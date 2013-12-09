Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China data boosts world shares, nerves hold over U.S. bond-buying taper

LONDON - Weaker stocks in parts of Europe are not enough to halt world shares, as upbeat Chinese trade data adds to cautious optimism that the world's economy and markets can cope with a gradual withdrawal of U.S. stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 815 words)

German data shows mixed start to quarter, tempers optimism

BERLIN - Germany's trade surplus narrows in October on a jump in demand for imports from firms and households, while industrial output unexpectedly falls, signalling a mixed start to the fourth quarter for Europe's biggest economy. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexandra Hudson, 580 words)

Slower China inflation reduces worries of tighter policy

BEIJING - China's annual consumer inflation unexpectedly slows in November, easing market fears of any imminent policy tightening as authorities meet this week to outline their policy and reform priorities for 2014. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 400 words)

EADS plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs and sell its Paris HQ -paper

PARIS - European aerospace company EADS plans to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs and sell its Parisian headquarters as part of a restructuring programme it will detail later on Monday, Le Figaro newspaper reports. (EADS-CUTS/, moved, 220 words)

INSIGHT

Family, politicians battle over "Brand Mandela"

JOHANNESBURG - From political posters to bottles of wine and kitchen aprons, the face and name of Nelson Mandela are a potent commercial and political brand in South Africa. Little wonder it's so sought after - and the source of occasional squabbles. (MANDELA/BRAND (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Peroshni Govender, Jon Herskovitz and David Dolan, 1,780 words)

ECONOMY

Fearing the Fed, aching for the ECB

BRUSSELS - Investors are sorely missing clarity on the world economy as the year draws to a close, and neither European finance ministers nor a new U.S. central bank president are likely to provide it. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Robin Emmott, 855 words)

Bulgarian parliament approves tighter 2014 budget

SOFIA - Bulgarian lawmakers passes a 2014 budget that aims to bring the fiscal deficit below 2 percent while fostering growth and helping the most needy in the European Union's poorest member state. (BULGARIA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

OECD sees outlook improving in major economies

PARIS - The outlook for most major economies has improved, with the euro zone gathering momentum as its debt crisis subsides, the OECD says. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE/SENTIX, moved, 100 words

Italy bank loans to firms post biggest drop since July 2011

MILAN - Bank lending to Italian firms in October fall at the sharpest pace in over three years as non-performing loans hit a record, central bank data shows. (ITALY-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Dutch economy to recover slowly in 2014, 2015 - central bank

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch economy will only recover slowly over the next two years and the government will need to further rein in tax benefits to bring the budget deficit below the European Union ceiling by 2015, the central bank says. (DUTCH-ECONOMY/CBANK, movd, by Thomas Escritt, 400 words)

Greek deflation hits record in November as recession eases

ATHENS - Greece's severe recession dragged consumer prices down again in November, marking the deepest deflation on record and potentially hurting the country's struggle to control its debt. (GREECE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Renee Maltezou and Harry Papachristou, 490 words)

+ See also:

- PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/, moved, 150 words

Bank of France raises Q4 GDP estimate to 0.5 percent

PARIS - France's economy is set to gather steam toward the end of 2013 and will grow by 0.5 percent on the quarter in the final three months of the year, the Bank of France said on Friday in its second of three estimates. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Mersch says QE would pose immense challenges for ECB

FRANKFURT - Buying government bonds or other assets outright in the market is possible for the European Central Bank, but poses immense challenges for the central bank, Executive Board member Yves Mersch says. (ECB/MERSCH (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

COMPANIES

Sysco to buy US Foods for $8.2 bln including debt

Food distributor Sysco Corp says it will buy rival US Foods for about $3.5 billion and assume about $4.7 billion in debt to create a company with about $65 billion in annual revenue. After the transaction closes, US Foods' shareholders will own about 13 percent of Sysco. (SYSCO-ACQUISITION/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Kazakhmys sells power station stake as mine costs rise

LONDON - Kazakhmys is selling its stake in Kazakhstan's largest power station for $1.3 billion, the copper miner says, boosting its finances as it also told investors that its Bozshakol mine would cost almost a fifth more than planned. (KAZAKHMYS-POWER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)

U.S. tech companies call for more controls on surveillance

LONDON - Eight major U.S. web companies, including Apple, Google and Facebook, make a joint call for tighter controls on how governments collect personal data, intensifying the furore over online surveillance. (USA-SECURITY/SURVEILLANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 545 words)

HSBC considers floating UK banking business -FT

HSBC Holdings Plc is considering the flotation of up to 30 percent of its British retail and commercial banking arm, the Financial Times reports, a move that would help it cope with planned new rules that demand that British banks ringfence their retail arms. (HSBC-BRITAIN/IPO (UPDATE 1), moved, 520 words)

Hapag-Lloyd CEO eyes growth through shipping consolidation

HAMBURG - German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd's merger talks with Chile's Vapores may herald further deals with other peers, its chief executive said, as the group strives to catch up with the industry's top three players. (HAPAGLLOYD-CEO/STRATEGY, moved, 390 words)