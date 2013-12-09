Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
China data boosts world shares, nerves hold over U.S.
bond-buying taper
LONDON - Weaker stocks in parts of Europe are not enough to
halt world shares, as upbeat Chinese trade data adds to cautious
optimism that the world's economy and markets can cope with a
gradual withdrawal of U.S. stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
6), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 815 words)
German data shows mixed start to quarter, tempers optimism
BERLIN - Germany's trade surplus narrows in October on a
jump in demand for imports from firms and households, while
industrial output unexpectedly falls, signalling a mixed start
to the fourth quarter for Europe's biggest economy.
(GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexandra Hudson, 580
words)
Slower China inflation reduces worries of tighter policy
BEIJING - China's annual consumer inflation unexpectedly
slows in November, easing market fears of any imminent policy
tightening as authorities meet this week to outline their policy
and reform priorities for 2014. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 400 words)
EADS plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs and sell its Paris HQ
-paper
PARIS - European aerospace company EADS plans to cut between
5,000 and 6,000 jobs and sell its Parisian headquarters as part
of a restructuring programme it will detail later on Monday, Le
Figaro newspaper reports. (EADS-CUTS/, moved, 220 words)
INSIGHT
Family, politicians battle over "Brand Mandela"
JOHANNESBURG - From political posters to bottles of wine and
kitchen aprons, the face and name of Nelson Mandela are a potent
commercial and political brand in South Africa. Little wonder
it's so sought after - and the source of occasional squabbles.
(MANDELA/BRAND (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Peroshni
Govender, Jon Herskovitz and David Dolan, 1,780 words)
ECONOMY
Fearing the Fed, aching for the ECB
BRUSSELS - Investors are sorely missing clarity on the
world economy as the year draws to a close, and neither European
finance ministers nor a new U.S. central bank president are
likely to provide it. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL (GLOBAL ECONOMY
WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Robin Emmott, 855 words)
Bulgarian parliament approves tighter 2014 budget
SOFIA - Bulgarian lawmakers passes a 2014 budget that aims
to bring the fiscal deficit below 2 percent while fostering
growth and helping the most needy in the European Union's
poorest member state. (BULGARIA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380
words)
OECD sees outlook improving in major economies
PARIS - The outlook for most major economies has improved,
with the euro zone gathering momentum as its debt crisis
subsides, the OECD says. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE/SENTIX, moved, 100 words
Italy bank loans to firms post biggest drop since July 2011
MILAN - Bank lending to Italian firms in October fall at the
sharpest pace in over three years as non-performing loans hit a
record, central bank data shows. (ITALY-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 300 words)
Dutch economy to recover slowly in 2014, 2015 - central bank
AMSTERDAM - The Dutch economy will only recover slowly over
the next two years and the government will need to further rein
in tax benefits to bring the budget deficit below the European
Union ceiling by 2015, the central bank says.
(DUTCH-ECONOMY/CBANK, movd, by Thomas Escritt, 400 words)
Greek deflation hits record in November as recession eases
ATHENS - Greece's severe recession dragged consumer prices
down again in November, marking the deepest deflation on record
and potentially hurting the country's struggle to control its
debt. (GREECE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Renee Maltezou
and Harry Papachristou, 490 words)
+ See also:
- PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/, moved, 150 words
Bank of France raises Q4 GDP estimate to 0.5 percent
PARIS - France's economy is set to gather steam toward the
end of 2013 and will grow by 0.5 percent on the quarter in the
final three months of the year, the Bank of France said on
Friday in its second of three estimates. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)
Mersch says QE would pose immense challenges for ECB
FRANKFURT - Buying government bonds or other assets outright
in the market is possible for the European Central Bank, but
poses immense challenges for the central bank, Executive Board
member Yves Mersch says. (ECB/MERSCH (UPDATE 1), moved, 430
words)
COMPANIES
Sysco to buy US Foods for $8.2 bln including debt
Food distributor Sysco Corp says it will buy rival US Foods
for about $3.5 billion and assume about $4.7 billion in debt to
create a company with about $65 billion in annual revenue.
After the transaction closes, US Foods' shareholders will own
about 13 percent of Sysco. (SYSCO-ACQUISITION/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 250 words)
Kazakhmys sells power station stake as mine costs rise
LONDON - Kazakhmys is selling its stake in Kazakhstan's
largest power station for $1.3 billion, the copper miner says,
boosting its finances as it also told investors that its
Bozshakol mine would cost almost a fifth more than planned.
(KAZAKHMYS-POWER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)
U.S. tech companies call for more controls on surveillance
LONDON - Eight major U.S. web companies, including Apple,
Google and Facebook, make a joint call for tighter controls on
how governments collect personal data, intensifying the furore
over online surveillance. (USA-SECURITY/SURVEILLANCE (UPDATE 1),
moved, 545 words)
HSBC considers floating UK banking business -FT
HSBC Holdings Plc is considering the flotation of up to 30
percent of its British retail and commercial banking arm, the
Financial Times reports, a move that would help it cope with
planned new rules that demand that British banks ringfence their
retail arms. (HSBC-BRITAIN/IPO (UPDATE 1), moved, 520 words)
Hapag-Lloyd CEO eyes growth through shipping consolidation
HAMBURG - German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd's merger talks
with Chile's Vapores may herald further deals with other peers,
its chief executive said, as the group strives to catch up with
the industry's top three players. (HAPAGLLOYD-CEO/STRATEGY,
moved, 390 words)