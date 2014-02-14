Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Stronger-than-expected Germany and France nudge up euro zone
growth
BRUSSELS - Slightly stronger-than-expected growth in Germany
and France pushes the euro zone's recovery up a gear in the
fourth quarter and offers potential for a more robust 2014,
albeit with risks. (EUROPE/ECONOMY (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Martin
Santa, 825 words)
Improving euro zone growth lifts shares, euro
LONDON - Evidence of a gradual acceleration in euro zone
growth put the region's shares on course for their best week of
the year and pushes the euro to a three-week high.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 920
words)
China Jan inflation tame at 7-month low, producer prices
extend slide
BEIJING- China's consumer inflation hit a seven-month low in
January and shows no signs of accelerating anytime soon, a
consolation for the government which may need to loosen policy
should economic growth founder. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2),
moved, 600 words)
ThyssenKrupp's Q1 profit buoyed by Brazilian improvement
FRANKFURT - ThyssenKrupp posts a better than expected
quarterly operating profit, as it reins in losses at its steel
mill in Brazil and also benefits from robust demand for cement
and petrochemical plants. (THYSSENKRUPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Maria Sheahan, 640 words)
INVESTMENT
Politics, Fed could whip up new emerging markets storm
LONDON - A stabilisation in emerging markets after January's
rout may turn out be the calm before the storm if political
flare-ups and Fed policies provide the spark for the next round
of selling. (EMERGING-TRIGGER/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Natsuko
Waki, 750 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao and
Natsuko Waki, 665 words
ECONOMY
U.S. export prices rise for third straight month
WASHINGTON - U.S. export prices rise in January for the
third straight month, potentially positive signs for global
economic demand and the outlook for American manufacturers.
(USA-ECONOMY/IMPORTS, moved, 100 words)
Italy's Renzi faces tough reality test after palace coup
ROME - Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi's swift
elimination of party rival Enrico Letta as prime minister leaves
him one step away from forming new government that will face
formidable obstacles underlined by feeble economic data.
(ITALY-POLITICS/ (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
James Mackenzie and Gavin Jones, 700 words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-RENZI/ (NEWSMAKER), moved, by Gavin Jones, 865 words
Strongest housebuilding since 2008 lifts UK Q4 construction
LONDON - British construction output rises modestly in the
fourth quarter of 2013, led by the greatest amount of new
housing since the first quarter of 2008, providing some evidence
that builders are responding to rising property prices.
(BRITAIN-CONSTRUCTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa and David Milliken, 485 words)
Japan seen posting record trade deficit in January as import
bill soars
TOKYO - Japan is likely to post a record trade deficit in
January as a weak yen pushes up the cost of imports and as
export demand slows in a cautionary note about the economic
outlook, a Reuters poll show. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (PREVIEW),
moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)
India's finance minister seen walking budget tightrope as
economy slows
NEW DELHI - India's finance minister will be walking a
tightrope when he presents an interim budget for the coming
fiscal year on Monday, doling out more funds to woo voters and
tax cuts to support industry while projecting a lower fiscal
deficit before elections. (INDIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET (PREVIEW),
moved, by Manoj Kumar, 850 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-FOOD/, moved, by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jo
Winterbottom, 550 words
- INDIA-ECONOMY/WPI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rajesh Kumar
Singh, 670 words
UK to get hands-on in quest for remaining North Sea oil
LONDON - Britain is likely to have to ditch its hands-off
approach to the oil industry for a mix of regulation, tax breaks
and investment if it is to reap the benefits of the billions of
barrels of hard-to-extract oil remaining under the North Sea.
(BRITAIN-NORTHSEA/OIL, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Claire
Milhench, 1,020 words)
UK watchdog says annuity pensions market not working
LONDON - A part of Britain's pensions market is disorderly
with insurers maximising profits and failing to give the best
deal, according to a watchdog review that drew criticism for
ruling out immediate reforms. (BRITAIN-REGULATION/ANNUITIES
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 825 words)
COMPANIES
Anglo revamp to gather pace after operating profit gain
LONDON - Global miner Anglo American says its overhaul
should gather pace in the next two years after initial
improvements at its copper and iron ore mines help annual
operating profit beat forecasts. (ANGLOAMERICA/EARNINGS (UPDATE
2), moved, by Silvia Antonioli, 600 words)
Russian retailer Lenta sets price range for share sale
MOSCOW - Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S.
