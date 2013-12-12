Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Peugeot Citroen unveils $1.5 bln writedown, Dongfeng tie-up
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen unveils a 1.1 billion euro
($1.52 billion) writedown at its ailing overseas operations and
wins General Motors backing for a tie-up with China's Dongfeng.
(PEUGEOT-DONGFENG/TALKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sophie Sassard and
Laurence Frost, 600 words)
Fallen star Slovenia to reveal cost of bank clean-up
LJUBLJANA - Slovenia, once the economic star of Europe's
ex-communist east, is set to reveal how much money its banks
need to stay afloat and whether it can get by without help from
its euro zone peers. (SLOVENIA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV),
expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Almir Demirovic and Zoran
Radosavljevic, 800 words)
Bank creditors fear fast-tracked EU bail-in
LONDON - European Union plans to force bondholders in a
failing lender to take losses from the start of 2016 weakens
bank debt as investors fret they will be on the hook earlier
than expected. (EU BANK/BAIL-IN (UPDATE 1), expect by 1200 GMT/7
AM ET, by Alex Chambers and Helene Durand, 600 works)
European shares touch two-month low on stimulus concerns
LONDON - European shares slip to a two-month low, mirroring
losses on Wall Street and in Asia, on growing expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve may start trimming its massive stimulus as
early as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Atul Prakash, 700 words)
INSIGHT
Philips restores profit by rediscovering relevance
AMSTERDAM - Every year Singaporeans and Malaysians choke on
smoke when farmers and plantation firms in neighbouring
Indonesia clear land with fires. Last summer, Philips diverted
stocks of air purifiers to tackle the problem, emblematic of a
more nimble approach that has helped the company reinvent
itself. PHILIPS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Sara Webb, 1,625 words)
MARKETS
Reuters quarterly global stock markets poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed about 300 equity analysts on
the outlook major stock indexes globally. The results will be
published at 1420 GMT/09.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/WRAP,
700 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/BRITAIN, by Tricia Wright, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/RUSSIA, by Megan Davies, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/EUROPE, by Atul Prakash, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/US, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 700
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/ASIA, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 700 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Ayai Tomisawa, 700
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/AUSTRALIA, by Maggie Lu Yueyang, 700
words
Europe no longer the bane of US corporate profits
NEW YORK - Europe, long a scapegoat for weak earnings at
U.S. multinational companies, is now looking like a more
dependable source of profits, and that could make some stocks
that have lagged this year's rally more enticing to investors.
(USA-EARNINGS/EUROPE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Caroline
Valetkevitch, 950 words)
ECONOMY
Monitoring euro money market conditions closely
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank says in its monthly
bulletin that it will not let money market rates rise too much
to hamper the economic recovery. (ECB/BULLETIN, moved, 230
words)
+ See also:
- ECB-SOVEREIGNBONDS/(UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words
SNB keeps lid on franc, rates on hold near zero
ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank keeps its 1.20 franc per
euro currency cap in place and holds interest rates unchanged
near zero, saying the country's recovering economy is still
vulnerable. (SWISS-RATES/, moved, 100 words)
EU to launch probe into British nuclear state aid - sources
BRUSSELS/LONDON - The European Commission will open an
investigation next week into planned British support for a new
nuclear power plant, two people familiar with the matter says,
in a precedent-setting case for future nuclear funding in
Europe. (EU-BRITAIN/NUCLEAR, moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Karolin
Schaps, 360 words)
MINING
Investors cautious as miners consider return to gold hedging
LONDON - Gold miners, rattled by a sharp drop in prices, are
asking the once unthinkable: could this be the time to return to
hedging, a practice that locks in prices to protect revenues in
times of weakness, but cost the industry billions during the
boom? For investors, the answer could well be 'no'.
(GOLD-HEDGING/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jan Harvey and
Clara Ferreira-Marques, 900 words)
Local banks step in to fund Africa's new generation of mines
LONDON - Local banks are playing an increasingly significant
role in funding Africa's new generation of mines, providing cash
for projects seen as too risky or capital intensive for rattled
public markets and cautious international lenders.
(AFRICA-BANKS/MINING, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Stephen
Eisenhammer, 750 words)
COMPANIES
Fortum sells its Finnish grid for $3.5 bln
HELSINKI - State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum says it
agrees to sell its power grid in Finland to a consortium led by
First State and Borealis for 2.55 billion euros ($3.5 billion)
as it looks to focus more on power and heat generation.
(FORTUM-GRID/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl, 415 words)
Monte Paschi management, top investor clash over cash call
MILAN/ROME - The management of troubled bank Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena is set to clash with its top shareholder over
the timing of a much-needed 3 billion euro capital increase at a
board meeting. (MONTEPASCHI/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, 600
words)
Metro targets 'marked' profit rise as cuts dividend
COLOGNE - Metro, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, aims for
a significant improvement in profitability for 2013/14 when it
will launch a new global image campaign after reporting a net
loss and saying it will pay no dividend. (METRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)
UK's Co-op appoints Myners on 1 pound salary to lead review
LONDON - Britain's troubled Co-operative Group names
ex-Treasury minister Paul Myners to its board on a token salary
of just one pound ($1.6) to help review the running of the
customer-owned retail-to-funerals operator. (COOP MYNERS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Belinda Goldsmith, 350
words)
Roche agrees $600 mln deal for Prothena Parkinson's drug
ZURICH - Roche has raised it bet on medicines for the human
brain by signing a deal with Ireland's Prothena Corp worth up to
$600 million to develop and commercialise a treatment for
Parkinson's disease. (ROCHE-PROTHENA/, moved, 300 words)
China's Cinda soars in HK debut as investors feast on debt
HONG KONG - Shares in China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd
surges as much as a third in their trading debut, marking a
major success for China's first listing of a bad debt management
firm and boding well for other potential IPOs in the sector.
(CINDA-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 700 words)
Wood Group warns on engineering profit next year
LONDON - British energy services company Wood Group warns
that profits from its engineering division will be down
significantly next year due to weakness in Canada, causing its
share price to plummet 12 percent. (WOODGROUP-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 300 words)