a gradual acceleration in euro zone growth put the region's shares on course for their best week of the year so far and pushes the euro to a three-week high. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

China Jan inflation tame at 7-month low, producer prices extend slide

BEIJING- China's consumer inflation hit a seven-month low in January and shows no signs of accelerating anytime soon, a consolation for the government which may need to loosen policy should economic growth founder. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)

ThyssenKrupp's Q1 profit buoyed by Brazilian improvement

FRANKFURT - German industrial group ThyssenKrupp posts a better than expected quarterly operating profit, as it reins in losses at its steel mill in Brazil. (THYSSENKRUPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maria Sheahan, 520 words)

ECONOMY

UK Q4 construction up on strongest housebuilding since 2008

LONDON - British construction output rises modestly in the fourth quarter of 2013, led by the greatest output of new housing since the first quarter of 2008, official data shows. (BRITAIN CONSTRUCTION/, moved, 400 words)

Japan seen posting record trade deficit in January as import bill soars

TOKYO - Japan is likely to post a record trade deficit in January as a weak yen pushes up the cost of imports and as export demand slows in a cautionary note about the economic outlook, a Reuters poll show. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (PREVIEW), moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)

India's finance minister seen walking budget tightrope as economy slows

NEW DELHI - India's finance minister will be walking a tightrope when he presents an interim budget for the coming fiscal year on Monday, doling out more funds to woo voters and tax cuts to support industry while projecting a lower fiscal deficit before elections. (INDIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET (PREVIEW), moved, by Manoj Kumar, 850 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-FOOD/, moving shortly, by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jo Winterbottom, 550 words

- INDIA-ECONOMY/WPI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 670 words

UK watchdog says annuity pensions market not working

LONDON - A part of Britain's pensions market is disorderly with insurers maximising profits and failing to give the best deal, according to a watchdog review that drew criticism for ruling out immediate reforms. (BRITAIN-REGULATION/ANNUITIES, moved, by Huw Jones, 725 words)

COMPANIES

Anglo's revamp plan buoys earning but is no quick fix

LONDON - Global miner Anglo American says its overhaul plan will bring more fruits in the next couple of years as it posts forecast-beating operating earnings which are offset by a $1.9 writedown on its nickel and platinum units. (ANGLOAMERICA/EARNINGS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Silvia Antonioli, 600 words)

Russian retailer Lenta sets price range for share sale

MOSCOW - Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG, has set a price range for its planned London market debut, which implies a market valuation of up to $5 billion, the company says. (RUSSIA-LENTA/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Olga Popova and Maria Kiselyova, 730 words)

Peugeot in push to finalise Santander lending deal

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen and Banco Santander are close to agreement on a European car loans alliance that the French carmaker plans to unveil alongside a recapitalisation deal with Chinese partner Dongfeng, sources says. (PEUGEOT-SANTANDER/DEAL (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sophie Sassard and Matthieu Protard, 475 words)

Japan Display gets approval for up to $3.8 bln Tokyo listing

TOKYO - Japan Display, the world's biggest maker of screens for tablets and smartphones, gained approval for a Tokyo listing next month, in an offering worth around $3.8 billion. (JAPANDISPLAY-IPO/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Sophie Knight, 450 words)

U.S. Murphy Oil eyes up to $3 bln Asia assets sale - sources

HONG KONG - Murphy Oil Corp is considering selling some of its Asian oil and gas assets in a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion, sources say, as it looks to scale down in the region like some other U.S. energy companies. (MURPHY-ASIA/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Denny Thomas, 435 words)

Mild winter slows sales growth at IPO candidate Zalando

BERLIN - Sales growth at Europe's biggest online fashion retailer Zalando slows in the second half of 2013 ahead of a possible stock market listing as a mild winter leads to high levels of discounting. (ZALANDO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 690 words)

South Africa's AMCU union, mediator talks postponed

JOHANNESBURG - Talks between South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and a state mediator about a strike over wages in the platinum sector have been postponed to next week, the parties says. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

How Charter's Time Warner Cable bid woke up a 'sleeping beast'

NEW YORK - Talks between Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc over how they can together buy Time Warner Cable Inc quickly sours as the two bicker over price and the feasibility of engineering a split of the No. 2 U.S. cable operator. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-COMCAST/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Soyoung Kim and Liana B. Baker, 1,350 words)

Singapore top lenders post quarterly profit rises, sound upbeat

SINGAPORE- Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd post increases in quarterly profit fuelled by mortgage and trade loans, and were upbeat about growth prospects. (SINGBANKS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Saeed Azhar, 550 words)

Australia's Newcrest debt raises alarm as profit dives

MELBOURNE - Newcrest Mining Ltd report a sharp drop in half-year profit, hit by a slump in the gold price, and a jump in debt that fuelled concerns Australia's top gold miner may need to tap investors for money later this year. (AUSTRALIA-NEWCREST/EARNINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, 650 words)

Olam profit falls on lower sales, commodity prices

SINGAPORE - Commodities trading firm Olam International Ltd post an 8.5 percent drop in its first-half profit on lower sales volume and commodity prices, citing weakness in its coffee business, upstream dairy and wood product businesses. (OLAM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, By Rujun Shen and Lewa Pardomuan, 695 words)