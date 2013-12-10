Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU ministers aim for political deal on how to close banks

BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers want to reach a political deal on how to close down failing euro zone banks, but they may have to meet again next week to iron out the details of a precise legal text. (EU-BANKS/RESOLUTION, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 700 words)

China's 2014 growth in focus as leaders meet on reform plans

BEIJING - China's leaders begin mapping out their economic and reform plans for 2014 behind closed doors, and will have drawn confidence from data showing the economy has sustained momentum from a mid-year pick-up into the final quarter. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Kevin Yao, 770 words)

BoE's Carney flags loose policy despite house prices zooming

LONDON - Expectations of future rises in British house prices hit a 14-year high just as central bank chief Mark Carney signals monetary policy will have to remain exceptionally loose despite the potential for a "warp speed" rise in the cost of homes. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Freya Berry, 650 words)

Stocks lose grip on gains, euro scales heights

LONDON - The euro sits at a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar, as focus intensifies on the dwindling level of spare cash in the euro zone's banking system and the ECB's apparent lack of concern. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

INSIGHT

Sweden rethinks pioneering school reforms

STOCKHOLM - When one of the biggest private education firms in Sweden went bankrupt earlier this year, it left 11,000 students in the lurch and made Stockholm rethink its pioneering market reform of the state schools system. (SWEDEN-SCHOOLS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Niklas Pollard, 1,600 words)

ECONOMY

UK industrial output rises, trade gap wider than expected

LONDON - British industrial output rises a touch more than expected in October, official data shows, adding to signs that the country's economy is slowly reducing its reliance on consumers. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 300 words)

Japan Inc sees BOJ easing further as sales-tax hike looms

TOKYO - Almost two-thirds of Japanese firms expect the Bank of Japan will increase its stimulus in the first six months of 2014, a Reuters poll shows, underscoring the pressure on the central bank to remain the engine of growth under Abenomics. (JAPAN-SURVEY/, moved, by James Topham, 700 words)

Turkish Q3 GDP rises 4.4 percent, exceeds forecast

ISTANBUL - Turkey's economy grows a greater-than-expected 4.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, official data shows, boosted by strong domestic demand which offset a weaker export performance. (TURKEY-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

Trade houses begin to embrace electronic shipping deals

LONDON - Centuries after using quills, parchment and ink, trade houses and miners including Cargill and BHP Billiton are just starting to embrace using electronic shipping documents as they seek to cut costly paper trails and speed up commodities deals. (SHIPPING/ELECTRONIC, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Saul and Silvia Antonioli, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Swiss bank Valiant is first to bow to U.S. tax probe

ZURICH - Only a small number of Swiss banks have come forward to work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts, which means further uncertainty for a handful of banks being formally investigated. (TAX/SWITZERLAND (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 545 words)

Police probe Novo Nordisk for late drug setback disclosure

COPENHAGEN - Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, has been reported to the police by Denmark's financial watchdog for not disclosing at once that its big new product hope Tresiba had been refused U.S. approval. (NOVO-POLICE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Shida Chayesteh, 500 words)

UK's Prudential sets 'aggressive' growth targets for 2017

LONDON - British life insurance group Prudential lays out an "aggressive" growth plan, targeting at least 10 billion pounds of cumulative cash generation by the end of 2017 driven primarily by demand from Asia's wealthy middle classes. (PRUDENTIAL/OBJECTIVES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 355 words)

Sanitec rises in Sweden's biggest IPO for 7 years

STOCKHOLM - Shares in bath and toilet manufacturer Sanitec soar well above their offering price on their first day of trading after strong interest in Sweden's biggest flotation in seven years. (SANITEC-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, 550 words)

Volvo to sell rental unit to private equity for $1.1 bln

STOCKHOLM - World number two truck maker Volvo says it has agreed to sell its machine rental business in North America to U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity for about 7.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion). (VOLVO-RENTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Lloyds Bank boosts capital through St James's Place sale

LONDON - Lloyds Bank boosts its capital by 685 million pounds ($1.1 billion) through the sale of its remaining stake in wealth manager St James's Place, raising expectations it can start paying dividends again (LLOYDS-ST JAMES'S PLACE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Maker of faulty French breast implants given four years jail

MARSEILLE - The founder of a French breast implant company is sentenced to four years in prison by a Marseille court for hiding the true nature of the sub-standard silicone used in implants sold to 300,000 women around the world. (FRANCE-IMPLANTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)