private equity firm TPG, has set a price range for its planned
London market debut, which implies a market valuation of up to
$5 billion, the company says. (RUSSIA-LENTA/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Olga Popova and Maria Kiselyova, 730 words)
Peugeot in push to finalise Santander lending deal
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen and Banco Santander are close to
agreement on a European car loans alliance that the French
carmaker plans to unveil alongside a recapitalisation deal with
Chinese partner Dongfeng, sources says. (PEUGEOT-SANTANDER/DEAL
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sophie Sassard and Matthieu Protard, 475
words)
U.S. decision watched in row over solar imports from China,
Taiwan
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON - American trade officials will take
a first step on potentially extending import duties on Chinese
solar energy products to also cover panels made with parts from
Taiwan, in a case that could have a major impact on the
fast-growing U.S. solar market. (USA-TRADE/SOLAR, moved, by
Nichola Groom and Krista Hughes, 720 words)
EU regulator to accept Visa Europe's fee cap offer - sources
BRUSSELS - Europe's antitrust regulator will accept Visa
Europe's offer to cap its inter-bank credit card fees, two
people familiar with the matter say, underlining Europe's push
to reduce the high cost of paying with plastic and boost online
commerce. (EU-VISAEUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Foo Yun Chee, 400 words)
German grocers push upmarket in cut-throat retail race
BERLIN, - The German grocery market, long dominated by
discounters such as Aldi and Lidl, is undergoing a makeover as
shoppers demand more upmarket products like organic meat and
exotic cheeses and retailers take tentative steps onto the web.
(RETAIL-GERMANY/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Emma
Thomasson, 1,070 words)
+ See also:
- RETAIL-EUROPE/ALLIANCE, moved, 255 words
No appetite for big consumer goods? Try their suppliers
LONDON - As a slowdown in emerging markets takes the shine
off shares in consumer goods makers like Nestle, Unilever,
Danone and Procter & Gamble, hungry investors have been sampling
more of the companies that supply them. (INGREDIENTS-STOCKS/
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Martinne Geller, 900 words)
Japan Display gets approval for up to $3.8 bln Tokyo listing
TOKYO - Japan Display, the world's biggest maker of screens
for tablets and smartphones, gained approval for a Tokyo listing
next month, in an offering worth around $3.8 billion.
(JAPANDISPLAY-IPO/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sophie Knight,
700 words)
U.S. Murphy Oil eyes up to $3 bln Asia assets sale - sources
HONG KONG - Murphy Oil Corp is considering selling some of
its Asian oil and gas assets in a deal that could fetch up to $3
billion, sources say, as it looks to scale down in the region
like some other U.S. energy companies. (MURPHY-ASIA/
(EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Denny Thomas, 435 words)
Subsidy cuts force Spain's Acciona into third party energy
deals
MADRID - When Acciona's Jose Manuel Entrecanales diversified
his family's construction business into renewable energy ten
years ago it looked like a smart move, but now that Spain is
cutting subsidies he is being forced to rethink, sources say.
(SPAIN-ACCIONA/, moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 700 words)
VW sales gain in Europe, help to offset falls in US, Brazil
BERLIN - Volkswagen group sales grew at the highest rate in
four months in January as deliveries in core European markets
bounced back, offsetting double-digit declines in the United
States and Brazil. (VW-CARSALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Mild winter slows sales growth at IPO candidate Zalando
BERLIN - Sales growth at Europe's biggest online fashion
retailer Zalando slows in the second half of 2013 ahead of a
possible stock market listing as a mild winter leads to high
levels of discounting. (ZALANDO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Emma Thomasson, 690 words)
South Africa's AMCU union, mediator talks postponed
JOHANNESBURG - Talks between South Africa's Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and a state mediator
about a strike over wages in the platinum sector have been
postponed to next week, the parties says. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
How Charter's Time Warner Cable bid woke up a 'sleeping
beast'
NEW YORK - Talks between Comcast Corp and Charter
Communications Inc over how they can together buy Time Warner
Cable Inc quickly sours as the two bicker over price and the
feasibility of engineering a split of the No. 2 U.S. cable
operator. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-COMCAST/ (DEALTALK), moved, by
Soyoung Kim and Liana B. Baker, 1,350 words)