TOP STORIES
U.S. budget deal gets cautious thumbs-up
LONDON - Financial markets give a cautious thumbs-up to a
provisional budget deal that should end the threat of the U.S.
government shutting down again in the coming months.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/

Italian PM Letta seeks parliament's backing for reforms
ROME - Prime Minister Enrico Letta calls on parliament to
back his government or risk chaos as he promises a package of
reforms he says will lift Italy's stagnant economy back to
growth after two years of recession.




RBS's finance chief Bostock quits to join Santander UK
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland says its finance director,
Nathan Bostock, will leave to rejoin Spanish bank Santander
after just 10 weeks in the job, dealing a major blow to the
state-backed lender's turnaround efforts. (RBS-SANTANDER/








Eleven EU states to consider narrower transaction tax
LONDON - The 11 European Union countries that have pledged
to tax financial transactions will consider narrowing the levy's
scope to shield pensions, government debt, and markets that help
grease the economy, an EU document shows. (EU-TRANSACTIONTAX/

INSIGHT
Rocker judge juggles tech policy, Supreme Court and Stones
WASHINGTON - In the cloistered federal appeals courts, where
cameras are taboo and life-tenured judges toil in seclusion,
Randall Rader relishes his persona as a hard-charging front man.


INVESTMENT
Sustainable strategies win over emerging market investors
LONDON - Cajoled by developed world governments and shocked
by disasters such as the Bangladesh factory fire, investors in
emerging market companies are looking more closely at
environmental, social or governance issues before they buy.


Australia clears way for buyout by China's Yanzhou Coal
MELBOURNE - Australia clears the way for China's Yanzhou
Coal Mining Co to take full control of its local unit, offering
reassurance that the country remains open to foreign investment.


Asset managers chafe as India tightens scrutiny of new funds
MUMBAI - SEBI's tighter scrutiny adds to the challenges for
the two-decade old Indian mutual fund industry that has endured
a steady stream of redemptions from equity funds in recent


ECONOMY
U.S. budget deal could usher in new era of cooperation
WASHINGTON - A bipartisan budget deal announced in the U.S.
Congress, though modest in its spending cuts, would end three
years of impasse and fiscal instability in Washington that
culminated in October with a partial government shutdown.


German data shows mixed start to quarter, tempers optimism
BERLIN - Germany's trade surplus narrowed in October on a
jump in demand for imports from firms and households, while
industrial output unexpectedly fell, signalling a mixed start to
the fourth quarter for Europe's biggest economy.

BoE's Weale says hard to quantify impact of forward guidance
LONDON - The Bank of England's forward guidance policy could
raise economic output by as much as 0.75 percent if it succeeds
in pushing back public expectations of a first interest rate
rise by a year, BoE policymaker Martin Weale says.

For Fed, delivering a message on policy path is new focus
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Now that the central question
before the Federal Reserve has shifted from whether to cut its
extraordinary stimulus to when exactly to pull back, the debate
at next week's meeting will centre on how best to communicate
that plan.

Indian policy makers to tackle inflation after poll drubbing
NEW DELHI - Tackling inflation will be a key priority,
India's finance minister and central bank governor says, after
high consumer prices contributed to painful losses by the ruling
Congress Party in recent state elections.


U.S. poised for stronger growth, Fed to taper by March
LONDON - U.S. growth is set to accelerate in 2014, giving
the Federal Reserve room to start dialling back its massive
monetary stimulus, certainly by March, according to a Reuters





IEA sees upside risk to oil prices
LONDON - Surging oil demand and faltering supplies mean oil
prices face upside risks over the next few months, the West's
Johnson, 600 words)

Turkish c.bank chief says current gap limiting growth
GAZIANTEP, Turkey - Turkey's central bank chief says the
country's huge current account deficit is holding back economic
growth, adding that the bank will stay cautious on monetary
policy until inflation falls in line with its targets.


COMPANIES
EADS strategy to stress Airbus commercial jets
PARIS - Airbus parent EADS is poised to set out a two-tier
strategy stressing growth in civil jetliners coupled with a
forecast of flat defence and space activities throughout the

Zara owner Inditex reassures on long-term growth
MADRID - Zara owner Inditex, the world's largest clothing
retailer, reassures investors on its capacity to deliver
long-term growth, maintaining its pace of extra store space and
taking advantage of a budding European recovery.


Cisco loses court challenge to Microsoft's takeover of Skype
LUXEMBOURG - Microsoft fends off a challenge to its $8.5
billion takeover of messaging service Skype when Europe's
second-highest court rules against claims by rival Cisco that
the 2011 deal will harm competition.




Etihad in data room on Alitalia, mulls investment - sources
MILAN/ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is looking at
the data room of Alitalia and is expected to take a decision on
whether to invest in the troubled Italian carrier by Christmas,
two sources familiar with the matter says.


Two more Swiss banks join U.S. tax deal
ZURICH - Two more Swiss banks say they will work with U.S.
officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes
through hidden offshore accounts, a trickle that could rise to
about one third of the country's private banks.


GM to halt car production in Australia, industry in crisis
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE - General Motors Co says it will stop
making cars in Australia by 2017 due to high costs and a
cripplingly strong currency, fuelling fears rival Toyota Motor
Corp will follow suit and put the entire local autos industry at
risk.

G8 summit calls for AIDS-style fight against dementia
LONDON - The world needs to fight the spread of dementia in
the same way it mobilised against AIDS, a British government
minister tells a special summit on the disease, saying failure
to tackle it will wreck state health budgets.
(HEALTH-DEMENTIA/G8, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words)